Heritage and LCA to square off for Seminole supremacy on Friday

Liberty Christian senior Dillon Stowers offered a prediction for tonight's top-notch battle between his Bulldogs and Heritage High.
"It's gonna be rough," Stowers said. "They're not gonna back down from us no matter what our record is."
Rough is right. And no one's going to back down Friday night when LCA (5-0, 2-0 Seminole) travels to Lynchburg City Stadium to play Heritage (5-1, 3-0) in a game sure to feature hard-hitting action, grind-it-out drives and heroics from playmakers galore as the two top teams in the Seminole battle.
The top spot in the Seminole District is on the line. So is the No. 1 position in the Virginia High School League's Region 3C playoff rankings, meaning the winner could well go on to claim the top seed for the playoffs.
Heritage puts its four-game winning streak on the line and enters with plenty of momentum after outlasting Brookville in last week's double-overtime thriller. LCA arrives at City Stadium off to its best start since joining the VHSL, but hasn't played since Oct. 1, when it defeated Rustburg.
"I'm looking for a physical, fast game with two disciplined teams who wanna win the district," Heritage defensive back and receiver Darius Brown said after Thursday's walk-through practice.
LCA has been charging through opponents this season, averaging 49 points per game and allowing 17.6, a stat that's skewed a bit since opponents have sometimes scored late off the Bulldogs' second-string defense during blowouts. The starting defense is among the best in all of Class 3, and the offense has marched steadily behind quarterback Davis Lane and receiver/running back Jaylin Belford.
"I think they've amassed some of the best talent in the area," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said, citing numerous players who have transferred to LCA over the years. "... They're a very good football team. Up front, they're probably the best team that we've played this year and maybe we'll play all year long."
Heritage will look to contain Lane. In the spring, the UVa commit completed just 6 of 21 passes for 80 yards and threw an interception to go along with a TD pass, but he hurt Heritage on the ground throughout the game and added two more rushing touchdowns.
"Where he hurt us was on third down running the football," Bradley recalled. "I think on third downs he had like 67 yards rushing or something like that."
Heritage junior running back Zach Steele will be back on the gridiron Friday after an ankle injury kept him sidelined for much of the last two games. He also missed last season's LCA game because of an elbow injury. Also back tonight is fellow back Rajan Booker, who missed some of last week's game with an ankle injury.
Steele represents a major challenge for LCA with his ability to run up the gut or break away to the edge. He's rushed for 640 yards and scored eight touchdowns, and most of that work has occurred in just four games.
"We've just got to do our job, go out there and compete," Steele said. "Offense, we've got to put points on the board. With that being said, we have to block, running backs have to block, offensive line has to block."
LCA coach Frank Rocco wants his team to show discipline against Heritage's relentless attack.
"They have some skill guys that scare the lights out of you and those big burly guys up front that just keep comin' at you," Rocco said. "The thing Brad has done the last couple years is use what we call 'sniffers,' the fullback guys that play way up tight behind the line of scrimmage and [6-foot-1 junior Terrell Washington] is 235 pounds and [junior linebacker Markaz Wood] is 245.
"They're just up in there and they'll come up through the line and they'll kick out and lead the running back behind this big 330-pound tackle. And they just keep coming. You can stop them, but sooner or later somebody's gonna wear down. That's where they get you."
While LCA has been punishing opponents, Heritage has had to grind things out. Consider a 49-42 victory over E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl, a 28-14 victory over Rustburg in which the Pioneers trailed at at halftime and last week's 30-23 double overtime win at Brookville.
"I think this team has been resilient," Bradley noted. "I think they've bought in to the Heritage football culture. They know how to practice, they know how to watch film, they know how to do the extra stuff away from the game. To me, the 48 minutes in the game is just a small portion of what it takes to win football games, ... and they've done all those things to put us in a position to be able to perform on Friday night."
Another guy the Pioneers want to keep an eye on: Belford, one of the most versatile athletes in the district. Belford has rushed for 379 yards, hauled in 14 catches for 221 yards and scored seven total touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return.
"To me, they don't give him the ball enough, that's just my opinion," Bradley said. "He's special with the football. ... They're a really good football team, and they're well coached. They do a lot on offense with shifts and motions to put you in binds. You have to be very disciplined."
Heritage quarterback Kam Burns (801 passing yards) is coming off a stellar outing against Brookville. The Pioneers had to rely almost exclusively on the passing game in the second half, and Burns rose to the challenge. Heritage will need him again tonight, even though the Pioneers could feature a more balanced attack with the amped-up run game.
"We know he's gonna do elite things," Steele said of Burns.
Rocco wants his defense to stay in the right spots. Otherwise, he said, Heritage will strike.
"The minute you let your guard down," Rocco said, "they take advantage of you."