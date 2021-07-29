Heritage's Alaysia Oakes heads to Junior Olympics, then to elite triple jump clinic

Athletes must qualify for the Junior Olympics, which begin Saturday and continue through August 7. Oakes did that at Varina High in Henrico. That she qualified was not a surprise. After all, another of her notable accomplishments was this: she recorded the third-best triple jump among high school athletes in the U.S. during the indoor season, a 40-foot, 5-inch leap.

At the Junior Olympics, her goal is to hit 20 feet in the long jump. Initially, she told herself she wasn't going to set a goal in the triple jump, then decided she's hoping for 41 feet or more.

On the Junior Olympics performance list, she's seeded eighth in the long jump (at 19-01) out of 99 girls in the field. In the triple jump, Oakes is ranked 19th (37-04.50) out of 80 competitors. In both events, she's within striking distance of the top seeds. Oakes competes in the long jump Monday at 1 p.m. and in the triple jump Wednesday at 1 p.m.

"I really do feel like I'm in my prime right now," she said. "I'm not nervous at all. ... I'm a better competitor when I'm not worried about who I'm competing against, just doing my own thing. I've been grateful to compete, and that's usually when I'm at my best."