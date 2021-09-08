Heritage aims to apply lessons from Week 2 in Friday's game against Appomattox

“They’re gonna come and play hard,” Hubbard said of his expectations of Appomattox (1-0). But he, his teammates and the HHS coaches are more worried about what they bring more than Appomattox’s resume.

A win Friday for Heritage will depend on whether it applies the lessons learned last week. The Pioneers “responded well Monday,” when they practiced while classmates had a break from school for Labor Day.

Junior running back Rajan Booker, one side of a 1-2 punch with Steele in the backfield, said he’s noticed increased intensity and energy in practice this week, too.

Booker and Steele, along with Burns, are key to Heritage’s offense. Their speed and experience — Steele also is a junior while Burns is a senior — are the weapons that most often will help HHS move the chains often.

Bradley pointed to quickness as a potential advantage on the other side of the ball, too, saying he thinks the Pioneers “match up pretty well with [Appomattox].”

Defensive backs were locked in during practice Wednesday, and the linebackers look poised to lead the defense well, but the focus first will be on a young defensive line and whether it can stop Appomattox inside.