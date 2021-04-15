Heritage, LCA ready for Region 3C title clash

"I think we have a great rotation of running backs, so it's able to keep me fresh," said Wycoff, who rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries last week to help his team get revenge on the Bees. "So every time we get carries, we're 100% ready to go. And also I think our line has improved a lot since last year. We're pretty physical up front, and we've really taken care of business in the run game all year long. I feel like in past years we've been primarily a pass team, but I think we've really been able to establish the run game."

There are so many different variables in this one because both teams are among the strongest in the state. But everything could come down to the run game: LCA's stable of backs against Heritage sophomores Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, who have the opportunity to be among the best backs in Heritage history. Add HHS quarterback Kameron Burns to that mix, too, because he's running the ball more often in his junior season.

"We've got our work cut out for us," Bradley said, "but I feel like it's gonna be won by the team that A) can stop the run game, or B) be successful in the run game."

Both QBs complement the rushing attacks. Lane threw for 187 yards last week and completed all but three of his 14 passes. He's been consistent all year long after capping an indoor track season by winning the Class 3 55 dash title.