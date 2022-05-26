Heritage girls, LCA boys capture Region 3C track & field titles

In Waynesboro, Heritage star Alaysia Oakes won four events — capturing the 100 dash, 200 dash, long jump and triple jump — to lead her team to victory over Rustburg at the Region 3C Championships, held Thursday.

The senior has been sidelined much of the spring season by a hip flexor injury after capturing five individual state titles at the indoor state championships. She has just started to appear in meets the last few weeks. But that didn't stop her from holding off Rustburg standout NaKayla Foster in the 100 and 200 dashes Thursday. Oakes posted a 12.30 in the 100 to best Foster by .13 seconds and held on in the razor-close 200 dash with a 25.74 to Foster's 25.79.

Oakes also posted a leap of 18-feet, 4½-inches in the long jump and went 37-02 in the triple jump to lead Heritage, which scored 98 points. Rustburg was second with 75.80 points.

Oakes' goal at the Class 3 state championships, which will be held June 3 at Liberty University, will be to win five individual state titles once more.

"She knows that she'll have to be at her best to do what she wants to do," Heritage jumps and sprints coach Shawn Webb said.

The Pioneers also received a first-place finish from Jaelyn Arnold in the discus. Arnold set a personal record by 9 feet in that event with a throw of 105 feet, 2 inches and was also second in the shot put. Akera Molette (100 hurdles) and Taylor Porter (triple jump) also had runner-up finishes for HHS.

Rustburg's Emily Coates defeated Oakes in the 400 dash by running a 59.49. Rustburg's 4x100 relay team — comprised of Aireona Hudson, Foster, Alyssa Pillow and Iyana Sherard — won with a time of 50.76. The Red Devils also received a runner-up finish from Pate Jordan in the 800 run.

LCA's Jordyn Robbins captured the shot put title with a 32-10 and was third in the discus. Her teammate, Kona Moore, celebrated the pole vault title (10-06), while the Bulldogs won the 4x400 relay with Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins and Mia Detwiler, who combined for a 4:23.06.

Arguably the most exciting portion of the meet occurred on the boys side, where Brookville and LCA entered the day's final event tied with 71 points each. They went head to head in the 4x400 relay, with LCA posting a winning time of 3:29.44 to Brookville's 3:30.03. That gave LCA the team title by two points, 81 to 79 over the Bees. LCA's Jeb Moon finished ran a blistering final leg to give his quartet — also comprised of Samuel O'Regan, Landon Hoy and Sam Coletti — the victory.

Kai Moore paced the Bulldogs with three individual titles. He claimed the 110 hurdles with a 16.08, the 300 hurdles in 42 seconds flat (teammate Landon Hoy was second), and the pole vault with a 12-foot vault (teammate Dan Mleziva was second). LCA also boasted two other wins: by Moon in the 200 dash (22.52) and in the 4x100 relay, a race in which Casey Schmincke, Moon, Jaylin Belford and Gideon Davidson combined for a 43.87.

Brookville's day was bolstered by multiple-event winner Chasen Hunt, who won the 800-meter run with a 2:00.08 and then took the 1,600 title with a 4:24.32. Hunt also helped BHS to second in the 4x400 relay, running with Christian Seeney, Jaylyn Marshall and Brent Wesolowski.

Trey Lloyd claimed the title in the long jump with a 20-11.50 and was second in the high jump at 6-02. Wesolowski added two individual runner-up performances in the 400 dash and the 800 run.

The Heritage boys finished third as a team. It received a win from Darius Brown in the triple jump, who leaped to 43-08. Teammate McKinley Pennix was second in that event (43-01), second in the 110 hurdles (16.12) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.93). Heritage speedster Zach Steele was runner-up in the 100 dash with an 11.05.

For more results, see below.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Region 3C Championships

At Waynesboro High

Team scores: 1. LCA 81, 2. Brookville 79, 3. Heritage 61.50, 4. Waynesboro 55, 5. Charlottesville 54, 6. Broadway 53.50, 7. Spotswood 51, 8. Staunton 30, 9. Turner Ashby 21, 10. Fort Defiance 11, 11. Fluvanna 9, 12. Monticello 7, 13. Wilson Memorial 5, T14. Liberty-Bedford 4, Rocbridge 4, 16. Rustburg

