Heritage boys fall to Spotswood in Region 3C semis

PENN LAIRD — As Tony Crews stepped into the Spotswood gymnasium one last time before departing on a bus back to Lynchburg, he spotted SHS coach Chad Edwards on the opposite end.

“Man, I don’t care to ever come back here and see this place again,” Crews said with a laugh.

The friendly banter between Crews and Edwards was meant as a joke, but the Heritage boys basketball coach probably truthfully didn’t enjoy much about the fourth-seeded Pioneers’ 66-44 loss to the top-seeded Trailblazers in the Region 3C boys basketball semifinals Thursday in Penn Laird.

“I just have so much respect for Coach Edwards and the entire Spotswood program as a whole,” Crews said afterward. “Make no doubt about it, though. We ran into an absolute buzzsaw here today.”

Just two nights removed from using a second-quarter run to run away from Turner Ashby in the regional quarterfinals, Spotswood used a 20-0 spurt in the second frame to put the game away Thursday.

“We can’t simulate that athleticism in practice,” Edwards said about Heritage. “We just don’t have those guys. Taking a quarter to adjust and still having the lead, I think, was important. I told our staff coming into the game that I hoped it didn’t take a quarter and a deficit before we adjust. The kids deserve credit.”

Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 guard named the Valley District player of the year this week, scored 14 of the Trailblazers’ 16 first-quarter points as they carried a three-point lead into the second period.

“Coach Edwards preached about legacy for seniors before the game in the locker room, so I knew I had to get us off to a good start,” Pacheco said. “I just wanted to give as much as I could out there.”

After Pacheco scored on a pair of free throws toward the end of the first quarter, Spotswood carried that momentum into the second, scoring the first 18 points of the frame and opening up a 21-point lead.

In that period, it was Carmelo’s brother, Camryn, impacting the game in a big way but it came in a multitude of ways as he assisted on three straight baskets and scored another at one span in the run.

Camryn Pacheco, a freshman, finished with seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

By halftime, Spotswood led by 22 and the game never got closer than 20 the rest of the way.

After a tight battle at the Roger Bergey Classic on Dec. 17 at Harrisonburg High School, one in which the Trailblazers were able to squeak out a 75-69 win over the Pioneers, this one was much more lopsided.

“The growth was very evident,” Crews said of Spotswood. The Pioneers have suffered numerous season-ending losses at Spotswood in recent years. “They’re playing a lot more aggressive, seem like they have their foot under them and have sorted out their roles and play well in those roles.”

As what Edwards calls “the youngest and most inexperienced team” of his coaching tenure, Spotswood has exceeded any expectations placed upon it in the preseason and is now back in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Trailblazers reached the Region 3C title game a year ago, but did not advance under the condensed COVID-19 guidelines.

Carmelo Pacheco finished with 27 points and four boards in Thursday’s win for SHS (17-6).

Kyle Ferguson led Heritage with 13 points, Demarion Webb added seven points, and Darius Brown had five. Playing for the first time since getting cleared after suffering an injury against E.C. Glass in January, Hussain Williams added five points for the Pioneers.

“We came through a lot of adversity early in the year," Crews said. "We had a couple of injuries, couple of guys miss time for various reasons. The guys were resilient and we came back strong. … Our guys had a great season. I’m very proud of them. I think they galvanized the school community and community as a whole. I’m very proud of how we finished.”