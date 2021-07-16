 Skip to main content
Heritage's Jaleal Hamlett signs national letter of intent
Heritage High's Jaleal Hamlett (seated, center) poses with family members after signing his National Letter of Intent this week. 

 Photo submitted by Shawn Webb

Heritage graduate and track and field standout Jaleal Hamlett made his college decision official this week, signing his National Letter of Intent to compete at North Carolina-based University of Mount Olive. 

Hamlett is fresh off an appearance at The Outdoor Track & Field Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, where he placed 20th in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 44 feet, 7 inches. Prior to that, he earned the Virginia High School League Class 3 state triple jump title in dramatic fashion in June, when he earned a walk-off victory by recording a 44-04.50 on the event's final jump. 

He also took home the Class 3 indoor triple jump title in March by posting a 44-01. Hamlett signed his NLI at Heritage's track & field banquet, held Tuesday. 

