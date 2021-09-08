Heritage aims to apply lessons from Week 2 in Friday's game against Appomattox

The bus ride home from Dinwiddie last week was a quiet one for Heritage. Trips back following losses like the one the Pioneers suffered in Week 2 often are for teams that pride themselves on being among the best in the area.
Dinwiddie handed HHS an uncharacteristically lopsided loss, 52-12, last Friday. Heritage scored first, but the Generals responded with 28 straight points to put the game out of reach.
Three days later, though, the Pioneers (1-1) — who haven’t lost more than two games in a season since 2016 — were using the defeat to their advantage.
“Playing like that last week,” senior receiver Keshaun Hubbard said, “it’s gonna make us better.”
Hubbard provided one of two especially bright spots for Heritage against Dinwiddie with his 90-yard kickoff return touchdown. Zach Steele was responsible for the first score on a 49-yard touchdown run. Otherwise, Dinwiddie was dominant.
Two Generals players scored three touchdowns apiece, helping Dinwiddie to 429 yards of total offense. The Pioneers finished with 128 yards of total offense, on the other hand, with the Generals often getting to HHS quarterback Kameron Burns near the line of scrimmage.
Put more simply, the Pioneers’ opponent showed it’s “a very good football team,” HHS coach Brad Bradley said after practice Wednesday.
“I think we could’ve played our best and still lost to Dinwiddie,” the coach explained, adding he believes the Generals are among the top three opponents his team has played since he took over the program in 2012. Briar Woods, the team HHS lost to in the state championship game in 2012, and North Carolina-based powerhouse Vance (which handed the Pioneers a loss in 2019) fill out his list.
So while they’d obviously have preferred to come out with a different result last week, the Pioneers look at the defeat as a stepping stone and a chance to turn weaknesses into strengths.
“Any time you come out of a loss, you learn,” Bradley said. “We’ve learned way more out of losses than we’ve ever learned out of a win.”
And playing high-caliber opponents during its nondistrict slate prepares HHS for the gauntlet of the Seminole District.
“That’s a great thing actually,” Hubbard said of both his team’s Week 2 opponent and the next team on HHS’ schedule: Appomattox.
The upcoming matchup, set for 7 p.m. Friday at City Stadium, pits familiar foes who have met nine times over the years. This week’s game renews a rivalry that played out in every campaign from 2015 through 2019 before the pandemic forced shortened schedules last season.
Given their history — and how many times Appomattox has found its way into the Virginia High School League record book during the recent stretch of meetings — the Pioneers know the Raiders, like the Generals last week, are no slouches. Five Class 2 state titles for Appomattox in the past six years certainly show as much.
“They’re gonna come and play hard,” Hubbard said of his expectations of Appomattox (1-0). But he, his teammates and the HHS coaches are more worried about what they bring more than Appomattox’s resume.
A win Friday for Heritage will depend on whether it applies the lessons learned last week. The Pioneers “responded well Monday,” when they practiced while classmates had a break from school for Labor Day.
Junior running back Rajan Booker, one side of a 1-2 punch with Steele in the backfield, said he’s noticed increased intensity and energy in practice this week, too.
Booker and Steele, along with Burns, are key to Heritage’s offense. Their speed and experience — Steele also is a junior while Burns is a senior — are the weapons that most often will help HHS move the chains often.
Bradley pointed to quickness as a potential advantage on the other side of the ball, too, saying he thinks the Pioneers “match up pretty well with [Appomattox].”
Defensive backs were locked in during practice Wednesday, and the linebackers look poised to lead the defense well, but the focus first will be on a young defensive line and whether it can stop Appomattox inside.
The outcome of the game “depends on us — it’s not really about [Appomattox],” said Booker, who plays linebacker in addition to running back. The name of the game Friday, then, is to “play like we’ve been taught,” Booker added — whether those lessons have come from coaches who have drilled in the fundamentals or from the experience of playing tough opponents thus far.
Brookville game scheduled for Friday called off
Brookville’s hopes for a third win in three weeks took a hit Wednesday when the game it had been scheduled to play Friday officially was called off. The Bees are on a pause because of COVID-19 issues and will not play Friday.
BHS also has paused practices but intends to resume practicing Tuesday and play as scheduled next week.
Brookville was set to play Fluvanna on Friday but will take its bye — originally set for Oct. 1 — this week.
Coach Jon Meeks said BHS hopes to either reschedule Fluvanna or find another opponent to make up for the missed game.
“Let’s hope this is the only speed bump of the year,” Meeks said in a phone interview Wednesday, adding he isn’t worried about his team’s ability to bounce back once it does resume activities. “In a normal year I’d be concerned, but this is such a special group of young men. … They’ve been through so much the last couple years. I’m overly impressed with their resiliency.”
Amherst, which hasn’t yet played a game this season because of COVID-19 issues, also will not play Friday. The Lancers were set to take on Blacksburg.
William Campbell’s game against Buckingham County scheduled for Friday will not take place, either.