Heritage and LCA to square off Thursday night

Heritage put together a rousing defensive performance Friday against Brookville, winning a low-scoring thriller 10-7. The Pioneers will need another lockdown performance Thursday against the Seminole District's toughest team, Liberty Christian Academy.

LCA (6-0) is averaging better than 43 points per game and putting up 353 yards of total offense per outing. Defensively, the Bulldogs are holding opponents to just 6.8 points per game, a stat that ranks first among scoring defenses in this newspaper's coverage area.

"Their strength is up front, on the offensive and defensive lines," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "In my opinion, they're even better than they were last year in those positions."

That's saying a lot, considering the Bulldogs rode their way to the 2021 Class 3 state championship behind sterling lines, but Bradley also may be right. The lines are perhaps more complete, according to LCA coach Frank Rocco.

"The longer you're in coaching, especially in one location, people are always trying to compare this year versus last year versus 15 years ago. That's kind of a natural thing to do when you have a large sample size to compare to," the longtime Bulldogs coach said. "In some ways we're different, with Zach Rice last year being the dominant player he was. All eyes were on him. I think a lot of people equated our play on the offensive and defensive lines with how he played. This year we're a little more complete across the board. We have a little more depth this year, too, so we try to rotate guys in to keep them fresh."

Heritage (5-1) and LCA square off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium. The game was scheduled for Thursday because of Homecoming festivities taking place on LU's campus over the weekend.

Since the Bulldogs began exclusively playing a Virginia High School League schedule in 2017, they've faced off against Heritage six times. Things did not go well the first two seasons, as Heritage defeated LCA four times, once to bounce the private school from postseason competition (2019).

Heritage was dominant in those four meetings, winning three times by at least 20 points, and earning a 47-3 blowout in 2018. But LCA has flipped the script the last two seasons, winning 30-14 when the two teams last met at Williams Stadium during the COVID-19 altered spring season, and then dispatching the Pioneers 49-10 at City Stadium last October.

"I just think that this is a game that both teams are very well coached and very disciplined," said Rocco, whose team also will play on short rest after last Friday's win over Jefferson Forest, "and in many cases over the years, at least in recent years, we've been evenly matched. You just never know [what] the outcome of a game like this will be, but we've been able to get the upper hand recently."

Heritage is tasked with defending four-star recruit and running back Gideon Davidson, who has accounted for an area-best 20 touchdowns (16 rushing, two receiving, two interception returns). He sports 746 rushing yards.

"He's a very good runner, probably the best around here," Bradley said of Davidson, "and his brother [Caleb Davidson] is very good, too."

Then there's quarterback Joe Borchers, the IMG Academy transfer from Florida, who has thrown for 711 yards and six touchdowns on 33-of-53 passing. He has a sure target in the speedy Jaden Skates (288 receiving yards). Borchers was electric in the season's first half.

"It must be nice to go out and find a quarterback from Florida to fit your system the way they did," Bradley added. "But he's a very good football player, a great passer, and he's an upgrade, I think, in that position. He gives a new dimension to their team."

LCA wants to guard against Heritage's explosive players, too — like running back Rajan Booker, quarterback Hov Bateman and receivers like Tavion Clark and Markus White. Booker enters with 401 rushing yards and six scores. Bateman has passed for 989 yards, completed 82 of 138 passes and thrown six TDs. Clark is nearing the 300-yard receiving mark, while White enters with 156 receiving yards.

"When you combine well-coached with athletes and physical size, which these guys have, maybe we have a hard-working offensive and defensive lines, but we're gonna have to put up or shut up against what they have," Rocco said. "I think overall ... they have so many [offensive] weapons that can beat you. But we're gonna have to make them earn what they get."

Rocco has been impressed with how his team has been receptive to coaching.

"They're doing the best they can — although there's some young, inexperienced guys — to pay attention to the details of what we do," he said. "... They're buying in the best a teenager can do. They're buying into the details of football … understanding their roles."

Heritage began preparing for the Bulldogs late last week, before taking the field against Brookville. A few tough days of practice followed this week.

"Rocco's one of the best X's and O's coaches out there," Bradley said. "But at the end of the day, we're gonna line up and play hard. None of the district is on the same playing field with LCA when it comes to competitive advantage, but we're gonna go out and compete our butts off."