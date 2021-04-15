Heritage, LCA ready for Region 3C title clash

Heritage is aiming for its fourth straight Region 3C championship. Standing in its way is Liberty Christian, which shocked Brookville last week and has emerged as a formidable challenger for the state title.
They clash at 7 p.m. at Liberty University's Williams Stadium, two foes with very different histories, each intent on moving on from a matchup that has the potential to be the most thrilling of this season.
"We've got to come in understanding that we're the underdogs right now," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said about his Pioneers during practice this week as, approximately 3 miles to the east, the Bulldogs were crafting a plan. "I feel like a lot of people think we're the underdogs, and I think our kids will stand up to that challenge and I'm excited about that."
Not too long ago, LCA could say the same thing. Heritage defeated LCA twice in 2019, including a 20-7 romp in the rain that shattered the Bulldogs' hopes for a region championship. Now LCA features a hulking offensive line — led by five-star recruit Zach Rice and Heritage transfer Gavin Womack — a speedy and on-point quarterback in Jefferson Forest transfer and Division I recruit Davis Lane, and a host of receivers and running backs that lead the way. Basically, these Bulldogs have grown up a lot since the last time the Virginia High School League staged a season.
The run game alone has gone through major transformations, giving Lane strong field position for big-time strikes. It's an improvement LCA senior running back Cade Wycoff believes started in Week 2, when his team hosted and carved up William Fleming after losing their season opener to Brookville.
"I think we have a great rotation of running backs, so it's able to keep me fresh," said Wycoff, who rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries last week to help his team get revenge on the Bees. "So every time we get carries, we're 100% ready to go. And also I think our line has improved a lot since last year. We're pretty physical up front, and we've really taken care of business in the run game all year long. I feel like in past years we've been primarily a pass team, but I think we've really been able to establish the run game."
There are so many different variables in this one because both teams are among the strongest in the state. But everything could come down to the run game: LCA's stable of backs against Heritage sophomores Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, who have the opportunity to be among the best backs in Heritage history. Add HHS quarterback Kameron Burns to that mix, too, because he's running the ball more often in his junior season.
"We've got our work cut out for us," Bradley said, "but I feel like it's gonna be won by the team that A) can stop the run game, or B) be successful in the run game."
Both QBs complement the rushing attacks. Lane threw for 187 yards last week and completed all but three of his 14 passes. He's been consistent all year long after capping an indoor track season by winning the Class 3 55 dash title.
"I think No. 7 [Lane] is the wild card," Bradley said. "I think he's one of the better quarterbacks not only in the district but in the state."
Burns has passed for 554 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He missed all of one game and most of another because of a concussion. He's also rushed for 174 yards and six TDs. His team, Burns noted, needs to execute on every drive tonight.
"The last couple weeks we've been playing really good. Our tempo has been really high; that's why we've been coming out hot. And this week we're ready to come out hot," Burns said. "Were playing a really good team, but we can beat 'em. We're gonna beat 'em."
LCA inside linebacker and tight end Conner Hill feels confident in how his team is playing right now. Hill, LCA coach Frank Rocco said, is an "unassuming" guy who is a big part of the receiving game.
"We played last week with some energy I haven't seen all year," Hill said. "We did our jobs, and everyone was in the right spot defensively. I think it has to carry over when you hold an undefeated district team to 14 points; it gives us a lot of momentum for this week."
LCA, Hill said, didn't think it would play a home playoff game because it was a 3 seed. Now here the Bulldogs are with a chance to make their biggest postseason stand since joining the VHSL as a full member prior to the 2017 season. They've never been past the second round.
But Heritage has its memories at Williams Stadium, too. In 2018, it defeated Phoebus 24-20 for the Class 3 state championship after clocking LCA by 45 at the same venue midway through that season.
"They're always a really good football team," Wycoff said. "We're just looking at this game as, last week we beat a pretty good football team and we've got to do the same this week."
The Pioneers have captured five regional titles in Bradley's nine-year tenure. He's viewing this matchup, in part, as a type of city championship game.
"We're the only school in the state of Virginia that shares an attendance zone, for whatever reason, with a private school, so it's a huge situation," he said, referencing the VHSL's agreement to allow athletes from Heritage's attendance zone to transfer and be eligible immediately.
"... Coach Rocco's one of the best football coaches in terms of X's and O's I've seen in a long time," Bradley added. "He does a great job, always has. They do a lot of stuff on offense to put you in binds with their formations. Defensively they're pretty simple, but yet they're complex enough to keep you on your toes."
At LCA, Hill said something that was likely on everyone's mind, no matter which team they play for. One of those things that can linger in your head all week long and ring in your ears prior to kickoff.
"Coach told us all week," Hill said, "we have to stop them before they get started."