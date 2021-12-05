Heritage and E.C. Glass to square off Monday in rare early-season matchup

Heritage and E.C. Glass usually don't play each other until the basketball season is well underway.

That's not the case in 2021-22. The two rivals will face off in the first of two regular-season meetings Monday inside Glass' McCue Gymnasium. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass has played just twice. Heritage hasn't played at all.

But the Pioneers appear ready to head into McCue, where fans will be allowed to attend after largely being held out of gyms during the short pandemic season last winter.

"I think we're looking good," senior forward Kyle Ferguson said last week. "We're really improving day by day, taking things step by step. I mean, we've still got some things to work on and some kinks to work out, but I think by Monday we'll be good. And I think this will be a really fun game."

The two teams played twice last season, with Heritage earning a 67-51 victory at Glass on Jan. 14 and the Hilltoppers returning the favor at HHS with a dominating 75-64 win on Feb. 2.