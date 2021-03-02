Heritage boys place third at Class 3 track & field championships

"We knew it was gonna hard-fought," Steele said.

The Pioneers eventually were overtaken in the team standings by Monticello (57 points) and Western Albemarle (53) points). HHS finished with 49.5 points in a meet that was expected to be decided by a razor-thin margin. Both Monticello and WA received a large batch of points off distance events at the end of the meet.

Heritage also was paced by senior Jaleal Hamlett, who won his first state title in the triple jump, besting Fluvanna County's Jaden Ferguson by nearly a foot with a 44-01 on his second jump. After that leap, he needed only to wait and see what the rest of the field could do. Turned out, no one could touch him.

"I got to get it on this one right here," Hamlett told himself before that jump. "I always think of the hard work I've put in up until this point. That really motivated me."

Brookville was fourth overall with 44 points. The Bees received a first-place finish from Trey Lloyd in the high jump, and the junior was also second in the long jump. Another football player, receiver Jahee Blake, was second in the 55 hurdles.

Lloyd hit 6-02 in the high jump to become a state champ for the first time and 22-03 in the long jump (Heritage's Jaleel Carthorne was third in the event).