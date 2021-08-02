Heritage's Alaysia Oakes takes sixth in long jump at AAU Junior Olympics

In Humble, Texas, rising Heritage High School senior Alaysia Oakes finished sixth in the 17-18 age bracket of the long jump, posting a mark of 18 feet, 8 ½ inches Monday afternoon.
The 11-time individual Virginia High School League state champ, who also has been instrumental in two team state titles, entered the event seeded eighth out of 99 elite high school competitors.
Oakes is set to compete in the 17-18 triple jump Wednesday at 1 p.m. She enters seeded 19th out of 80 jumpers with a mark of 37 feet, 4 ½ inches.
After competing in that event, Oakes heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she'll attend an all-expenses-paid, invite-only clinic called Project Triple Jump, which consists of indoor and outdoor training, classroom sessions and guidance from Olympics gold medalist Kenny Harrison.