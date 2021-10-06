Heritage's Kameron Burns shining in his senior year

As a senior, he’s on pace to put up even more impressive numbers. In five outings, Burns has completed 65% of his passes (42 of 64) for 662 yards, all while being called on to serve as more of a running threat.

Those numbers were bolstered by his highlight-reel performance against E.C. Glass last month, when the signal caller completed 7 of 10 passes for 208 yards and threw the game-winning TD, a 79-yard pass to Darius Brown.

And here’s a gaudy stat for anyone who doubted Burns’ abilities: He’s guided Heritage to a 22-5 record in his three years at QB.

“I think he grew up a lot during this offseason,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “I think he grew up a lot during the Glass game. ... I feel like he stepped his game up, but it’s not about what you’ve done, it’s about what you’re getting ready to do. Because as a football team, you’re only as good as your next thing.”

Up next is a trip to Stinger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bees defeated Heritage back in the spring, and Burns left the game late in the first quarter on concussion protocol. At the time, it was just the third loss of his career, a 28-7 setback.