Heritage scores come-from-behind victory against Amherst

But it was Heritage's ability to take advantage of Amherst miscues, coupled with a suffocating defense, that brought the Lancers their first loss.

Amherst committed 20 turnovers on the night and eight in the final frame, an eight-minute stretch in which it was outscored 22-16.

Still, the Lancers had a chance down 54-53 with 2.3 seconds remaining and the ball under their own basket. Out of a timeout, forward Isaiah Idore received the inbounds, turned and put up a left-handed shot that bounced off the glass to give HHS the victory.

"I thought that was a really well-executed baseline out-of-bounds play on our end," Amherst coach Segar Jordan said. "We just came up short. We had three guys opened that could've scored and we just came up short."

Heritage's Kyle Ferguson drew the the assignment of guarding Idore, the 6-foot-2 junior.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ferguson was coming off a career-high 27-point performance against rival E.C. Glass last week. He only scored nine points Monday, but had several key plays. On what might have been Heritage's first aggressive drive to the basket of the entire night early in the third quarter, he drew a foul and hit two free throws. A minute or so later, he downed a 3-pointer. Both those plays helped HHS cut into what had become a 10-point Amherst lead.