Heritage defense denies Brookville in closing seconds in low-scoring thriller

After putting on a defensive show in Friday's first half, Heritage's Terrell Washington walked up to coach Brad Bradley in the locker room at halftime with a simple but important message.

"I got you, Coach," the 6-foot-1 senior linebacker said.

On a night when Brookville and Heritage clashed in what turned out to be a defensive battle, Washington stuck to his word. He was in on roughly a dozen tackles, made two sacks, and the Heritage defense stopped Brookville's by final drive by inches with 14.2 seconds remaining to secure a 10-7 victory at City Stadium.

During Heritage's bye last week, and all through this week too, Washington said he studied his opponent.

"Just making sure I came prepared and making sure I've gave my team the best chance to take this game home and get the W," he said.

Then he struck, helping the Heritage defense hold Brookville to negative yardage eight times. Eleven additional Bees runs resulted in no gain or 1 or 2 yards.

"We know if we're not clicking on offense like we're used to, defense has got to be there," Washington said. "We make sure every day at practice we hold each other accountable. We all make each other work. We just keep working, and it shows out on the field."

Last year's regular-season battle between the Timberlake Road schools went into double overtime, the first time that's happened in the rivalry. This year, Brookville nearly pulled off an impressive comeback in the final seconds.

After turning the ball over on downs, Brookville's Michael Viar recovered a fumble on Heritage's next offensive play with 3:41 remaining. The Bees (4-2) needed 34 yards to reach the end zone and take the lead, and the squad began a long journey through 3 yards in a cloud of dust to get there.

Facing fourth-and-4 and with 20.3 seconds left on the clock, Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel tucked the ball and curled around toward the 8. He came up just inches short of a first down, and Heritage kneeled out the clock.

"I told you it was gonna be a slobberknocker Seminole District football game," Bradley said. "I've been in this district 11 years. You better come to play every week. We found a way to make one more play than they did. Basically it was a game of inches. And we stopped them on fourth down and won the game.

"Did we play pretty? No. Do we have some things to work on? Most definitely."

Heritage (5-1) hadn't found much offensive success at all until the 5:46 mark of the second quarter, when quarterback Hov Bateman (95 passing yards) hit sophomore Jameere Kelso with a pass that Kelso took 57 yards up the right side for a score.

Kelso was only recently promoted to the varsity squad, and Friday's game was his first in the ranks. He finished with two catches and 79 receiving yards.

"It feels unreal. It's an amazing feeling," Kelso said. "Situation like that [the touchdown], I don't even know what's going on until it's over. It's like I just black out. It means a lot; it's a big accomplishment."

The Pioneers also relied on another new starter, kicker Marcus Gafford. Gafford kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead and then made it 10-0 with a 26-yard field goal with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

"Nervousness is good, that's what I've learned from it," Gafford said. "I stepped up, I walked up, and it's just practice. Just gotta do it."

Those three points ended up being the difference. But Gafford also was scared he might cost his team the game a couple times, when his two kickoffs sailed out of bounds to give Brookville prime field position.

"But I really do think that it was a great game-changing [moment]," he added.

Brookville took the loss despite putting up 343 yards of total offense to Heritage's 172. But the Bees came away empty on four red-zone chances.

"That's not gonna beat a Heritage," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "I take away that. Missed opportunities."

Early in the second quarter, McDaniel unloaded a pass down the middle of the field to Steve Preston, who made a jaw-dropping, over-the-shoulder, one-handed grab and was finally brought down at the 16-yard line. But the drive stalled because of penalties, and the Bees turned the ball over on downs.

Another pivotal moment occurred with 3:40 remaining in the first half. Brookville faced fourth-and-3 from the 3-yard line, and McDaniel ran to the left edge, hurdled a defender at the 2, and crashed in at the pylons. But Brookville was called for a false start as the play wound down.

Backed up to the 8-yard line, McDaniel floated a pass into the right corner for receiver David Schmitt, but Schmitt wasn't anticipating the pass, and the ball hit him in the end zone on the back of his left shoulder.

On the game's final possession, Brookville had two plays that went for no gain at the 18-yard line before McDaniel took the final three carries to get to the 8. The Bees could've tied with a field goal.

"At the end of the day, it's on me," Meeks said. "I go for the win. I never go for the tie in overtime, never go for the tie during games. Never have, never will. I have a really good kicker that I feel like could have made that. A little worried about our protection, though. We've had some issues. So that was in the back of my head that they might bring 11 and we've got to clean up how crisp we are.

"So it wasn't a kicker decision at the end, it was how crisp are we gonna be with this? And when I see fourth-and-2½ and I've got one timeout, ... I'm thinking if we get this first down, we've got three shots at the end zone and we can win it."

McDaniel rushed for 165 yards and also completed 5 of 13 passes for 152 yards. The rest of the Bees' ground game produced just 26 yards on the night. McDaniel's 52-yard pass to Preston with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter made it 10-7 after the PAT. It was another impressive catch for Preston, who finished with 165 receiving yards.

"Both sides of the ball, we played our butts off," Preston said. "We never gave up. We just kept playing no matter what. If they got up or made a good play, we didn't let that get to us. We just tried to play ball."

Preston also watched McDaniel, who toted the ball 21 times and led the comeback charge.

"He plays for the team and not for himself," Preston said. "And I admire that about him. He plays his hardest no matter what."

Bradley was impressed by the defense. The unit endured a long, 12-play Brookville drive, then finally got off the field only to re-enter seconds later when Heritage fumbled with 3:41 remaining.

"Says a lot for our defense," the coach said. "Says a lot about our football team in general."

Seminole District

Heritage 10, Brookville 7

Brookville;0;0;7;0;—;7

Heritage;0;7;3;0;—;10

HHS — Emeere Kelso 57 pass from Hov Bateman (Marcus Gafford kick)

HHS — Gafford 26 field goal

BHS — Steve Preston 52 pass from Drake McDaniel (Devan Stickle kick)

;BHS;HHS

First downs;15;7

Rushes-yards;43-191;23-77

Passing yards;152;95

Passing;5-13-0;5-11-0

Total Offense;343;172

Penalties-yards;7-55-15;3-30

Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Brookville: McDaniel 21-165, Michael Viar 7-17, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 10-29, Dylan Hobbs 1-(minus 13), David Schmitt 1-8, Jaylan Pannell 1-4, Team 2-(minus 19). Heritage: Rajan Booker 5-48, Bateman 18-29.

Passing — Brookville: McDaniel 5-13-0 (152). Heritage: Bateman 5-11-0 (95).

Receiving — Brookville: Viar 1-5, Whitelaw 1-13, Preston 2-113, Schmitt 1-21. Heritage: Booker 1-0, Zach Steele 1-11, Tavion Clark 1-5, Kelso 2-79.

Records: Brookville 4-2. Heritage 5-1.