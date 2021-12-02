Heritage track star Alaysia Oakes signs National Letter of Intent to Stanford

The high school indoor track season is underway, and Oakes began her senior campaign with a leap of 19 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, just a shade off her personal best of 19-8. That sort of start, she said, is a sign "good things are gonna happen this season."

Her goal is to capture up to nine individual state titles this school year (for indoor: 55 and 300 dashes, long jump, triple jump; for outdoor: 100, 200 and 400 dashes and long and triple jumps).

"I intend to go for it all," she said. "I definitely want to be a national champion. That's something that's very high on my bucket list. More importantly, I want to hit marks that I've dreamt of: 21 [feet, in the long jump] and 43 [feet, in the triple jump]. Those are my magic numbers for the year, and everything's looking so ripe to do that."

Numerous people spoke Thursday before Oakes revealed her decision. Heritage principal Tim Beatty, noting Oakes is the school's valedictorian for the Class of 2022, recalled a moment four years ago when Oakes told him she wanted to go to Duke. Beatty looked at her GPA. It was a 4.0. He knew Oakes was on her way to accomplishing her goals.