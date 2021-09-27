Heritage shakes off first half woes to defeat Rustburg

It was halftime of a rare Monday night football game at Lynchburg City Stadium and Heritage needed to make some changes after a miserable first half. It trailed Seminole District foe Rustburg by seven points.
The Pioneers got right in the locker room. They shook off a mistake-riddled first half and held the Red Devils offense in check for the final 24 minutes to earn a come-from-behind 28-14 victory.
"We got in the locker room, coach [Brad Bradley] got to telling us how our body language was at the beginning, when we were just walking into the school, us getting ready for pre-game meal, us walking into the meeting to get ready to watch a little bit of film," Heritage running back Rajan Booker said. "It was just our body language getting relaxed because we beat E.C. Glass, we beat Appomattox — who are really good teams — but we can't get comfortable.
"So us getting comfortable made us look how we look in the first quarter and the second quarter."
After falling in a 7-0 hole in the first quarter when Heritage scored off its opening drive of the night with a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Kam Burns, Rustburg answered with two touchdowns of its own. A bad snap on a Heritage punt amounted to a turnover on downs at the 9-yard line for the Pioneers and Rustburg running back Jaidian Johnson scored on the next play to tie the game.
Johnson, who returned after missing his team's game against Altavista because of an ankle injury suffered against Appomattox in Week 2, was back to form Monday. He churned up 119 yards on 17 carries and scored both of the Red Devils touchdowns.
Johnson then gave RHS a 14-7 lead 39 seconds before halftime with a 7-yard run. It was a drive that took 7 minutes, 10 seconds off the clock, and RHS went a total of 75 yards. The drive occurred after Johnson intercepted a Burns pass with a leaping grab. Rustburg's offense starting clicking and seizing the momentum. It looked like Heritage was going to stop that drive at the 13-yard line, though. HHS forced a field-goal attempt, but was charged with roughing the center on the play, giving RHS new life and leading to the TD.
Those weren't the only first-half woes for Heritage (4-1). It also was called for a face-mask penalty to keep a RHS drive alive and then was whistled for a defensive late hit on an out-of-bounds Rustburg player.
"I think we underestimated them a little bit," Heritage receiver and return specialist Deuce Crawford said. "We came out a little sluggish."
Rustburg quarterback Mike Knight threw for 121 yards on 12 of 23 passing and tossed two interceptions late in the fourth quarter. Avery Dixon led all receivers with 97 receiving yards off nine catches.
"It went good in the beginning," Johnson said of RHS. "We came out and we punched them in the mouth. That's what I've been saying. We came out and did that well; we just couldn't finish the job like we wanted to."
Johnson was impressed with the way Rustburg moved the ball in the first half.
"It just taught us that we need to stick together," he said of those successful two frames. "We haven't really been playing as a team like we should, and tonight we really came together and jelled and played together like we should."
Booker, a junior, rushed for 134 on 19 carries, a game-high mark for the 2021 season. He took the majority of toting duties because fellow junior Zach Steele was sidelined by an ankle injury suffered against E.C. Glass. Steele played sparingly in the first half, with five carries for 12 yards.
"We had some kids step up for him and I feel like that was a huge part of us winning the football game," Bradley said. Steele, Bradley said, should be healthy in two weeks, when Heritage comes off its bye to play Timberlake Road rival Brookville.
Booker scored all three of Heritage's second-half touchdowns on runs of 4, 1, and 44 yards.
"The blocks, definitely," Booker said when asked what went well for him personally in the second half. "I feel like it was the communication, the blocks, us playing physically, us doing our jobs, us doing our assignments together as a team. We can't just point fingers. We point fingers and we just fall apart as a team. So us staying together really helped us develop."
Burns completed 10 of 14 passes for 84 yards and was 6 of 6 in the second half.
Crawford started Heritage off right in the second half when he returned the opening kickoff 68 yards to Rustburg 29-yard line, setting the HHS offense up perfectly. That return led to Heritage tying the game.
"Not giving up at halftime," Crawford said when asked what made the difference for his squad in the second half. "We went into halftime; he yelled at us a little bit and we made the adjustments we needed to."