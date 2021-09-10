Heritage overwhelms shorthanded Appomattox

For another year, at least, Heritage will hold on to bragging rights.
The Pioneers started their show of athleticism early on Friday evening. Against the backdrop of Blue Ridge Mountains and the still-setting sun, Heritage got to work against a diminished Appomattox defense. With just seven plays and in less than two minutes it drove down the field at City Stadium and found the end zone.
It was the first of eight scores on the night for HHS, which secured a 56-13 win over the Raiders and added a fourth straight victory in the series over the Class 2 foe.
“Heritage football’s still here,” coach Brad Bradley said after the win, which was proof the Pioneers could bounce back after a tough outing. HHS took a 52-12 loss to Dinwiddie in Week 2, but used that as motivation for Friday’s matchup with the Raiders, winners of five of the last six Class 2 state titles.
Appomattox, despite having multiple new players pour buckets of effort onto the turf, couldn’t make up for its lack of starters out because of COVID-19-related issues or injuries. And Heritage masterfully pieced together drives on the other side of the line of scrimmage thanks to players like Zach Steele and Kameron Burns.
Steele, a junior running back, wouldn’t — and really couldn’t — be stopped. He found space around either side almost at will, thanks in large part to expert blocking from both the offensive line and receivers. Burns took advantage of those lined up outside, too, connecting with seniors Keshaun Hubbard and Deuce Crawford often.
Steele took five handoffs on the first series to set up Rajan Booker’s 2-yard TD plunge. Booker finished with two touchdowns and had four total carries, but it was his counterpart in the backfield who racked up the most offense on the ground for the Pioneers.
The 5-foot-6 Steele tallied 148 yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per tote. Half of those runs went for 10 yards or more, including a 2-yard TD run. He finished with three scores on the night, his other TDs coming on runs of 1 and 5 yards.
“We came in Monday and we knew what we had to do,” Steele said of Heritage, which now is responsible for four of Appomattox’s six losses in the past six seasons and which ended Appomattox’s 21-game winning streak. “[Tonight was] offensive line getting everything right.”
Steele praised his teammates for their performances Friday, too, pointing out Burns as a key contributor.
“He did his thing,” Steele said of the senior QB, who had 269 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-15 passing.
About half (131) of Burns’ total passing yards came on two touchdown throws. Crawford and Hubbard recorded 54- and 77-yard receptions for scores, respectively. They took shorter passes and dodged defenders as they scampered to the end zone, and they each had more than 100 receiving yards.
“Tonight I thought our kids really stepped up,” Bradley said. “I think it was a total team effort. When everybody’s working together, things go a whole lot better.”
Heritage’s defense also was locked in Friday. It allowed 203 total yards, but most of that came on just two plays.
Ervis Davin was responsible for both of Appomattox’s scores on a run of 78 yards and a 54-yard pass from Collin Slagle.
On the run, Davin took a pitch on the left side and cut back toward the middle of the field, got help from blockers and avoided all Heritage players in pursuit to briefly tie the score at 7.
“I had to step up,” Davin said.
He entered Friday’s contest with a bit of a hamstring injury. He didn’t — and couldn’t afford to — let that sideline him. “It says I have one focus: to get the job done,” he said of his effort.
Davin was in on what seemed like every tackle, too, and rarely came off the field. He was forced, once, to exit, when he was hurt making a big tackle near the goal line to prevent Steele from finishing his long run with a score for Heritage.
After getting checked out, he was back in quickly.
Of the five Appomattox players who carried the ball, only Davin and Matthew Epperson (1 yard on one carry) finished with positive yardage. Davin had two carries for 86 yards to go with four receptions for 73 yards.
One of those came on Slagle’s pass, which was part of a trick play in the fourth quarter.
Slagle took a backwards pass from QB Gray Peterson, then lofted a pass past the Heritage secondary to Davin.
“They didn’t know nothing about that,” Davin said of the play as he smiled. “Coach [Doug] Smith just pulled that out of his sleeve.”
Smith’s team was playing with a number of starters still out because of COVID-19 issues, though some returned to the field Friday after having missed most of practice this week. So much change this week in personnel meant for lots of confusion Friday night —“Not being in the game plan all week, I knew it was gonna be tough,” Smith said — but the coach did take away some positives.
Peterson, for example, completed 9 of 13 passes for 71 yards. “We have all the confidence in him, too,” Smith said of Peterson, who also handled punting duties (recording six punts for an average of 30 yards) and took all but four snaps.
Tre Lawing, who injured his shoulder on the first play of last week’s game, played two series Friday.
He fumbled (but recovered) and nearly completed a pass on the play and finished by going 0-for-2 passing and losing 6 yards on two carries. Smith said after the game Lawing’s shoulder will require surgery, but that likely will not be done until after the season.