Heritage runs into 'buzz saw,' falls to Phoebus in state championship game

Six minutes ticked off the clock at Williams Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Halfway through the first quarter, Heritage and Phoebus looked like they just might treat fans to a battle.

But after a series each, the Phantoms remembered what they’d been able to do through 14 games to get to the stage on which they were playing. For 672 minutes, they’d dominated, bowling over opponents on the way to the Class 3 state championship game.

Seconds into their second possession, the Phantoms returned to form. On just one play, Phoebus went on top and never looked back. An 82-yard bomb jumpstarted a talent-laden offense that couldn’t be stopped over the next 42 minutes, and the Phantoms defense sniffed out everything the Heritage offense tried to secure a second straight crown with a 48-7 victory.

“Sometimes in life you just get up against a buzz saw,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “… These kids and our football team, … they’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”

The simple analogy is ubiquitous in the sports world, but on Saturday, it was more than appropriate. Phoebus’ defensive line cut down the Heritage run game with ease. Its offense carved up the HHS defense for almost anything it wanted most of the day.

Initially, the Pioneers picked up 49 yards on a promising drive to start the game. Quarterback Hov Bateman and running back Rajan Booker, both seniors, combined for 16 yards on their first two rushes, and Bateman found Markus White on a 27-yard pass to give Heritage first-and-goal from the 8-yard line.

But the Pioneers (12-3) couldn’t break through for their first points. Those would have to wait another 29 minutes — while Phoebus racked up 34 points and built a mountain the proved impossible for Heritage to climb.

HHS’ drive stalled at the 3-yard line with a turnover on downs. Phoebus responded with a three-and-out, but then saw its defense hit another gear.

After giving up 49 yards to Heritage on the contest’s first drive, the Phantoms (15-0) held the Pioneers to 6 yards and zero points over their next seven drives.

“We just handled our business after that,” said Phoebus senior defensive tackle Mychal McMullin, who finished with two of his team’s three sacks on the day.

The Phoebus offense, meanwhile, turned five drives into nearly 300 yards and a 34-0 halftime lead, jumpstarted by an 82-yard catch from Jordan Bass on a pass floated over the top by Jayden Earley.

The two combined for a pair of TDs through the air, including Phoebus’ second score of the game on a 75-yarder with one second left in the first quarter.

“I just trusted this guy right here,” Early said of Bass, a Pittsburgh commit. “I knew he’d go up there and get it.”

Earley, a senior, started the game at quarterback for the first time in his career, filling in for fellow senior Nolan James, who went out last week with a broken leg.

On just five completions, Earley tallied 236 yards. One more of his completions went for a TD to Zayveon Rogers (for 16 yards) in the second quarter.

TyReon Taylor did much of the other damage for Phoebus in the first half. He scored both of his touchdowns in the frame on runs of 6 and 22 yards and racked up 83 of his 100 rushing yards.

“It’s hard to stop these guys. If you want to put all the attention on this young man right here, Ty [Taylor], then we’ve got somebody else who’s gonna burn you up,” Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said. “You wanna put all the attention on Jordan [Bass], we’ve got another receiver who’s gonna attack you, quarterback.”

Davion Roberts, a sophomore running back, also got in on the scoring with his 12-yard TD run that capped the scoring. Bass added a third touchdown to his leger in the third quarter when he snagged a Bateman pass out of the air and went 83 yards the other way to the end zone.

“Right before that, I’d dropped one, so that was already messing my head up,” Bass said. “Then once they did that wheel route again and I got that second opportunity, I just made sure I wasn’t dropping this one, and then I took it back.”

The play was hardly the only defensive highlight of the day for Phoebus.

The Phantoms held a Heritage team that entered averaging 362 yards of total offense to 86.

HHS went into Williams Stadium with an average in the run game of 6.5 yards per carry. On Saturday, the Pioneers had just 38 yards on 35 carries (a 1.1-yard average).

After Heritage’s first drive, it had just one rush for more than 5 yards. And Bateman, who recorded the majority of HHS’ rushes, was stopped for no gain or tackled for a loss 13 times.

“That’s probably one of the best defenses we’ve ever lined up against,” Bradley said.

The Phantoms also met receivers at or near the line of scrimmage on four of Heritage’s eight completions. HHS’ final four catches went for 1, zero, minus-1 and zero yards. Bateman completed 33% of his attempts, after entering with a rate of 61%.

“If we didn’t get in the backfield for the sack, our main goal was just to get to them as quick as possible to stop them from getting extra yards,” McMullin said.

The senior was part of a unit that kept the Pioneers off the scoreboard twice after they drove into the red zone. In addition to its first drive, Tavion Clark gave HHS a prime scoring opportunity when he picked off a pass and put together a short return to the Phoebus 17-yard line with 1:06 left in the half. But HHS, on four plays, netted minus-2 yards to head into the locker room without any points.

Heritage atoned for the lost opportunity in the third quarter, when it immediately forced and recovered a Phoebus fumble and then drove 13 yards to the end zone.

Bateman broke through on a 1-yard punch for Heritage’s lone score.

“Just happy that my guys, they came out and it was just fired up even though things weren’t going our way,” HHS senior Terrell Washington said. “They just came out there and said, ‘We’re just gonna keep playing, keep going.’ … I’m just proud of my guys.

“I kind of promised them that I was gonna get them the ring, but y’know, came up a little short.”

Photos: Heritage vs. Phoebus in Class 3 state championship