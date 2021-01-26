Heritage dominates first half en route to lopsided victory over Amherst

Jordan called another timeout to try to stop the bleeding and made wholesale substitutions, but Heritage (7-1) was on a roll, going up 24-0 before Amherst put points on the board.

Martez Andrews recorded Amherst’s first field goal with less than two minutes left in the first frame, Trey Wright hit a pair of free throws, and Andrews capped the quarter with a deep 3 at the buzzer.

The Pioneers stayed on the gas the rest of the half, and never trailed by less than 20 points the rest of the way. They took a 50-10 lead into the locker room.

“We challenged each other to come out fast and we challenged each other to come out disciplined and to play aggressive. It’s kind of difficult to be fast and disciplined, but we’ve been working on that, and the guys really took that to heart,” Heritage coach Tony Crews said of his team’s first-half offensive blitzkrieg, which included a 19-for-35 (54%) shooting performance.

The Pioneers did much of their damage from beyond the arc, where they finished 11 of 21 (52%). Heritage shot better from deep than from 2-point range (17 for 39, or 44%).