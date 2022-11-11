Heritage flies past Staunton, posts fourth shutout of season to set up rematch with Brookville

Heritage put up gaudy offensive numbers to start the playoffs Thursday night, but the most eye-popping stats came via visiting Staunton.

Against the Heritage defense, the Storm managed only 4 rushing yards and just 57 yards of total offense, and Heritage posted another shutout, this one a 35-0 final in a Region 3C quarterfinal game at Lynchburg City Stadium.

The performance was enough for Heritage coach Brad Bradley to refer to his defensive line as the MVPs of the game.

It was the fourth shutout of the year for the Pioneers (9-2), something that hadn't been accomplished in 25 years, when the 1997 team posted four shutouts and eventually advanced to a state championship game.

"In Coach Bradley's program, you have to prepare," defensive coordinator Jay Phares said after Thursday's game. "There's no choice whether you can or you cannot. If you can't, you're not a part of the program. So he sets the tone for the entire coaching staff and the kids. You've got to get ready every week for your opponent, you've got to respect every opponent and you've got to know every single detail that we see on film, and then carry it over to Friday night."

One thing second-seeded Heritage likely saw on film was a way to bottle up the Staunton run to keep the No. 7 Storm (7-4) from setting up the passing game. Quarterback Walker Darby entered having thrown for more than 1,000 yards on the season, but was limited to just 5-of-12 passing for 53 yards. And sophomore running back Braylen Fields led his team's ground attack with just 14 yards. Heritage sacked Darby on three occasions and held three players in the negative-yardage category.

"We've been going against a lot of run teams throughout the season," defensive tackle Terrell Washington said, "so we just know when the run play, comes we fly out, 11 hats to the ball. We just come hitting, and we come ready to play."

Heritage had more yards on its opening drive than Staunton had all night. The Pioneers went 75 yards on that first drive and capped it with a 2-yard run by Rajan Booker. They scored on their next possession, too, as running back Jeffrey Mosley notched the first of his two touchdowns on a 6-yard scamper.

Booker, Heritage's premier back, had 61 rushing yards on seven carries, but exited the game and never returned after being tackled in the first half. Booker walked off the field on his own, without a limp, and Bradley said he sat out the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.

In his absence, Mosley had 46 rushing yards and scored on a 25-yard sprint in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, setting up a running clock that lasted for the remainder of the game. And another running back, senior Jacari Alexander, made the most of his opportunity, toting the ball 13 times for 71 yards.

Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman completed 16 of 24 passes for 164 yards and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Markus White that gave HHS a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Receiver Tavion Clark led the receiving corps with six catches for 84 yards.

"I felt like we didn't really have the motivation, we didn't really have a lot of excitement in the first half," Bradley said. "I thought our seniors and leaders really did a good job at halftime of just bringing [the team] up. We didn't make a lot of adjustments; I thought the kids just produced their own energy and came out in the second half and found a way. I was really proud of our second-team running backs [Mosley and Alexander]. Rajan's fine. We didn't want to put him in there and get him hurt. But I thought defensive and offensive lines did a great job tonight."

Staunton found a way to extend a couple drives, most notably in the second quarter. The team reached the Heritage 21-yard line down 14-0, but the Pioneers' defense snuffed out that drive.

"They were just fine at the run," Heritage senior middle linebacker Markaz Wood said of Staunton after getting in on numerous tackles Thursday. "But credit out to my whole D-line. My D-line is great. We stopped the run, made them force the pass, then my secondary came in. I can't ask for too much better."

The victory sets up a Region 3C semifinal rematch with Timberlake Road rival Brookville (8-3), which earned a 20-point win over Wilson Memorial on Thursday. Heritage defeated the Bees 10-7 in another strong defensive performance last month. Brookville knocked the Pioneers out of contention in last year's region semifinal, and did so with an exclamation point, winning 50-21.

"This one's personal," Wood said of next week's matchup.

Washington, who barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown Thursday in addition to making numerous tackles, is already focused on Week 2 of the playoffs, too.

"This is something I've been looking forward to ever since that [2021 playoff game] ended," he said. "It's something I'll be looking forward to for the whole week."

Heritage entered Thursday's game with three shutouts on its resume, which hadn't been accomplished since 2012 (Bradley's first year at the school), and before that not since 2002, when the Pioneers won a state title. But the program hadn't posted four shutouts in a single season since '97, when Pem Apperson took it to a state title game.

This is the fourth time HHS has four shutouts in a season. The most it's managed in a single season is five, in 1990 and 1982.

"The kids' effort and their attention to detail," Phares said, "is what's really been the difference from Year 1 to Year 2 for me as defensive coordinator."

Seminole District

Heritage 35, Staunton 0

Staunton;0;0;0;0;—;0

Heritage;14;7;7;7;—;35

HHS — Rajan Booker 2 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

HHS — Jeffrey Mosley 6 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — Markus White 15 pass from Hov Bateman (Gafford kick)

HHS — Terrell Washington 1 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — Mosley 25 run (Gafford kick)

;SHS;HHS

First downs;3;21

Rushes-yards;17-4;42-275

Passing yards;53;175

Passing;5-12-0;1;18-27-0

Total Offense;57;446

Penalties-yards;8-50;11-90

Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Staunton: Walker Darby 5-(minus 6), Braylen Fields 7-14, Kealo Smith 1-1, Troy Tovar 3-(minus 3), Marc Geffrard 1-(minus 2). Heritage: Bateman 7-57, Washington 1-1, Booker 7-61, Marquise White 1-14, Jacari Alexander 13-71, Mosley 6-46, Ayden Slash 6-28, Ronald Black 1-(minus 3).

Passing — Staunton: Darby 5-12-0 (53). Heritage: Bateman 16-24-0 (164), Slash 2-3-0 (11).

Receiving — Staunton: Fields 1-3, Smith 1-21, Reece Levin 3-29. Heritage: Tavion Clark 6-84, Booker 1-9, Marquise White 3-8, Markus White 2-28, Mosley 3-20, Emeere Kelso 1-15, Elijah Tucker 2-11.

Records: Staunton 7-4. Heritage 9-2.

Next: No. 2 Heritage hosts No. 3 Brookville in the Region 3C semifinals next Friday.