Heritage defeats Brookville in overtime thriller

With 1:47 left in regulation and Brookville facing fourth-and-8 from the 13-yard line, kicker Joshua Ayers was called out to attempt a 29-yard field goal. But the snap was juggled, and Ayers had to readjust on the fly. He never really had a good chance at lining it up then, and his attempt sailed low.

The two overtime periods were for the ages. Under Virginia High School League rules, each team gets one series of downs from 10 yards out, with no clock running. Brookville struck on its first play when McDaniel peeled left and hit receiver Michael Viar (50 receiving yards) for six points. Meeks elected to go for two, and McDaniel spied Viar in the same spot, the left-front corner of the end zone, for a 23-15 lead. It's a play McDaniel said his team practiced often this week. Still, it was a gutsy call in that situation, and it was executed to perfection.

"It was probably stupid," Meeks said after the game. "... Just kind of wanted put pressure on [Heritage], and we've got confidence in our defense. We were planning on them not scoring and the game being over, so we decided to apply the most pressure. Let's score and go up eight, and then that puts all the pressure on them to do everything right."