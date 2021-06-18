Heritage girls win Class 3 state championship as Oakes claims three events; Heritage boys second

Coates entered the loaded 200, a four-way battle she thought could tilt in anyone's favor, knowing it would take all her energy. She would have nothing left to give after this race, so she decided to go all out. Then she scored a come-from-behind win after getting off to an admittedly poor start, burst through the rest of the field and finally overtook Oakes within the final 50 or so meters.

"My adrenaline kicked in and I didn't feel anything. I was just flyin'," Coates said. "Whenever I run with [Oakes] I know it's gonna be good times, a crazy race. I know going against her I have to put up a good fight. … Twenty-four [seconds] is the magic number for me and I hit that today, so I'm very happy."

Her 4x100 relay team, seeded first and expected to crush the rest of the field, was disqualified because a judge ruled junior Iyana Sherard moved off the blocks and broke the plain of the starting line. Sherard, however, did not appear to move off the blocks until the official starter asked participants to "stand up" after they were already on their marks. It was considered a judgement call that coach Gerald Mosely was not allowed to appeal. The call cost Rustburg 10 important points.

"We have film to say that she wasn't the one that false started, but they don't look at film," Mosely said. "So it is what it is. We've just got to move on."