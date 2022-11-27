Heritage gets revenge on LCA to claim Region 3C championship

Brad Bradley did not mince words after Heritage earned a 22-17 victory over Liberty Christian Academy on Saturday night. He noted Lynchburg's two public high schools, E.C. Glass and Heritage, will make history next Saturday when they play separate games in what will be a state semifinal doubleheader at City Stadium.

Then he pointed to the home sideline, where LCA players gathered, taking in the loss.

"We consider them part of the city," Bradley said of the Bulldogs, "so right now, us and E.C. Glass run this city."

Heritage got the revenge it was looking for against LCA, which had won the last three in the series, including October's regular-season matchup, and also dashed the Bulldogs' hope for a third-straight region title.

Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman rushed for 105 yards (eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark), passed for 86 more and accounted for all three of his team's touchdowns as the Pioneers won their sixth region title since Bradley took over as coach in 2012.

The Pioneers (11-2) had to hold their breath in the tense closing seconds. Heritage's offense ran the play clock down with 36 seconds left, then punted, and LCA (11-2) took over trailing by five at their own 48-yard line. Twenty-six seconds remained. Quarterback Joe Borchers fired off a 19-yard pass to Austin Rose to get to the Heritage 33-yard line.

But then Heritage's secondary stood its ground, batting down Borchers' final two passes by swarming LCA receivers in the end zone.

"They're just dogs, man," Seminole District defender of the year Terrell Washington said of his team's secondary. "All season, everybody counted our DBs out. They didn't believe in our DBs because we've got young ones out there. But they're just dogs. They go after it every day at practice. And just like that, when there's seven seconds on the clock, we just make it happen. I trust those guys back there everyday. I'd go to war with them everyday."

Borchers, a senior transfer from Florida, threw for 151 yards and completed 11 of 25 passes, including a 5-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Dalton Nesselrotte with 2:15 remaining that cut into Heritage's 22-11 lead and put the Bulldogs down five. But LCA followed with a two-point conversion attempt with running back Caleb Davidson throwing a pass, and failed to convert. Borchers also fired off two interceptions Saturday.

For the third straight week, LCA sophomore running back Gideon Davidson did not play after suffering an ankle injury in a regular-season finale against E.C. Glass, and the four-star recruit stood on the sideline in a protective boot. In his absence, sophomore running back Justis Belford put together his most complete high school game, rushing for 120 yards on 17 carries.

"Belford's our fourth-string running back," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "He hasn't had a carry all year until the last three weeks. Just a tough nut."

LCA took a 5-0 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Pettit and a safety, earned when Heritage tried to punt late in the first quarter. The ball sailed over Bateman's head and into the LCA end zone, and the quarterback/punter kicked it out of the end zone, a heads-up move, just before several LCA crashed in on the ball.

There were three more lead changes before halftime, but Heritage never trailed after going up 12-11 with 39 seconds remaining in the first half, as Bateman hit sophomore Tavion Clark with a 21-yard scoring strike.

"The last ... four weeks, I guess, we've had a lot of behind-the-scenes things that we've had to battle through," Rocco added. "And each week we've kind of had to re0invent ourselves. OK, this week we're gonna throw, this week we're gonna use this running back. We've used four running backs in the last several weeks."

Heritage scored the only points of the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Marcus Gafford for a 15-11 lead. Bateman added a dagger when he broke away by winding through the LCA defense on a 43-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in regulation. Gafford drilled the PAT for the only touchdown sequence of the night for either team that resulted in seven points.

"Feels great to get this win, but the job's not finished," Bateman said. "We've got to get to states and get a chance to get that ring."

Heritage celebrated on the Williams Stadium turf after the tense closing seconds. They chanted "Our city!" so everyone could hear, especially players from LCA, a school located roughly 3 miles from Heritage. The two schools share an attendance zone, a product of LCA's settlement with the Virginia High School League, which means Heritage is the only school in Virginia that shares an attendance zone with a private school.

"There's a lot of things that go on on the other side of that hill that nobody wants to talk about," Bradley said. "What other team gets to play in a 30,000-seat stadium? None of us. How many can bring a quarterback in from [Florida]? There's a lot of competitive advantages they get, and nobody wants to talk about it. The VHSL lets them go from Class 4 to Class 3. All that didn't matter to our kids. They just found a way to win the football game."

Heritage players talked during the week about revenge, and how they hadn't defeated LCA since 2019.

"It was definitely personal," running back Rajan Booker said after chipping in 45 tough rushing yards. The senior churned up just 3 yards per tote, but he was relentless in his approach, doing whatever he could to help his Pioneers. "Coming in with the mentality that we've got to be a different team than last time. We've got to bring it to them before they bring it to us and keep punching and keep fighting. That definitely excites me to see that the team wanted it bad enough."

Washington received the region championship trophy and was mobbed by his teammates. Roughly 10 minutes later, he still held on to it, until a teammate finally wrestled it away to show off the hardware.

"I've always wanted this, ever since I've been here," he said. "We've always come up short, but today we got it."

Then there was Clark, who stood in contrast to the seniors. He's a sophomore in his first varsity season, and he's already one of the area's best receivers. And along with several other underclassmen, he helped provide coverage in the end zone as the clock wound down.

"A little butterflies, but that's the game right there," he said of the game's closing sequence. "It means a lot."

There was no official decision Saturday night about what time next week's state semifinal games will be played. Heritage will host Christiansburg and Glass will welcome Kettle Run. Both games will be played Saturday in what will be an historic day for high school football at the 83-year-old stadium.

"We're bitter rivals," Bradley said, "but I'm definitely an E.C. Glass fan right now, and I think it's a real special situation."

Region 3C Championship

Heritage 22, Liberty Christian 17

Heritage;0;12;3;7;—;22

LCA;5;6;0;6;—;17

LCA — Ryan Pettit 27 field goal

LCA — safety

HHS — Hov Bateman 2 run (kick failed)

LCA — Justis Belford 11 run (pass failed)

HHS — Tavion Clark 21 pass from Bateman (run failed)

HHS — Marcus Gafford 21 field goal

HHS — Bateman 43 run (Gafford kick)

LCA — Dalton Nesselrotte 5 pass from Joe Borchers (pass failed)

;HHS;LCA

First downs;16;17

Rushes-yards;40-165;31-170

Passing yards;86;155

Passing;8-21-0;11-25-2

Total Offense;251;325

Penalties-yards;6-45;4-35

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Heritage: Bateman 23-105, Rajan Booker 15-45, Tavion Clark 1-1, Terrell Washington 1-14. LCA: Eli Castaneda 6-38, Borchers 2-9, Belford 17-120, Jeb Moon 2-9, Caleb Davidson 3-10, Team 1-(minus 16).

Passing — Heritage: Bateman 8-21-0 (86). LCA: Borchers 11-25-2 (155).

Receiving — Heritage: Clark 3-43, Markus White 3-39, Booker 1-6, Markaz Wood 1-(minus 2). LCA: Jaden Skates 3-51, Camden Clinton 3-39, Austin Rose 3-51, Josh Pillai 1-5, Nesselrotte 1-5.

Records: Heritage 11-2. LCA 11-2.