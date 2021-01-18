Heritage scores come-from-behind victory against Amherst

Jacobi Lambert went to the locker room at halftime with a feeling. Actually, it was more than that. He simply knew.
"I said to a couple fellas at halftime I didn't care what the score was in the first half. First half was trash," the senior forward said. "I told my coach, "'We're gonna go out there and we're gonna win this game, no matter what it takes.'"
It took a rousing effort from a team that's been characterized by slow starts this season, only to turn things around and play its best basketball in the final 16 minutes of action.
Heritage overcame a six-point halftime deficit, then watched as Amherst's lead grew to double digits in the second half before putting together a dominant fourth quarter and using a strong defensive effort on the game's final play to hold off the Lancers, 54-53, on Monday night.
Like his teammates, Lambert struggled in the opening half, scoring just four points and connecting on one field goal. But he finished with 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help the Pioneers breathe a sigh of relief at the buzzer and improve to 3-1.
Amherst (3-1) received a career-high performance from senior guard/forward Brett Waugh, who scorched the Pioneers for 26 points and five 3-pointers, including one with 10.5 seconds remaining that put his team down by one point.
But it was Heritage's ability to take advantage of Amherst miscues, coupled with a suffocating defense, that brought the Lancers their first loss.
Amherst committed 20 turnovers on the night and eight in the final frame, an eight-minute stretch in which it was outscored 22-16.
Still, the Lancers had a chance down 54-53 with 2.3 seconds remaining and the ball under their own basket. Out of a timeout, forward Isaiah Idore received the inbounds, turned and put up a left-handed shot that bounced off the glass to give HHS the victory.
"I thought that was a really well-executed baseline out-of-bounds play on our end," Amherst coach Segar Jordan said. "We just came up short. We had three guys opened that could've scored and we just came up short."
Heritage's Kyle Ferguson drew the the assignment of guarding Idore, the 6-foot-2 junior.
Ferguson was coming off a career-high 27-point performance against rival E.C. Glass last week. He only scored nine points Monday, but had several key plays. On what might have been Heritage's first aggressive drive to the basket of the entire night early in the third quarter, he drew a foul and hit two free throws. A minute or so later, he downed a 3-pointer. Both those plays helped HHS cut into what had become a 10-point Amherst lead.
But Ferguson's biggest play came on defense in the closing seconds. He stood his ground as the taller Idore spun and eyed the basket, then held both hands high to block his view.
"I just knew we had to lock down on defense. Defense was a big part of this game," Ferguson said.
Marcus Rose added 10 points for Amherst and had a stick-back with 37 seconds left that brought Amherst within two points.
After Rose's bucket, Amherst fouled, and Heritage guard Shawn Payton knocked down both free throws with 21.2 seconds remaining for a 54-50 lead.
"We've been practicing free throws a lot," Payton said. "I just believed in myself and coach [Tony Crews] believed in me, so I was able to hit the free throws."
That set the stage for Waugh, whose 3 from the right corner to narrow the HHS lead to 54-53 gave Amherst plenty of life. Waugh scored 13 points in the first half, often using the slightest bit of room from a defender to get up quick shots.
"My guys were driving and they were creating space for me in the corner," Waugh said. "I had enough space to shoot, so that's what I did. … We were pushed to our limits and we came out and we played hard."
Heritage entered averaging roughly eight 3s per game. But in a addition to being a defensive battle, Monday's game was a scrappy and physical inside affair.
"I'm really proud of our effort," Jordan said. "We had some young men in there that got a lot of minutes, some sophomores that played significant for us. It was a battle.
" … I was expecting [Heritage] to come out and jack up a lot of 3s, because I know they make a lot of them, but no, they pounded it inside. They wanted to go after our guys and I thought we responded. A couple calls could've gone our way. I wish we'd put ourselves in the position to get those calls — taking some charges and things like that. We didn't do that tonight. I think that might've been the difference."
Payton and Bre'Andre Horsley each finished with eight points for HHS. Both teams are in action today, with Heritage traveling to Rustburg and Amherst playing on the road at Brookville.