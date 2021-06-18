Heritage girls win Class 3 state championship as Oakes claims three events; Heritage boys second

There isn't necessarily strength in numbers. Just ask the Heritage girls, who captured their second straight outdoor Class 3 state track and field championship Friday, and their third overall since 2019.
Heritage did all its damage with just five participants.
The little team showed a lot of heart to topple the rest of the field, racking up 74 points to defeat James Monroe by six points on a simmering day at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex, the site where Heritage celebrated two years ago on a similar afternoon.
HHS Junior Alaysia Oakes captured three events, and seniors Tay Blake, Kaelynn Hawkins, Graysen Arnold and Jalasia Jones helped the Pioneers pour on the points.
"It just feels really good knowing that we worked so hard all of our four years, and Alaysia's three years," Blake said after competing in four events and posting three top-5 finishes, including serving as runner-up in the triple jump. "It feels great to pay it all off now."
Oakes tackled five events at a meet compressed for time because the Virginia High School League is not combining classifications at any venue this season as it normally does. For instance, the Class 4 state meet, usually held in conjunction with Class 3, will be held Saturday at LU.
That swift pace meant the junior phenom didn't have time to prepare between each showing; she just hopped from event to event. Still, Oakes came away with the triple jump (38-08.25), long jump (18-02) and 100 dash (12.19) titles, while placing second behind Rustburg's Emily Coates in the 200 dash and second in the 400 dash.
She garnered a whopping 46 points by herself and now owns 10 individual state titles and three team championships in her three years of high school. Those numbers would be even more impressive if last year's outdoor season hadn't been canceled because of the pandemic.
"Our coach always calls us the SEAL Team. We go into states with five people, and it was definitely a tough battle," Oakes said. "But everybody did what they needed to do. Just stayed strong. That's really what I admire about us, we just stand strong. We knew it was gonna be a battle but we didn't back down, so I'm proud of us."
Blake added 22 points to Heritage's total, five of which came in a grueling event, the 300 hurdles, which she competed in early in her career, abandoned, and then revisited this season. She placed fourth. She spent the moments before that race praying the anxiety she felt would be taken away.
"I just knew that this was my last high school meet and I just really have to get out and try," Blake said. " … I just had to take all that [anxiety] and put it to the side."
Hawkins (sixth in the triple jump), Arnold (fourth in the short put) and Jones (eighth in the shot put) delivered nine crucial points for Heritage, which also celebrated an indoor title in 2019.
The Rustburg girls placed fourth and received state championships from senior Parker Goldstein (5-02 in the high jump) and Coates (24.97 in 200 dash). Goldstein was coming off an indoor title in the high jump just three months ago.
Coates entered the loaded 200, a four-way battle she thought could tilt in anyone's favor, knowing it would take all her energy. She would have nothing left to give after this race, so she decided to go all out. Then she scored a come-from-behind win after getting off to an admittedly poor start, burst through the rest of the field and finally overtook Oakes within the final 50 or so meters.
"My adrenaline kicked in and I didn't feel anything. I was just flyin'," Coates said. "Whenever I run with [Oakes] I know it's gonna be good times, a crazy race. I know going against her I have to put up a good fight. … Twenty-four [seconds] is the magic number for me and I hit that today, so I'm very happy."
Her 4x100 relay team, seeded first and expected to crush the rest of the field, was disqualified because a judge ruled junior Iyana Sherard moved off the blocks and broke the plain of the starting line. Sherard, however, did not appear to move off the blocks until the official starter asked participants to "stand up" after they were already on their marks. It was considered a judgement call that coach Gerald Mosely was not allowed to appeal. The call cost Rustburg 10 important points.
"We have film to say that she wasn't the one that false started, but they don't look at film," Mosely said. "So it is what it is. We've just got to move on."
Liberty Christian's Emory Pafford won her third state pole vault title, breaking the meet record of 12 feet set six years ago. Pafford tied that mark, set a new one with a 12-3 and then broke her own new mark with a 12-7. She also set a new meet record at the indoor championships in March.
"It's my last high school meet so I just wanted to go out there, have no regrets and listen to what my coach told me to do," Pafford said. "It definitely felt good. [Breaking the meet record] was definitely one of my goals, for sure."
On the boys side, Heritage posted 49 points and finished eight points behind champion Western Albemarle.
Pioneers senior Jaleal Hamlett posted a walk-off victory in the triple jump with his mark of 44-04.50, which bested Manassas Park's Philip Daniel, who had just overtaken Fluvanna's Jaden Ferguson right before Hamlett's final jump with a 43-09.75. Hamlett hit his mark and roars went up from the crowd. He took off, sprinting up and down the straightaway in celebration.
"It was a whole lot to take in. I was leading until the last jumps, then people started jumping past it. So I was just saying 'stay calm. I've trained so hard for this moment. Just keep it going.' And that's what I did to win."
Heritage's Deuce Crawford won the 100 dash title with a swift 10.91, winning by five-tenths of a second. He entered seeded third in that event, but broke away for the upset. He now owns four state titles after Heritage's 4x100 relay team — also comprised of Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele and Keshaun Hubbard — glided to the title with a 42.71. Crawford was also third in the 200 dash.
Brookville claimed the 4x400 relay victory behind Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Quintavius Harris and Caleb Christian. They posted a 3:30.58. Christian was runner-up in the 400 dash with a 51.37.