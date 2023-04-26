Heritage junior Marcus Gafford stood on the turf at the school Tuesday afternoon and flashed a big smile as he talked about his unique team and their historic win over E.C. Glass.

Note even 24 hours had passed since the thrilling 2-1 victory, made possible by Josh Kipp's goal in the 78th minute of play, with the assist from Gafford. It was the latest in a string of victories for the Pioneers, who are just getting used to winning. It was also the most shocking win of the 2023 season, the one that's seen Heritage rise from the ashes of mediocrity. The signature win, so far, for an eclectic group that has banded together despite cultural differences. In many ways, an group unlikely to enjoy success, but enjoying it nevertheless.

"This season," Gafford said with a laugh, "we've described ourselves as a bunch of bums."

Not "bum" in the sense of Rocky telling his trainer, "I ain't no bum, Mick. I ain't no bum." No, Gafford uses the term in a more affectionate way.

"Bunch of bums" as in, 'We're new to the scene and not used to all this success.'

"Bunch of bums" as in, 'We're sort of a ragtag group that doesn't look polished or have the poise and fluidity of a traditional powerhouse.'

And yes, "bunch of bums" as in, 'You just got beat by a bunch of bums.'

"We don't have the skillset of JF or the technicality of JF," Gafford said, referring to Jefferson Forest, which is king of the Seminole District these days. "But we have that chemistry as we know how to play with each other. And it's being shown that even a bunch of bums can go 7-1."

Yes, you read that correctly. Heritage, of all programs, is currently 7-1. It has reeled off five straight wins, and its only loss was to E.C. Glass, 2-1, on March 28, a loss they just avenged Monday night at Lynchburg City Stadium.

To understand what a big deal that is, you'd have to know the Pioneers have long been mired in a slump, winning just a couple or a handful of games a season, for at least the last decade.

The team's coach, Jack Bottoms, played at Heritage and remembers winning roughly a dozen games in 2005, his junior year, and reeling off 14 as a senior in 2006.

But never in the 11 years he's been coaching at Heritage, first as a volunteer goalkeeper coach and eventually as head coach for the last four seasons, has the soccer squad put together this kind of season.

For the last 10 seasons, for instance, HHS has averaged just two wins per year. From 2013 through 2015, the program posted just one win each season. Two springs ago, in 2021, Heritage went 2-7. Last season, they won just three times.

They're doing it with a talented junior class, many of whom rarely reached the win column as underclassmen; with the aid of five Latin American players who have brought their own style of play to the team; with a goalkeeper who has put in an untold amount of hours to understand his position; and with a coach who, having endured losing season after losing season, is finally able to sit back and enjoy watching his team play, watching it morph into a special and talented group.

From dejection to euphoria

That decade of losing was tough. Heritage took loss after loss and watched while nearby teams — like Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, and then a new challenger, Liberty Christian — battled for the top spots in the district and made lengthy postseason runs.

The group of juniors (there are seven of them on a roster comprised of 17 players) hung in there the last two years, hoping there would be a payoff to the losing.

"I told them, 'Yeah, it's gonna suck right now, but your junior and senior years are gonna be something special, and I know it,'" Bottoms said as he looked out on the field Tuesday, where Heritage was going through drills.

Even this year, as winter sports gave way to the spring season, Bottom wasn't sure about the makeup of his team. Several players didn't commit to playing until a couple weeks before tryouts. And then there was the makeup of the team. Would returning players mix with a heavy Latin American presence, with several new players who speak broken English or none at all? Would they jell?

Even in their first game of the season, an 11-0 blowout over Prince Edward, no one was sure.

"I think timid is the best word to use," goalie Chase Stickle, a senior, said. "Because this group of guys, we'd never played as a team before. We've got five, more or less, brand new kids on the team this year. Losing four seniors last year, filling their roles was very [nerve-wracking] the first game. We didn't know what was going to happen. But from the first game until now, it's been a huge leap in progression. Just building the confidence, the chemistry between us."

The win over Glass on Monday was historic because Heritage hadn't beaten their cross-town foes in 28 years.

Gafford had a hand in tying the game at 1 late in the first half when he reared back and let loose a beautiful throw-in from the corner that sailed over the head of Hilltoppers goalie Jack Dawson and deflected off his fingertips into the goal.

"Something about that [throw]" Gafford said, "just felt good coming off the fingertips."

The game was tied until the 78th minute, when Gafford took a free kick and placed the ball between the legs of Kipp, who turned and fired.

