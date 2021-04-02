Heritage defeats E.C. Glass in Jug Bowl, advances to Region 3C playoffs

Glass (1-3), already knocked out of the playoff hunt, didn't make this one easy on its rivals. Things were scoreless after the first quarter as the Pioneers racked up penalties, fumbled a snap and dealt with a Glass defense that has greatly improved throughout this pandemic-altered season, despite all the struggles in midtown.

The Hilltoppers had just one rushing yard on the game, though. Quarterback George White was 12 of 19 with 105 passing yards. The 6-foot sophomore tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to LaVarius Gilbert with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Markevus Graves, a junior used on offense at running back and receiver to go along with his work at defensive back, exited with an ankle injury in the first quarter after taking just one handoff and running it four yards.

Heritage had to settle for a field goal for its first score midway through the second frame, a 33-yarder from Karson Adcock. Booker broke away for his long TD run on Heritage's next possession, and the Pioneers took advantage of a Glass error just before halftime for a 17-0 lead. At the 1:26 mark, Glass botched a punt when the snap sailed high over Tyler Garrett's head. A pile of players batted the ball around for several seconds before Heritage finally recovered. Steele scored on a 20-yard run on the ensuing play.