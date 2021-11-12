Heritage bottles up Waynesboro, easily advances to Region 3C semifinals

HHS drove 66 yards on three plays in just 1 minute, 7 seconds, with Burns finding Deuce Crawford for the first of his three passing TDs on the night. The 19-yard TD toss was set up by a longer connection between the two, for 51 yards, on the Pioneers’ first play from scrimmage.

“Honestly, it starts up front with the O-line,” Burns, who had three touchdowns among his four completions and 129 yards passing on the night, said. “They gave me enough time to get the ball off to my playmakers, and then my wide receivers, they made a play for me.”

Heritage scored on four of its five other first-half drives. All but one of those drives started in Waynesboro territory (the other began at the 50-yard line).

Rajan Booker recorded both of his TD runs in the first quarter, on scampers of 4 and 19 yards. Zach Steele reached the end zone on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, and Burns found Keshaun Hubbard for a 47-yard score for the Pioneers’ final TD of the first half.

Like Burns, Booker credited the offensive line for his success, as well as Heritage’s balanced offensive attack. The Little Giants had to account for the talent in the HHS passing game, which opened up more space for Booker, who finished with a game-high 117 yards on 10 carries.