Heritage completes late comeback against William Fleming to give Bradley 100th win at school

Heritage trailed William Fleming by 11 points early in the fourth quarter at City Stadium on Friday, and things were not going well for the Pioneers. But Rajan Booker was just getting warmed up.

Ten minutes and 30 seconds remained on the clock, and the Pioneers were deep in their own territory. That's when offensive tackle Diallo Graves turned to Booker.

"We're going left," Graves said. "I need you to tote that rock for me, baby."

And then Booker busted loose for an 80-yard touchdown sprint, breaking at least four tackles along the way to get Heritage to within three points.

"I did what I was asked," Booker said after the game.

That was one of two pivotal plays in Heritage's thrilling comeback on opening night of the high school football season.

The other occurred roughly eight minutes later, when Zach Steele caught a screen pass from new starting quarterback Jaicere "Hov" Bateman with 2:35 remaining and sprinted 50 yards for the game-winning touchdown that gave the Pioneers a 32-28 victory. Heritage trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but scored the last 19 points off three touchdowns.

"Markus White, just a great block," Steele said of his touchdown. "Just cut off his block and went to the races."

It was head coach Brad Bradley's 100th victory with Heritage, and came on the first night of his 11th season with the program.

"We made so many mistakes in the first half but we were able to go in [to the locker room] with an eight points deficit [21-13]. We knew if we could correct some mistakes and make some adjustments we'd be OK. And that's what we did. We found a way to win the football game," Bradley said. "I thought our defense did a really good job in the second half figuring out a way to contain [Fleming receiver Louis English and quarterback Devin Johnson]. I thought our offense found a way to move the ball."

The game lasted exactly three hours and was filled with typical opening night delays: handfuls of cramps and a headshaking amount of penalties. In all, Heritage and William Fleming combined for 26 penalties for 212 yards (127 yards for the Colonels, 85 for Heritage).

But mistakes aside, Fleming looked like the stronger, more potent team for most of the game. English reeled in two touchdown passes from Johnson in the first half, a 30-yarder off a diving catch in the end zone that knotted the score at 7 in the first quarter and a 69-yard over-the-shoulder catch over the top of the Heritage defense for a 14-13 lead near the end of the first quarter.

And Fleming running back Malachi Coleman (205 rushing yards) bruised HHS, too, with a 53-yard TD run six minutes before halftime and a 94-yard sprint in the third quarter that gave the Colonels their largest lead, 28-13, with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

But Fleming never found the end zone again. Johnson threw for 178 yards but tossed three interceptions, including one corralled by White in the fourth quarter that led to Booker's 80-yard touchdown on the next play.

"We were in control the whole game, I felt like," Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. "Gotta make tackles in the game of football. I think that was the biggest thing for us, was in the second half we gave up so many big plays and on all those plays were multiple missed tackles.

"Obviously taking care of the football too. One of the things we talk about is teaching our kids how to win. That's one of the things — when you haven't won a lot of games in the past that's a big hurdle to get over. It's not a very obvious hurdle until you get right there to it. But that's a big step that we've got to take."

In his first game as a starter, Bateman completed 13 of 20 passes for 110 yards (71 of those yards to receiver Tavion Clarke on six catches). The QB also rushed for 109 yards on 21 carries. He kept Heritage afloat in the first half with both big runs and short totes and punched in a 3-yarder with 53 seconds left in the third quarter that started the Heritage comeback.

And his screen pass to Steele turned into a gem, as Steele juked his way past tackles to give HHS the win.

"A lot of people doubted him coming into the season, thinking he wasn't gonna be that good," Steele said of Bateman. "But he turned a lot of heads today, I'll say that."

Booker also rushed for 109 yards and scored two TDs, the first a 6-yard run early in the first quarter that gave Heritage a short-lived 7-0 lead. The senior running back, a vocal leader, was active in the huddle after Friday's game, encouraging his teammates, letting the feeling soak in of a good start to the season.

"It builds our momentum. It gives us confidence, y'know? We were down but we found a way to prevail," Booker said. "We fought through adversity and doing that gives us more confidence to keep pushing and keep grinding and go harder every week."

Fleming outgained Heritage by nearly 100 yards in total offense, putting up 436 to Heritage's 340. But Heritage pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter and forced Fleming into a hurried, unproductive final drive in the closing minutes.

"I've said it for 11 years, but kids win games and coaches lose games," Bradley said. "Tonight, these kids just rose up. They rose up, they found a way to win the football game. It's about grit, determination and commitment. At the end of the day every game is won and lost in the last five minutes and we found a way to win it. Gotta give credit to Fleming and Coach Lovelace. Very well coached, very good football team."

Heritage 32, William Fleming 28

Wm. Fleming;14;7;7;0;—;28

Heritage;13;0;6;13;—;32

HHS — Rajan Booker 6 run (Eric Stickle kick)

WF — Louis English 30 pass from Devin Johnson (Edward Yonda kick)

HHS — Zach Steele 8 run (kick attempt failed)

WF — English 69 pass from Johnson (Yonda kick)

WF — Malachi Coleman 53 run (Yonda kick)

WF — Coleman 94 run (Yonda kick)

HHS — Hov Bateman 3 run (pass failed)

HHS — Booker 80 run (kick attempt failed)

HHS — Steele 50 pass from Bateman (Stickle kick)

;WF;HHS

First downs;13;16

Rushes-yards;25-258;34-230

Passing yards;178;110

Passing;7-19-3;13-20-0

Total Offense;436;340

Penalties-yards;14-127;12-85

Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Fleming: Coleman 12-205, D. Johnson 13-53. Heritage: Booker 7-109, Bateman 21-109, Steele 5-25, Team 1-(minus 13).

Passing — Fleming: D. Johnson 7-19-3 (178). Heritage: Bateman 13-20-0 (110).

Receiving — Fleming: Jailen Robinson 4-55, English 3-123. Heritage: Booker 2-14, Tavion Clark 6-71, Steele 2-14, Terrell Washington 2-8, Markus White 1-3.

Records: William Fleming 0-1. Heritage 1-0.