Heritage dominates first half en route to lopsided victory over Amherst

AMHERST — The message in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday night’s rematch was decidedly different for the Heritage boys basketball team.
In Round 1 of the season series with Amherst just over a week prior, Heritage senior guard Jacobi Lambert and his team saw the first 16 minutes as a less-than-acceptable display: “It was trash,” Lambert said after that game, when he willed his team to bounce back from a deficit en route to a narrow victory.
This time, in Round 2, the Pioneers went into the break knowing they couldn’t have played much better. The Lancers had no answer as visiting Heritage dominated the first two quarters before wrapping up a 73-41 win.
“It’s exciting knowing that we can do this. We only beat them by one last time, so it shows a lot of improvement on our part,” Heritage junior Darius Brown said of his team’s showing Tuesday, a turnaround from the 54-53 victory it eked out previously.
In less than three minutes, the Pioneers built a double-digit lead thanks to their defensive intensity. They swarmed in their half-court man-to-man, creating havoc and forcing Amherst turnovers.
“That was the biggest thing was our energy,” Heritage junior Kyle Ferguson said. “We came out hard and tough, and we played physical with them.”
The Lancers (5-3) gave the ball away nine times in the first frame, often leading to easy points on the other end, including on back-to-back occasions midway through the quarter. Out of a timeout — called by Amherst coach Segar Jordan when his team went down 10-0 — the Pioneers punished the Lancers again, getting an easy 3-pointer and a bucket inside off turnovers.
Jordan called another timeout to try to stop the bleeding and made wholesale substitutions, but Heritage (7-1) was on a roll, going up 24-0 before Amherst put points on the board.
Martez Andrews recorded Amherst’s first field goal with less than two minutes left in the first frame, Trey Wright hit a pair of free throws, and Andrews capped the quarter with a deep 3 at the buzzer.
The Pioneers stayed on the gas the rest of the half, and never trailed by less than 20 points the rest of the way. They took a 50-10 lead into the locker room.
“We challenged each other to come out fast and we challenged each other to come out disciplined and to play aggressive. It’s kind of difficult to be fast and disciplined, but we’ve been working on that, and the guys really took that to heart,” Heritage coach Tony Crews said of his team’s first-half offensive blitzkrieg, which included a 19-for-35 (54%) shooting performance.
The Pioneers did much of their damage from beyond the arc, where they finished 11 of 21 (52%). Heritage shot better from deep than from 2-point range (17 for 39, or 44%).
“We stopped them from scoring inside,” Jordan said, pointing out that the teams’ previous meeting was defined by tough inside battles, “but they were able to kick it out. Some of [the 3-point shots] were wide open, but some of them were contested, and for a high school team shooting that high a percentage, it’s unbelievable. Can’t really do anything about it.”
Brown hit 4 of 5 from deep for HHS, while Shawn Payton went 3 for 4, Ferguson was 2 for 2, and Trayshawn Graves was 2 for 4.
“We were feeling it,” Brown said.
Amherst picked things up in the second half — “It was all pride at that point,” Jordan said of his team’s performance in the final 16 minutes, when it scored 31 points.
Eight players scored for Amherst, including Xavier Smith with a team-high nine points.
Ten players got into the scoring column for Heritage, with three finishing in double figures. Ferguson scored a game-high 15 points via his efficient 5-for-7 performance from the field (he was 3 of 3 from the line), and Brown had 12.
Jacobi Lambert tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds, also eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career in the lopsided victory.
“Complete performance. … It’s great that everybody could contribute to this win,” Ferguson said of his team, which, after a season-opening loss to LCA, has won seven straight games in a span of 13 days.