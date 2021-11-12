Heritage bottles up Waynesboro, easily advances to Region 3C semifinals

Thanks to Ryan Barbour and an imposing offensive line, Waynesboro frequently exposed opposing defenses with its ground game during the regular season. In their run to their first postseason appearance since 2017, the Little Giants regularly carved out room for the junior running back, and he delivered to the tune of nearly 150 rushing yards per game.
Heritage wasn’t about to let that happen Friday night.
The Pioneers shut down Waynesboro’s rushing attack, and they used the short fields the Little Giants gave them to build an insurmountable lead on their way to a 45-10 victory in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
“We got the job done,” senior quarterback Kam Burns said after helping Heritage advance past the first round of the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.
Seeded second for the Region 3C tourney, Heritage (9-2) was the obvious favorite against seventh-seeded Waynesboro. But the Pioneers weren’t resting easy heading in, according to coach Brad Bradley. His team, he said, was locked in during practice, and executed well the plan they’d put in place in the early stages of the game.
Waynesboro (5-6) picked up one first down on the game’s first drive, but it stalled at its own 34-yard line and had to punt, its first of four in the first half.
The 32-yard boot from Blake Jones, who also was Waynesboro’s starting QB, pinned Heritage at its own 34-yard line — its worst starting field position of the game’s first 24 minutes.
HHS drove 66 yards on three plays in just 1 minute, 7 seconds, with Burns finding Deuce Crawford for the first of his three passing TDs on the night. The 19-yard TD toss was set up by a longer connection between the two, for 51 yards, on the Pioneers’ first play from scrimmage.
“Honestly, it starts up front with the O-line,” Burns, who had three touchdowns among his four completions and 129 yards passing on the night, said. “They gave me enough time to get the ball off to my playmakers, and then my wide receivers, they made a play for me.”
Heritage scored on four of its five other first-half drives. All but one of those drives started in Waynesboro territory (the other began at the 50-yard line).
Rajan Booker recorded both of his TD runs in the first quarter, on scampers of 4 and 19 yards. Zach Steele reached the end zone on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, and Burns found Keshaun Hubbard for a 47-yard score for the Pioneers’ final TD of the first half.
Like Burns, Booker credited the offensive line for his success, as well as Heritage’s balanced offensive attack. The Little Giants had to account for the talent in the HHS passing game, which opened up more space for Booker, who finished with a game-high 117 yards on 10 carries.
“People setting me up, helping me out, making sure I could do what I could do,” he said when asked about his performance.
One of Booker’s two TDs was set up by an interception. Jones had 119 yards on 9-of-22 passing but threw four total picks.
“You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a good football team, or they’ll capitalize,” Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis said. “Offensively we couldn’t really move the ball the first couple drives, then gave them a shorter field. … We knew we were gonna have a hard time containing them the whole game, but obviously when you give a team like that a short field, one explosive play and they’re on the 15-, 10-yard line.”
WHS got on the board with 3:56 left in the first half on Caleb Palacios Aguilera’s 37-yard field goal, which capped a 54-yard drive.
That march and the Little Giants’ other scoring drive in the fourth quarter against Heritage’s backups — capped by second-string QB Yony Garcia Becerra’s 1-yard TD run — accounted for 109 of their 177 yards of total offense.
Becerra and Deandre Clark, on WHS’ last drive of the night, were the only two players to record a run of more than 4 yards. The two combined for 46 yards on five carries. The rest of the team had 3 yards on 20 carries (or, excluding two sacks for a loss of 26 yards, 29 yards on 18 carries).
Barbour was bottled up all night. The 5-foot-8 junior had the most carries (10) for the Little Giants but had little to show for them, finishing with just 11 yards.
Barbour “was averaging some daggone yards" coming in, according to Bradley — or, to be more specific, 8.8 yards per carry for a total of 1,452 yards to lead the Shenandoah District.
“Credit to the Heritage defensive line,” Jarvis said. “… That’s the best defensive line we’ve faced all year, and that really shut us down.”
Up next for HHS is a rematch with Seminole District rival Brookville, the region’s No. 3 seed, at 7 p.m. Friday at City Stadium. Heritage came out on top of a wild, double-overtime thriller, 30-23, in the regular season at Stinger Stadium on Oct. 8. The Bees (7-3) beat sixth-seeded Rockbridge 57-12 in another region quarterfinal game Friday.