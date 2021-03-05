Heritage shuts out Amherst behind Booker and Burns

AMHERST — He has just two varsity starts to his credit, but Heritage's Rajan Booker is quickly becoming one of the Seminole District's most dynamic running backs.
One week after the 5-foot-10 sophomore rushed for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity debut at Lynchburg City Stadium, Booker was at it again, this time in Lancer Country.
Booker rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries to lead Heritage's solid ground attack, and the Pioneers' defense finally figured out Amherst's tricky Wing-T to earn the 27-0 shutout at Lancer Stadium.
"This year, [I] had to show what I had and they put me on varsity, so I'm just giving it all I've got," Booker said after the Pioneers improved to 2-0. "It's all about my team. My team is always setting me up for greatness, always setting up for yardage, always giving me good blocks."
Booker scored Heritage's final touchdown late in the fourth quarter when he barreled into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Quarterback Kameron Burns scored twice on short runs, rushed for 65 yards and passed for 55. Those two players led the rushing attack, as Heritage kept the ball predominately on the ground in chilly conditions.
The Pioneers finished with 305 yards of total offense, 250 of which were earned on the ground.
It wasn't all pretty for the Pioneers, who struggled at times on offense and defense, but the outing was good enough considering all teams are trying to put the pieces together early in this uncertain and pandemic-altered season.
"I was really proud of [Burns] growing up in the run game," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of his QB, who was coming off a 176-yard passing performance last week. "I thought he ran the ball pretty hard and the offensive line did a really good job. At the end of the day, I thought the defense did its job. We're coming out of here and we're not happy with our defense, but we gave up zero points. I'll take that any day of the week."
Amherst (1-1) gave Heritage all kinds of fits with its Wing-T offense in the first half, but the Lancers committed two turnovers in the opening 24 minutes and paid the price.
The Lancers used lengthy drives to chew up the clock, with the goal of wearing down the HHS defense. But the fumbles helped HHS take a 14-0 lead by halftime.
"I thought we put together some good drives but we just didn't finish them," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. "And I thought that was critical early in the game. We drive all the way down and then don't finish the drive. That was big. And the second time, too. I would've liked for us to finish those drives and the game to be tied at half. But our kids are still trying to figure it out a little bit. ... When we run it right, they do very well."
Amherst QB CJ Rose led the attack with 54 rushing yards and 22 passing yards, while Donte Martin added 48 rushing yards. Amherst finished with 161 rushing yards and 183 yards of total offense.
"This is a tough pill for us to swallow, man" Rose said. "Obviously, we came up short. Execution is what I think we lacked tonight. ... Heritage did an amazing job keeping us contained. It was a tough game, but we're gonna get better, and we're gonna continue to fight."
Rose loves the offense Amherst is running right now. And for long stretches, the Lancers proved they can be dominant in that structure. The key, as Christmas said, is fine-tuning the offense moving forward.
"It's definitely hard-hitting," Rose said of the Wing-T. "We've got our big guys up front, man, and it's just like music like to me."
JJ Morris scored Heritage's first touchdown early in the first quarter. The Pioneers needed just five plays to go 65 yards and score less than two minutes into the game on Morris' 2-yard punch. Burns added a 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter and another, a 2-yard score, less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Booker averaged nearly 10 yards per tote and kept the offense moving, with Burns, Morris (24 rushing yards) and Deuce Crawford (23 rushing yards) all chipping in on a night when Burns was just 5 of 13 in the passing game with two interceptions and running back Zach Steele was out with a dislocated elbow.
"Tonight working in our favor was us playing physical," Booker said. "We really played physical. We had to execute and get the job done."