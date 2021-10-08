Heritage defeats Brookville in overtime thriller

Add a new description to the Timberlake Road rivalry: Double Overtime.
Heritage and Brookville battled through 48 minutes of regulation at a packed Stinger Stadium on Friday night and then through two overtime periods that only ended when Pioneers defender Darius Brown broke up a pass from Bees quarterback Drake McDaniel in the end zone.
At the end of the night, after all the leaping snares and breakaway sprints and gutsy decisions, the scoreboard read Heritage 30, Brookville 23.
Never before had a Heritage vs. Brookville football game gone to double overtime.
Heritage coach Brad Bradley called it the type of game his players will remember for a lifetime.
McDaniel, who threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns: "It's probably the best game I've been involved in in my whole life."
Brookville coach Jon Meeks: "That's what Friday night is all about."
Heritage tied the game at 15 with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kam Burns looked upfield for a receiver, saw a hole in the Bees' defense and took off for a 12-yard touchdown run to pull Heritage within two points, 15-13. Burns then hit tight end Terrell Washington in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-15 tie. That concluded a 63-yard drive that lasted roughly 4½ minutes.
With 1:47 left in regulation and Brookville facing fourth-and-8 from the 13-yard line, kicker Joshua Ayers was called out to attempt a 29-yard field goal. But the snap was juggled, and Ayers had to readjust on the fly. He never really had a good chance at lining it up then, and his attempt sailed low.
The two overtime periods were for the ages. Under Virginia High School League rules, each team gets one series of downs from 10 yards out, with no clock running. Brookville struck on its first play when McDaniel peeled left and hit receiver Michael Viar (50 receiving yards) for six points. Meeks elected to go for two, and McDaniel spied Viar in the same spot, the left-front corner of the end zone, for a 23-15 lead. It's a play McDaniel said his team practiced often this week. Still, it was a gutsy call in that situation, and it was executed to perfection.
"It was probably stupid," Meeks said after the game. "... Just kind of wanted put pressure on [Heritage], and we've got confidence in our defense. We were planning on them not scoring and the game being over, so we decided to apply the most pressure. Let's score and go up eight, and then that puts all the pressure on them to do everything right."
Heritage answered, with Burns hitting a leaping Hubbard (54 receiving yards) deep in the corner of the end zone for six points. The two then connected on the two-point conversion, with Hubbard making a diving catch to tie it at 23.
"I prayed before this game," Hubbard said. "I knew my team had faith in me, and I knew what I had to do for my team and show them what a big win feels like. ... It was really a focus mentality kind of thing. I knew what I had to do."
Heritage took the ball first in the second OT, and Deuce Crawford ran in the 10-yard touchdown on the Pioneers first play. Karson Adcock followed with the PAT for a 30-23 lead. Brookville managed just 4 yards on its first three downs after that, and Brown sealed it with the pass break-up.
"We'll see them again, that's all I've got to say," McDaniel said. "We'll see them again."
That seemed to be the consensus from both teams, since Brookville and Heritage play in the same region and often match up in the playoffs.
For the Pioneers (5-1, 3-0 Seminole), Burns completed 10 of 13 passes for 157 yards, and was 8 of 9 after the first half. He also hit Hubbard for a 45-yard touchdown to open the scoring as the clock hit zero in the first quarter.
Brookville (3-2, 1-2) took an 8-7 lead in the second quarter when McDaniel hit Addison Ellis for a 6-yard strike. The PAT attempt got fouled up, and Jaylyn Marshall scrambled, then ran in a two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead. Brookville took a 15-7 lead at the end of the third quarter off a 28-yard TD pass from McDaniel to Ethan Robey. The lead stood until Burns' fourth-quarter TD.
"Even on that last drive to tie it up [in regulation], he made a huge play on third down to keep the drive alive," Bradley said of Burns. "Just all night long he did those kinds of things. But at the end of the day, man, it's a team win."
Brookville running backs Silas Rucker (a Heritage transfer) and Tayshaun Butler each rushed for 106 yards, and Rucker especially eluded the Pioneers' defense out on the edge. Brookville finished with 383 total yards to Heritage's 224.
Heritage played the majority of the game without running back Zach Steele, who reaggravated an ankle injury, and fellow back Rajan Booker only played sparingly, too, because of an injury. That put pressure on Burns and the receiving corps.
"I thought the game's gonna be in my hands. I had to put the ball in the right spot and make some plays," Burns said. He looked at Hubbard in the postgame interview. Hubbard with those sure hands, with the athletic moves that wowed the crowd in overtime.
"I don't expect anything [less], honestly," Burns added. "When they said they were gonna throw the ball to him, I was like, 'That's a good call.' Because anything you throw up there he's gonna go up for. He'll come down with it no matter what."