Heritage shuts out Amherst behind Booker and Burns

"I was really proud of [Burns] growing up in the run game," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of his QB, who was coming off a 176-yard passing performance last week. "I thought he ran the ball pretty hard and the offensive line did a really good job. At the end of the day, I thought the defense did its job. We're coming out of here and we're not happy with our defense, but we gave up zero points. I'll take that any day of the week."

Amherst (1-1) gave Heritage all kinds of fits with its Wing-T offense in the first half, but the Lancers committed two turnovers in the opening 24 minutes and paid the price.

The Lancers used lengthy drives to chew up the clock, with the goal of wearing down the HHS defense. But the fumbles helped HHS take a 14-0 lead by halftime.

"I thought we put together some good drives but we just didn't finish them," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. "And I thought that was critical early in the game. We drive all the way down and then don't finish the drive. That was big. And the second time, too. I would've liked for us to finish those drives and the game to be tied at half. But our kids are still trying to figure it out a little bit. ... When we run it right, they do very well."