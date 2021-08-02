 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heritage's Alaysia Oakes takes sixth in long jump at AAU Junior Olympics
0 Comments

Heritage's Alaysia Oakes takes sixth in long jump at AAU Junior Olympics

  • 0
All-Area Sports

Heritage's Alaysia Oakes is The News & Advance 2021 All-Area girls indoor track and field athlete of the year. 

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

In Humble, Texas, rising Heritage High School senior Alaysia Oakes finished sixth in the 17-18 age bracket of the long jump, posting a mark of 18 feet, 8 ½ inches Monday afternoon.  

The 11-time individual Virginia High School League state champ, who also has been instrumental in two team state titles, entered the event seeded eighth out of 99 elite high school competitors. 

Oakes is set to compete in the 17-18 triple jump Wednesday at 1 p.m. She enters seeded 19th out of 80 jumpers with a mark of 37 feet, 4 ½ inches. 

After competing in that event, Oakes heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she'll attend an all-expenses-paid, invite-only clinic called Project Triple Jump, which consists of indoor and outdoor training, classroom sessions and guidance from Olympics gold medalist Kenny Harrison. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert