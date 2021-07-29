Heritage's Alaysia Oakes heads to Junior Olympics, then to elite triple jump clinic

Alaysia Oakes will add to her already impressive resume over the next 10 days.
The rising Heritage High senior with 11 individual state championships and two state team titles will compete in the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas next week before heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she will attend Project Triple Jump — an elite, invite-only clinic run by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.
Oakes is fresh off an appearance at The Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, where she reached all-America status for the second time in her high school career earlier this month by finishing sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 1 ¼ inches). She also placed ninth in the triple jump by turning in a season-best mark of 39 feet, 7 ¼ inches.
While standing on the track after the triple jump that day, representatives from Project Triple Jump approached her with an offer: come to Sioux Falls for an all-expenses-paid, four-day clinic consisting of indoor and outdoor training and classroom sessions. The late-summer clinic features training sessions with Kenny Harrison, a goal medalist at the 1996 Summer Olympics, who still holds Olympics record in the triple jump. It was a chance too good to pass up.
"I'm super excited for that," Oakes said Thursday afternoon, roughly 15 hours before she was set to board a plane for Texas.
Athletes must qualify for the Junior Olympics, which begin Saturday and continue through August 7. Oakes did that at Varina High in Henrico. That she qualified was not a surprise. After all, another of her notable accomplishments was this: she recorded the third-best triple jump among high school athletes in the U.S. during the indoor season, a 40-foot, 5-inch leap.
At the Junior Olympics, her goal is to hit 20 feet in the long jump. Initially, she told herself she wasn't going to set a goal in the triple jump, then decided she's hoping for 41 feet or more.
On the Junior Olympics performance list, she's seeded eighth in the long jump (at 19-01) out of 99 girls in the field. In the triple jump, Oakes is ranked 19th (37-04.50) out of 80 competitors. In both events, she's within striking distance of the top seeds. Oakes competes in the long jump Monday at 1 p.m. and in the triple jump Wednesday at 1 p.m.
"I really do feel like I'm in my prime right now," she said. "I'm not nervous at all. ... I'm a better competitor when I'm not worried about who I'm competing against, just doing my own thing. I've been grateful to compete, and that's usually when I'm at my best."
Oakes took home three state indoor titles over the winter, bouncing back from a spring season canceled because of the pandemic, and then won three more individual titles last month, racking up a whopping 74 total points as the HHS girls won the team title.
Shawn Webb, a Heritage assistant coach who handles jumps and sprints, said Oakes took a brief break to rest after Nationals. Then it was back to the grind to prepare for Junior Olympics and the clinic. This summer, he added, has given Heritage's track standout a chance to improve, but not train as intensely as normal.
"I feel like she's in a good place," Webb said. "Just trying to be loose and fluid and confident going in. And I feel like she's confident. She's ready for the big stage. The big stage is never too big for her."
The Junior Olympics will offer the chance, once again, to face off against some of the better high school athletes in the country. The clinic is all about learning and honing skills before heading into her senior year — during which, at some point, she will make a college decision after receiving offers from some of the best Division I schools for track & field in the country.
"Since I'm going [to Sioux Falls] with other great triple jumpers, I just want to take in the environment and hopefully make new friends and learn everything I can from the coaches," Oakes said. "Ask as many questions as I can and just make the best of my time while I'm there."