"Me, Nic [Plude] and Kipp all got in the huddle," Gafford said of the moments leading up to the decisive goal. "We all trust each other, we have faith in each other that any of us could've taken that shot. Ultimately, Kipp decided that he wanted it, and we were perfectly fine with that. We've drilled that exact spot out here, and it just came to fruition. The angle that I had, you could see it beautifully curling in [toward] the back post. And then celebrating with my team after, that was probably my favorite part of the whole thing."

The team mobbed Kipp, who notched his eighth goal of the season.

"I saw the far post was more open," Kipp recalled of his shot. "I hit it and I saw it curve inward and then outward and then it dipped down in the top corner. I was standing behind it, like, 'Wow.' [Then] everyone was jumping on me."

Someone told Bottoms the news: it had been nearly three decades since a Heritage boys squad had beaten E.C. Glass.

"Euphoric," the coach said. "They absolutely loved every minute of it, because they knew the gravity of the situation. We've tied [Glass] a few times, but usually it's never a good result. Like, we play them tough, but we'll get tired or they'll catch us flat-footed, like that first game."

Stickle was shocked. "Some of us didn't go to bed until 1 o'clock," he said the afternoon after the win, "because we had so much adrenaline."

The Latin American influence

Eduardo Martinez is from Honduras. He's lived in this area for two years. Like the other Latin American players on Heritage's roster, he lives in the Heritage school zone. He speaks some English but spoke through a translator for this story.

He also leads the team with 10 goals and is one of several Latin American players who have brought their own style of play to the team. There's also Isaias Castillo, who has five goals and five assists so far this season; Brian Villatoro, who is able to translate for players who don't speak English; Josue Rodriguez Navarro, a 10th grader, and Alejandro Aguilar Gallo, a freshman.

Foreign players hail from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

"Everyone has their own style of play," Martinez said. "It's a good mix. But I'm very confident that what I'm doing is good for the team."

He started playing soccer in Honduras when he was 5 years old. Now he's a leader on a team that is benefiting from his knowledge. His coach describes him as a workhorse, a helpful type of aggressive player on attack and defense.

"It's a lot of fun to be working with other cultures all together," Martinez said.

Heritage games are eclectic too. Cheers in Spanish ring out through the evening. Latin American families watch from the stands. It's a scene you don't normally find at high school games across the Lynchburg area.

"We've all picked up a new dictionary," Gafford said. "We're speaking a little bit of Spanglish." Then he reeled off a list of words.

Bottoms, who played collegiately at Bridgewater and coached the girls varsity team at Turner Ashby before returning to his alma mater 11 years ago, has spent time getting his Latin American players adjusted, while also trying to make the season fun for everyone. His assistant, Shane Whelan, helps, too. A volunteer from Liberty who speaks fluent Spanish helps out some.

He points out Castillo, who he calls "really strong, a great addition at the last minute" who decided just before the start of the season that he wanted to play.

"I told him if he works on his English, I'll work on my Spanish, and we'll work on it together," Bottoms said. "So we just sit there and kind of laugh at each other. But we're not lost in translation, because we have some guys who are bilingual and can help."

Moments like that bridge the gap between cultures. And Heritage also has benefited from positive attitudes this season.

"The biggest thing is we don't have the cancers," Bottoms said. "We don't have the guys that just bring the whole team chemistry down and destroy it. All the guys have bought in to where were not doing that. If they see it, they cut it out immediately, because they know what it feels like. They know where it leads. It leads to two, maybe three wins a year, if you're lucky."

A newfound hope

Stickle, the goalie, never had a dedicated keepers-only coach until this season. Bottoms has taken on that role, while Whelan handles field duties at practice.

The result is an improved Stickle. he's a blonde, broad-shouldered keeper, a three-sport standout who spends his falls as a kicker for the football team and his winters as a member of the swim team.

He arrived just in time for the first day of practice this season after swim season ended, but he's been lights out in goal. Heritage has only given up a total of seven goals in eight games. His success is due to hours practice, Saturdays after a full week of work, arriving early to practice, learning more about his position and then adding that knowledge into his repertoire.

"I'd never had anyone teach me how to play" until Bottoms took over his training, he said.

His team has newfound success, too. Two years ago, it didn't even have a JV team. Now one is in place. And the varsity team is thriving.

"Just to progress to where we have a JV team is huge for us," Gafford said. "And to come out and be 7-1? That's unimaginable. If you had told freshman me that, I wouldn't believe you. ... The thing I like most about this team is we're all so selfless. We don't care who scores as long as the ball finds the back of the net."

This is all new for the coach, too. At games, he offers instructions here and there, but mostly he's just watching, letting his team play with freedom.

"I do this for them," he said of his coaching duties. "And being able to see them light up and enjoy the fruits of the labor of practice and all the long days of conditioning and the hot days, it’s really nice to be able to sit back and enjoy games and just watch."