Jaidyn Johnson's win in the 300 dash came down to a toe. His teammate, Marquis White, won the 55-meter hurdles from a lane position that seemed improbable, in the least.

And on the girls side: well, the events were even crazier.

A mix of talent and fate resulted in a historic day for Heritage's track and field program. The Pioneers swept the boys and the girls team titles, doing so at an indoor state meet for the first time in school history. Only one other time, in 2003, has Heritage swept the team championships, and that occurred in the 2003 outdoor state meet.

The Heritage boys celebrated their first state title since 2006. The girls won their sixth team title since 2019, and their third indoor championship in the last four years.

Junior Akera Molette paced the Heritage girls with three individual state titles during the two-day event. She won the high jump Monday, then returned Tuesday morning and knocked out the triple jump and 55 hurdles championships.

But on a day when the Pioneers took a comfortable lead and then braced for oncoming Abingdon, every point helped. Taylor Porter, for instance, was fifth in the triple jump for four points, and freshman Briyonna Tune finished eighth in the same event, good for one point.

Still, Heritage was expected to give up its lead by the end of the day. That never happened. Abingdon cut a double-digit lead to just three points and was entered the day's final event, the 4x400 relay, as the top seeded team. A victory would have netted the Falcons 10 points.

Heritage, meanwhile, had exhausted all its chances to score points after the 4x200 relays, meaning it had to watch the final six events of the day and hope no one eclipsed its point total.

But an Abingdon girl pulled a hamstring in the 4x200 and had to be taken out of the 300 dash later in the afternoon. That runner was also on the 4x400 relay team. Without her, Abingdon finished ninth in the event (for no points). Liberty Christian won the 4x400 relay.

"It [doesn't] make sense," Heritage sprints and jumps coach Shawn Webb said after the girls won the team title.

In addition to coaching duties, Webb kept a sheet the last two days detailing the facts of the meet, Heritage's chances and his guesses. He had planned for an Abingdon takeover.

"It's crazy to realize that we did it," Webb added. "I thought it was over."

Molette gave HHS 30 points with her victories and added more by placing fifth in the 55 dash. Porter was third in the 55 dash, and teammate Jaelyn Arnold placed third in the shot put. In all, Heritage benefited from eight top-eight finishes, including a third-place showing in the 4x200 relay (with Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden and Porter).

In the morning session, Molette walked over to the hurdles from the triple jump, where she already had taken five jumps. She faced a daunting head-to-head matchup with Charlottesville's Jaelyn Lynch. But Molette burst through the hurdles and sprinted to the finish for a time of 8.54. Lynch was second at 8.73.

"It went really good," Molette said. "I wouldn't say it was my best race, but it was the race that won."

In the triple jump, she hit 37 feet, 8¼ inches.

"That's when I knew it was over," she said of the win. It was a breakout campaign for Molette, who garnered points for Heritage in 2022 indoors, when then-teammate Alaysia Oakes won five events. This time, Molette was the leader.

"I've been waiting for this moment," she said. "I think it's very special."

For Heritage on the boys side, Johnson claimed the 55 hurdles early in the afternoon and then returned roughly three hours later for a photo finish in the 300 dash.

Johnson, a junior taking part in his final meet with the Pioneers because he is moving to Indiana soon, ran from the outside, in Lane 6, meaning he had no nearby competitor to push him on.

"I just knew I had to go and push being in Lane 6," Johnson said. "I wanted to leave it all on the track, because I have goals."

He neared the finish line with Maggie Walker's Adrian Chenoweth breathing down his neck. But Johnson held on and won by a lean, just getting his foot down at the finish line ahead of Chenoweth's.

Their razor-thin performances had to be broken down to thousandths of a second: Johnson at 35.375 and Chenoweth at 35.379. Both were rounded up to 35.38. Johnson stared at the video board at the Liberty Track Complex, waiting for the result.

"I thought he caught me," he said of Chenoweth. "I thought I didn't meet my goal. I didn't think I was gonna win it at all. I thought I was gonna finish like second or third. It really surprised me. ... I wanted to leave it all on the track here, knowing it's my last."

He used to play soccer, but Johnson joined the Heritage track team last season. He placed third in the 55 dash and 11th in the 300 last season. Quite an improvement for one year's time.

"After Deuce [Crawford, a 2022 grad] left, I knew the team was depending on me for the sprinters," Johnson said. "So I had to really push at practice. I feel like I have more confidence because practice drove me to that point."

Heritage's Marquis White and his brother, Markus White, battled each other in the long jump finals. Markus (also second in the triple jump) was runner-up with a 22-08½, Marquis was third with a 22-02¼. At one during the final round, each led the field, but they were overcome by Staunton High's Maaliah Cabell at the end of the event.

"To come pout and get my PR and almost win, it's a great feeling," Markus White, in his second year on the team, said. He and Marquis encouraged each other during the long jump finals. "He ended up jumping farther than me and then I came back on my next jump and jumped farther than him. So we were just laughing about that."

In the Class 3 boys 55 hurdles finals, Marquis White wasn't expected to win. He competed from Lane 7 and bolted past the field at the finish line, all eyes that had been focused on LCA's Samuel O'Regan in the center suddenly glancing to the right side.

Marquis White crossed with an 8.19. O'Regan, who in Monday's prelims put together a thrilling run to occupy the top time, was fourth.

"It was a hard race," Marquis White said. "This is my first year running track. I'm a football player. I just came out here and tried the best I could and it just happened. I was amazed. I was shocked [at] the fact that people have been doing this for years and this is my first year doing it and I already won."

In Class 4, E.C. Glass sophomore Ja'mar Smith celebrated the 55 hurdles title with a 7.56. He was also third in the long jump and third in the 55 dash Tuesday, to go along with his fourth-place showing in the triple jump Monday.

He sped to the finish line, looked up at the video board and awaited his finals time Tuesday. Then Smith turned back toward the infield and flexed, and it was the flex of a state champ who had just set a personal best.

"It was a very big highlight. To win a state championship as a sophomore, just gotta thank God for that," he said. "I was in a really good space once I warmed up. I knew that if I got off the blocks and got over the hurdle really good, that would set the tone for the rest of the race."

Western Albemarle won the Class 4 girls team title, and Blacksburg took the boys side.

In Class 3, the LCA boys won the 4x200 relay with the team of O'Regan, Will Palmer, Nathaniel Tyree and Jeb Moon. The quartet clocked a 1:31.95. In addition to his 55 hurdles finish, O'Regan was fifth in the pole vault to help the LCA boys take fifth overall.

Heritage's Tyshawn Brown aided the Pioneers' state title chase by finishing fifth in the high jump. In all, the HHS boys put up 60 points. Tabb was second with 46.

On the Class 3 girls side, LCA's 4x400 relay team of Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins and Kona Moore took first with a time of 4:08.23.

Moore also was third in the 55 hurdles and the pole vault and fifth in the long jump. Brookville's Kaelen Tucker was runner-up in the 55 dash finals.