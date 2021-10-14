Heritage and LCA to square off for Seminole supremacy on Friday

"I think they've amassed some of the best talent in the area," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said, citing numerous players who have transferred to LCA over the years. "... They're a very good football team. Up front, they're probably the best team that we've played this year and maybe we'll play all year long."

Heritage will look to contain Lane. In the spring, the UVa commit completed just 6 of 21 passes for 80 yards and threw an interception to go along with a TD pass, but he hurt Heritage on the ground throughout the game and added two more rushing touchdowns.

"Where he hurt us was on third down running the football," Bradley recalled. "I think on third downs he had like 67 yards rushing or something like that."

Heritage junior running back Zach Steele will be back on the gridiron Friday after an ankle injury kept him sidelined for much of the last two games. He also missed last season's LCA game because of an elbow injury. Also back tonight is fellow back Rajan Booker, who missed some of last week's game with an ankle injury.

Steele represents a major challenge for LCA with his ability to run up the gut or break away to the edge. He's rushed for 640 yards and scored eight touchdowns, and most of that work has occurred in just four games.