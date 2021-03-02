Heritage boys place third at Class 3 track & field championships

Heritage sophomore running back Zach Steele is out for three weeks after dislocating his left elbow Thursday night in the football season opener against Liberty.
But with a state title on the line in track & field, Steele had no intentions of sitting on the sidelines.
Not at this grand stage. Not when his Pioneers were also seeking their second straight 4x200 relay championship.
So Steele toughed it out. He wore a brace at Tuesday evening's Class 3 state track & field championships after being cleared by his doctor and turned in a splendid performance in the second leg of the relay as Heritage repeated with a 1:32.02 to defeat a group from Monticello.
"Coming for it next year," Steele said of the 4x200 relay.
He could make that early prediction based on the Pioneers' success in the event the last two seasons. Last year, in the pre-lockdown state championships, HHS cruised to the title by nearly two seconds over Fluvanna. This one was much closer, but Heritage held off the Mustangs by 0.94 seconds.
Steele was joined by Jaquin Myers, McKinley Pinnix and Deuce Crawford in the relay victory, which helped Heritage briefly increase its lead over the rest of the Class 3 field as afternoon turned to evening at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
"We knew it was gonna hard-fought," Steele said.
The Pioneers eventually were overtaken in the team standings by Monticello (57 points) and Western Albemarle (53) points). HHS finished with 49.5 points in a meet that was expected to be decided by a razor-thin margin. Both Monticello and WA received a large batch of points off distance events at the end of the meet.
Heritage also was paced by senior Jaleal Hamlett, who won his first state title in the triple jump, besting Fluvanna County's Jaden Ferguson by nearly a foot with a 44-01 on his second jump. After that leap, he needed only to wait and see what the rest of the field could do. Turned out, no one could touch him.
"I got to get it on this one right here," Hamlett told himself before that jump. "I always think of the hard work I've put in up until this point. That really motivated me."
Brookville was fourth overall with 44 points. The Bees received a first-place finish from Trey Lloyd in the high jump, and the junior was also second in the long jump. Another football player, receiver Jahee Blake, was second in the 55 hurdles.
Lloyd hit 6-02 in the high jump to become a state champ for the first time and 22-03 in the long jump (Heritage's Jaleel Carthorne was third in the event).
"I'm just gonna keep working just as much as I can," Lloyd said as the meet came to a close. "I'm gonna train during the summer with some friends and I'm looking to set a goal for next year. I think I'm gonna jump 6-08 in the high jump and 25 feet in the long jump. So that's what I'm gonna do."
Brookville also claimed the 4x400 with a 3:35.81 behind Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Chasen Hunt and Caleb Christian, downing Western Albemarle and Fluvanna.
And yet another football player, Liberty Christian quarterback Davis Lane, captured the 55 dash in a thrilling finish. Lane, a transfer from Jefferson Forest, sped to the finish line and recorded a 6.41, which tied the Class 3 record co-owned by Heritage's Jamik Alexander (2015) and Blacksburg's Cole Beck (2017). Lane held off Pioneers sprinters Crawford (6.49) and Steele (6.60).