Top 3 finishers — 100 Dash: 1. Amari Carter (Waynesboro) 11.01, 2. Zach Steele (Heritage) 11.05, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 11.17; 200 Dash: 1. Jeb Moon (LCA) 22.52, 2. Jowel Gonzalez Santiago (Broadway) 22.79, 3. Amari Carter (Waynes) 22.87; 400 Dash: 1. Jowel Gonzalez Santiago (Broad) 49.97, 2. Brent Wesolowski (Brookville) 51.09, 3. Christian Seeney (Brookville) 52.78; 800 Run: 1. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 2:00.08, 2. Brent Wesolowski (Brookville) 2:01.58, 3. Edison Tennant (Charlottesville) 2:04.77; 1,600 Run: 1. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 4:24.32, 2. Adam Groves (Waynes) 4:30.70, 3. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 4:30.77; 3,200 Run: 1. Russell Kramer (Spotswood), 2. Nathaniel McKee (Char) 10:19.93, 3. Jordan Chorbaji (Char) 10:23.34; 110 Hurdles: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 16.08, 2. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 16.12, 3. Qua'ran Patterson (Waynes) 16.42; 300 Hurdles: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 42.00, 2. Landon Hoy (LCA) 43.05, 3. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 43.93; 4x100 Relay: 1. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford, Gideon Davidson) 43.87, 2. Turner Ashby 44.64, 3. Staunton 44.86; 4x400 Relay: 1. LCA (Samuel O'Regan, Landon Hoy, Sam Coletti, Jeb Moon) 3:29.44, 2. Brookville (Christian Seeney, Jaylyn Marshall, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski) 3:29.85, 3. Broadway 3:30.03; 4x800 Relay: 1. Charlottesville 8:29.79, 2. Spotswood 8:41.03, 3. Broadway 8:48.79; High Jump: 1. Maaliah Cabell (Staunton) 6-06, 2. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 6-02, 3. Mason Lawhorne (Waynes) 6-00; Long Jump: 1. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 20-11.50, 2. Maaliah Cabell (Staunton) 20-11.00, 3. Jowel Gonzalez Santiago (Broad) 20-06.00; Triple Jump: 1. Darius Brown (Heritage) 43-08.00, 2. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 43-01.00, 3. Sam Briggs (TA) 42-07.00; Pole Vault: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 12-00, 2. Dan Mleziva (LCA) J12-00, 3. James Brown (Brookville) 11-00; Shot Put: 1. Dillon Taylor (Spots) 51-01, 2. Dante Bernardini (Char) 46-01, 3. Casper Rao (Broad) 42-02.50; Discus: 1. Dillon Taylor (Spots) 144-07, 2. DeAndre Clark (Waynes) 142-05, 3. Dante Bernardini (Char) 133-00.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Region 3C Championships

At Waynesboro High

Team scores: 1. Heritage 98, 2. Rustburg 75.80, 3. Charlottesville 61, 4. Turner Ashby 46, 5. LCA 44, 6. Fluvanna 41.40, 7. Spotswood 37, 8. Fort Defiance 30, 9. Broadway 24.40, 10. Rockbridge 19, 11. Liberty-Bedford 18, 12. Monticello 15, 13. Wilson Memorial 9, 14. Brookville 5, 15. Staunton 3.40.

Top 3 finishers — 100 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 12.30, 2. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 12.44, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 12.61; 200 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 25.74, 2. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 25.79, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 25.95; 400 Dash: 1. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 59.49, 2. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 59.88, 3. Kenzie MacDonald (Charlottesville) 1:03.87; 800 Run: 1. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna) 2:26.10, 2. Pate Jordan (Rustburg) 2:28.93, 3. Dagon Wheeler (Fort Defiance) 2:32.92; 1,600 Run 1. Taylor Myers (Spots) 5:25.07, 2. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) 5:29.99, 3. Rachel Craun (TA) 5:31.12; 3.200 Run: 1. Hope McCullough (Monticello) 12:29.91, 2. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (TA) 12:36.08, 3. Quinn Franklin (Wilson Memorial) 12:37.30; 100 Hurdles: 1. Shea Hart (Flu) 15.88, 2. Akera Molette (Heritage) 16.44, 3. Jaelyn Lynch (Char) 16.71; 300 Hurdles: 1. Evelyn Brantley (Char) 47.20, 2. Shea Hart (Flu) 48.13, 3. Rose O'Shea (Char) 51.61; 4x100 Relay: 1. Rustburg (Aireona Hudson, NaKayla Foster, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 50.76, 2. Charlottesville 51.20, 3. LCA (Kona Moore, Laney Richmond, Lia Detwiler, Brooklyn Jenkins) 51.88; 4x400 Relay: 1. LCA (Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler) 4:10.27; Charlottesville 4:17.02, 3. Rustburg (Kate Hardie, Pate Jordan, Alexus Burks, Iyana Sherard) 4:23.06; 4x800 Relay: 1. Fort Defiance 10:22.45, 2. Rockbridge 10:35.84, 3. Liberty-Bedford (Hailey Clark, Mary Malcolm, Natalee Powers, Brianna Adams) 10:41.16; High Jump: 1. Raevin Washington (TA) 5-04, 2. Ella Somers (Broad) 5-02, 3. Taylor Driver (Broad) 4-10; Long Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 18-04.50, 2. Madison Doss (Spots) 17-04.50, 3. Avrie Shifflett (TA) 17-03.75; Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 37-02.00, 2. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 34-10.50, 3. Jaelyn Lynch (Char) 34-09.50; Pole Vault: 1. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-06, 2. Susannah Allen (Liberty-Bed) 9-06, 3. Laura Hernandez (Flu) 8-06; Shot Put: 1. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 32-10, 2. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) J32-10, 3. Katie Miller (TA) 31-06; Discus: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 105-02, 2. Brianna Marando (Rockbridge) 93-10, 3. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 93-04.

