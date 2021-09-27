Heritage shakes off first half woes to defeat Rustburg

Johnson was impressed with the way Rustburg moved the ball in the first half.

"It just taught us that we need to stick together," he said of those successful two frames. "We haven't really been playing as a team like we should, and tonight we really came together and jelled and played together like we should."

Booker, a junior, rushed for 134 on 19 carries, a game-high mark for the 2021 season. He took the majority of toting duties because fellow junior Zach Steele was sidelined by an ankle injury suffered against E.C. Glass. Steele played sparingly in the first half, with five carries for 12 yards.

"We had some kids step up for him and I feel like that was a huge part of us winning the football game," Bradley said. Steele, Bradley said, should be healthy in two weeks, when Heritage comes off its bye to play Timberlake Road rival Brookville.

Booker scored all three of Heritage's second-half touchdowns on runs of 4, 1, and 44 yards.