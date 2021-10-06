Heritage's Kameron Burns shining in his senior year

People used to tell Kam Burns he’d never play quarterback for Heritage High’s varsity squad.
Not tall enough or strong enough, they said.
“He’s not gonna be this, he’s not gonna be that,” Burns recalled hearing when he first started high school.
Nobody talks like that anymore. At 5-foot-11, 161 pounds, Burns has occupied the starting quarterback spot at Heritage the past three seasons, longer than most QBs who come through the school. He’s closing in on 3,000 passing yards. Has become the team’s unquestioned offensive leader. Is gaining confidence in his abilities each week. And delivering knock-out blows when Heritage needs them most. All while shaking aside the doubters, letting negative talk go in one ear and out the other.
“I always told myself just prove everybody wrong, stay determined,” Burns said Wednesday as Heritage prepared for its annual Timberlake Road rivalry game against Brookville. “It just makes me want to prove everybody wrong and show that I can actually play this position.”
So even as a sophomore, he hit the weight room and spent as much time on the field as possible. He threw for 1,585 yards that season, in 2019, and tossed 17 touchdown passes. In the pandemic-altered spring, he threw for 646 yards and eight TDs in eight games.
As a senior, he’s on pace to put up even more impressive numbers. In five outings, Burns has completed 65% of his passes (42 of 64) for 662 yards, all while being called on to serve as more of a running threat.
Those numbers were bolstered by his highlight-reel performance against E.C. Glass last month, when the signal caller completed 7 of 10 passes for 208 yards and threw the game-winning TD, a 79-yard pass to Darius Brown.
And here’s a gaudy stat for anyone who doubted Burns’ abilities: He’s guided Heritage to a 22-5 record in his three years at QB.
“I think he grew up a lot during this offseason,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “I think he grew up a lot during the Glass game. ... I feel like he stepped his game up, but it’s not about what you’ve done, it’s about what you’re getting ready to do. Because as a football team, you’re only as good as your next thing.”
Up next is a trip to Stinger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bees defeated Heritage back in the spring, and Burns left the game late in the first quarter on concussion protocol. At the time, it was just the third loss of his career, a 28-7 setback.
“Last year, as we all know, we had everything go wrong for us,” Burns said. “But this year, we can’t have no excuses. We’ve got to come out there ready to play. I know this team, and we’re gonna be ready.”
The QB started playing football at age 4. He’s occupied just about every position on the gridiron, from center to receiver. He settled into quarterback, he said, around age 6.
By the time his sophomore year of high school rolled around, Heritage was in need of a quarterback. Jabari Blake, who helped the Pioneers to a state title in 2018, had graduated. Blake stood at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds — among the biggest quarterbacks to come out of the area. Burns’ physique more closely matched that of a typical area quarterback.
He was determined to play varsity football because he grew up watching his cousin, Omar Mays, a former Pioneers receiver.
And the young guy had plenty of heart from the beginning, no doubt about that. The offense he commanded as a sophomore, for instance, was filled with top-notch receivers and gifted running backs. Somehow, he fit right in.
“It was eye-opening,” he said about those early days in the new system. “... Now I’ve just got to be the leader of this team. I’ve got to lead my troops, my [fellow] seniors, and lead by example, show up ready to play.”
Burns has plenty of help this season. Heritage’s two-headed monster in the backfield consists of Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, among the most talented backs in the Seminole District. At receiver, Keshaun Hubbard and Deuce Crawford provide lights-out speed and sure hands. Heritage’s offensive line also has improved.
“I’m always impressed with my Q,” Steele said. “I know he’s gonna come out, do what he’d got to do, work his hardest and lead us to the win.”
Bradley has watched Burns’ dedication to the sport over the years.
“He’s never missed a weight-lifting session,” the coach said. “He’s never missed anything. He does everything we’ve ever asked him to do. You open the weight room, he’s gonna be there. You open the meeting room, he’s gonna be there. You check on the film, he’s studying film. We do community service, he’s gonna be there. So he’s what our program’s all about. He’s definitely a great representation of our program.”
Burns is enjoying the ride, but he knows he’ll have to exit the car at some point. There are only a finite number of games left in his high school career, and they’re ticking past each week. So the guy who learned long ago he’d have to prove everyone wrong is now focused on something else: finishing strong.
“More locked in, more prepared,” he said of how he’s improved this season. “You’ve got to leave it all on the field every Friday night.”