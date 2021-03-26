Heritage rips Jefferson Forest to stay in playoff hunt

"We had to respond," Hubbard said when asked about shaking off the Brookville loss. "Had to. The thing about us is when we lose, we don't think about the loss; we think about the next game. We play our toughest and when we see the team we lost to, we come out and play hard. That's how we are."

Heritage has a good shot at making the playoffs if it can beat Glass in the Jug Bowl next week at City Stadium. Advance and it hopes for a rematch against rival Brookville (5-0).

Jefferson Forest trailed 56-0 when it got on the board with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Heritage had just subbed in its second-string defense. Kyle Woody (team-high 96 rushing yards) broke away for a 60-yard sprint and Devin Paige followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Forest (1-2) was without coach Paul White, who has missed the last two games in quarantine. The Cavaliers have an outside shot of making the playoffs, acting coach Martin Cox said. JF travels to Brookville next week for the regular-season finale.

"The honest truth is this is probably one of the best groups of seniors in terms of remaining positive through adversity that we've ever had in the 11 years that I've been here," Cox said. "Just have to tell them to keep fighting, stay resilient and understand that everybody's gonna have days like this. But this team is very good, and we all have to understand sometimes you're just up against a tall order."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.