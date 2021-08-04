Heritage's Alaysia Oakes takes 15th in triple jump at AAU Junior Olympics

In Humble, Texas, Heritage High School rising senior Alaysia Oakes posted a 38-foot mark in the 17-18 age bracket of the triple jump at the AAU Junior Olympics on Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-time individual Virginia High School League state track champion finished in 15th place out of 71 competitors (an additional nine individuals were scheduled to appear in the event but did not start).

Oakes, who has an additional two team titles on her resume, helped the Heritage girls take the Class 3 state title in June by winning three events (triple jump, long jump and 100 dash) and garnering 46 of her team's 74 points. In Wednesday's triple jump she received fouls on her first two attempts, then hit 38-feet on her final jump. Brooke Moore, a senior from Missouri, won the event with a 40-11.50.

Oakes now heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she will attend an invite-only, four-day clinic called Project Triple Jump, where she will receive instruction from Olympic gold medalist Kenny Harrison.