Heritage rips Jefferson Forest to stay in playoff hunt

FOREST — Heritage accomplished a rarity at Sabre Stadium on Friday night: A 42-point second quarter.
Heating up with the weather, the Pioneers pushed aside the memory of last week's loss to Brookville by scalding the Cavaliers and scoring at will in that frame on their way to a 56-7 victory that kept them in the playoff hunt in Region 3C with one regular-season game remaining.
It wasn't just an offensive onslaught for the Pioneers (4-1), who tallied 293 yards of total offense. The defense was lights out and special teams cruised, with back-to-back punt returns for touchdowns in the second quarter.
"I thought our intensity tonight was unbelievable," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "... I give a lot of credit for our guys, the way they bounced back. We could have felt sorry for ourselves. We didn't."
Getting the start in place of first-string quarterback Kameron Burns (concussion protocol), Heritage junior Tevin Braxton passed for 97 yards, completing all five of his throws to Keshaun Hubbard, who also was back from an injury. Sophomore running back Zach Steele rushed for 133 yards and scored two touchdowns. And fellow sophomore Rajan Booker scored twice and had 48 yards rushing.
The second-quarter scoring blitz was made possible in part because of Hubbard and speedy junior Deuce Crawford. The Pioneers led 14-0 in the second quarter when Crawford caught a JF punt. Blink and you'd have missed him. He sped through gangs of defenders, shook off tackles and then sprinted down the sideline to go 56 yards for the touchdown.
"I saw a bunch of holes and I just hit 'em," Crawford said.
Booker, who opened the scoring with a 9-yard run on Heritage's first drive of the night, followed Crawford's return with an 11-yard TD on HHS's next possession. Then it was Hubbard's turn to show off his speed. He took the ensuing Forest punt 69 yards to make it 42-0.
"I had the mentality, I don't think about my injuries because I know I'm a tough player and I go through things and I know I can succeed in life," Hubbard said. "So if you're thinking about injuries you're never gonna succeed. So that's how I got that touchdown."
Hubbard also scored on a 69-yard bomb from Braxton with 2:19 left in the second quarter and Steele punched through a 15-yarder with 12 seconds left in the half to cap the mammoth second-frame output.
There were plenty of highlights for HHS in all three phases of the game. But Braxton's connection with Hubbard was among the most impressive. Hubbard made an over-the-shoulder grab on a full sprint under double coverage.
"We're a different football team with [Hubbard]," Bradley said. "He's unbelievable. He's probably one of the best wide receivers I've ever coached at Heritage High School."
Heritage seemed intent on making a statement after last week's loss.
"We had to respond," Hubbard said when asked about shaking off the Brookville loss. "Had to. The thing about us is when we lose, we don't think about the loss; we think about the next game. We play our toughest and when we see the team we lost to, we come out and play hard. That's how we are."
Heritage has a good shot at making the playoffs if it can beat Glass in the Jug Bowl next week at City Stadium. Advance and it hopes for a rematch against rival Brookville (5-0).
Jefferson Forest trailed 56-0 when it got on the board with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Heritage had just subbed in its second-string defense. Kyle Woody (team-high 96 rushing yards) broke away for a 60-yard sprint and Devin Paige followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Forest (1-2) was without coach Paul White, who has missed the last two games in quarantine. The Cavaliers have an outside shot of making the playoffs, acting coach Martin Cox said. JF travels to Brookville next week for the regular-season finale.
"The honest truth is this is probably one of the best groups of seniors in terms of remaining positive through adversity that we've ever had in the 11 years that I've been here," Cox said. "Just have to tell them to keep fighting, stay resilient and understand that everybody's gonna have days like this. But this team is very good, and we all have to understand sometimes you're just up against a tall order."