Heritage and E.C. Glass to square off Monday in rare early-season matchup

Heritage and E.C. Glass usually don't play each other until the basketball season is well underway.
That's not the case in 2021-22. The two rivals will face off in the first of two regular-season meetings Monday inside Glass' McCue Gymnasium. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass has played just twice. Heritage hasn't played at all.
But the Pioneers appear ready to head into McCue, where fans will be allowed to attend after largely being held out of gyms during the short pandemic season last winter.
"I think we're looking good," senior forward Kyle Ferguson said last week. "We're really improving day by day, taking things step by step. I mean, we've still got some things to work on and some kinks to work out, but I think by Monday we'll be good. And I think this will be a really fun game."
The two teams played twice last season, with Heritage earning a 67-51 victory at Glass on Jan. 14 and the Hilltoppers returning the favor at HHS with a dominating 75-64 win on Feb. 2.
But both teams went into quarantine a few days later, just as the playoffs were set to begin. Glass finished 4-3, and the youthful bunch was just beginning to find its stride after having several games canceled because of coronavirus concerns. Heritage finished with a 7-3 record and was playing well at the time. Both teams were expected to perform well in region play before the quarantine canceled their seasons.
At E.C. Glass last week, both Aidan Treacy and O'Maundre Harris talked about last winter.
"I really stunk not being able to finish the season," Harris said, noting not having a chance to prove their postseason worth has given these Hilltoppers even more to play for now.
Treacy said Glass (2-0) is also playing for coach DJ Best this season. Best, 33, was diagnosed recently with Wegener's, a rare autoimmune disease. He is receiving treatments after a scary few months of health issues, but is back in the gym coaching his team.
The Hilltoppers return nine players from last years squad and feature a talented junior class. Harris, who averaged 17.3 points, six assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season, broke loose for 21 points in his team's season opener Tuesday night against Charlottesville. He added 17 points and eight assists against Spotswood on Saturday.
Glass also returns shooters Treacy and Camp Conner, 6-foot-5 forward Owen Dunlop, and the savvy Zach Smith, who is capable of taking over games. Football standout Eli Wood has joined the team this season and poured on 16 points Saturday.
Heritage will be led by Ferguson — who bruised Glass with a 27-point performance in last season's first meeting — and 6-3 senior forward Hussain Williams. Watch out also for returners like speedy guard Darius Brown, football star Keshaun Hubbard, forward Terrell Washington and 6-4 center Carter Banks.
Ferguson and Williams are capable of breakout performances, can shoot from outside and get into the lane to score or kick the ball out.
"I feel like if we just bring our 'A' game every single game, we'll put this team in a good position to win every game," Ferguson said.
Ferguson said that, like Glass, the disappointing ending to last season will be fuel for the new campaign.
"Definitely. I feel like it will carry over," Ferguson said. "Our season didn't end like we wanted it to last year with our season getting canceled. But I feel like we should be good."
In recent years, Glass and Heritage have typically met for the first time in January, after slates of non-district games gave way to Seminole District action. That changed in 2020-21, with Heritage entering McCue for its third game of the short season and Glass playing its first bout. Now those situations are reversed.
Eight total Seminole games take place tonight — four on the boys side and four on the girls side. The Heritage and E.C. Glass girls play Monday night at Heritage, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.