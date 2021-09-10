Heritage overwhelms shorthanded Appomattox

For another year, at least, Heritage will hold on to bragging rights.

The Pioneers started their show of athleticism early on Friday evening. Against the backdrop of Blue Ridge Mountains and the still-setting sun, Heritage got to work against a diminished Appomattox defense. With just seven plays and in less than two minutes it drove down the field at City Stadium and found the end zone.

It was the first of eight scores on the night for HHS, which secured a 56-13 win over the Raiders and added a fourth straight victory in the series over the Class 2 foe.

“Heritage football’s still here,” coach Brad Bradley said after the win, which was proof the Pioneers could bounce back after a tough outing. HHS took a 52-12 loss to Dinwiddie in Week 2, but used that as motivation for Friday’s matchup with the Raiders, winners of five of the last six Class 2 state titles.

Appomattox, despite having multiple new players pour buckets of effort onto the turf, couldn’t make up for its lack of starters out because of COVID-19-related issues or injuries. And Heritage masterfully pieced together drives on the other side of the line of scrimmage thanks to players like Zach Steele and Kameron Burns.