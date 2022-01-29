Heritage's Oakes, JF's Pettyjohn enjoy stellar outings at Bulldog Invitational

Heritage High's Alaysia Oakes continued her dominant senior season Saturday by winning three events at the annual Bulldog Invitational, held on the campus of Liberty University.

Oakes, a Stanford University signee, ran a 7.27 to claim the 55 dash, finishing just three-hundredths of a second off her season-best time. She won the long jump and triple jump titles with ease, each by more than a foot. Oakes recorded 18-feet, 8-inches in the long jump and 38-feet, 1½ inches in the triple jump.

Oakes entered the one-day meet having surpassed the 40-foot mark in the triple jump earlier this month at the Virginia Showcase. She also is nearing 20 feet in the long jump. On Saturday, the Heritage star placed third in the 300 dash and ran the second leg for Heritage's 4x200 relay squad that finished second behind a quartet from Maryland-based Damascus High. Taylor Porter, Oakes, Ayonna Hayden and Akera Molette posted a 1:46.64.

Jefferson Forest senior Hannah Pettyjohn also turned in a strong performance Saturday when she won the high jump title with a 5-foot, 2-inch mark and claimed the pole vault title with a leap of 12 feet. The Samford University signee also took sixth in the 55 hurdles, one spot behind teammate Kandace McIvor (who was third in triple jump, fourth in high jump and fifth in long jump).

JF mid-distance and distance specialist Zoie Lamanna won the 1,000-meter run with 2:59.49 and placed second in the 1,600 run with a 5:09.46.

Heritage senior Darius Brown was the lone area male athlete to capture an individual title, posting 44-feet, 4¼ inches in the triple jump and winning that event with ease.

Jefferson Forest's 4x800 relay team — comprised of Alex Jordan, Jonah Packer, Keegan Venable and Jacob White — took first place with a 8:56.30, winning by nearly 27 seconds.

Brookville's 4x400 team (Christian Seeney, Yuet Lai, Chasen Hunt and Brent Wesolowski) took second place.

Heritage's 4x200 relay squad (Deuce Crawford, Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, McKinley Pennix) was also runner-up. Crawford was second in the 55 dash (6.59, two-hundredths of a second off his season best).

Jefferson Forest standout Brannon Adams set a school record in the 1,600-meter run with a 4:19.87 (fifth place). He was also fifth in the 1,000 run. His teammate, Addison Hilton, was second in the 500 dash (1:07.39) and fourth in the 300.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Bulldog Invitational

At Liberty University Indoor Track

Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 6.53, 2. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 6.59, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 6.64; 300 Dash: 1. Albert Asare (Woodberry Forest) 34.87, 2. Jahari Miller (Woodrow Wilson) 35.18, 3. Josiah Williams (Clayton-N.C.) 35.25; 500 Dash: 1. Austin Gallant (Battlefield) 1:03.60, 2. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.39, 3. Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.64; 1,000 Run: 1. Aidan Soto (Loudoun Valley) 2:31.00, 2. Ethan Stansbury (Loudoun County) 2:31.76, 3. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 2:35.88; 1,600 Run: 1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry Forest) 4:12.14, 2. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 4:14.63, 3. Ethan Stanbury (Loudoun County) 4:18.26; 3,200 Run: 1. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 9:39.08, 2. Colin Doran (Patriot) 9:39.45, 3. Caden Sheffield (Abingdon) 9:40.42; 4x200 Relay: 1. Battlefield 1:30.37, 2. Heritage (Deuce Crawford, Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, McKinley Pennix) 1:32.34, 3. Pulaski (1:34.05); 4x400 Relay: 1. Battlefield 3:21.45, 2. Brookville (Christian Seeney, Yuet Lai, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski) 3:40.09, 3. Patriot 3:43.14; 4x800 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Alex Jordan, Jonah Packer, Keegan Venable, Jacob White) 8:56.30, 2. Franklin Academy-N.C. 9:23.16, 3. Washington Latin 9:51.43; 55 Hurdles: 1. Albert Asare (Woodberry Forest) 7.62, 2. Winston Broiles (Battlefield) 7.70, 3. Wathen Montgomery (Patriot) 8.25; High Jump: 1. Jaden Ferguson (Woodberry Forest) 6-04, 2. Shadrach Nvodjo (Patriot) 6-02, 3. Kameron Burns (Heritage) 5-10; Long Jump: 1. Robbie Handelsman (Woodberry Forest) 22-03.50, 2. Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski) 22-02, 3. Cameron Snead (West Johnson-N.C.) 21-09.75; Triple Jump: 1. Darius Brown (Heritage) 44-04.25, 2. John Lyman (Pulaski) 42-10.75, 3. Chayse Sloan (Blue Ridge) 42-08.25; Pole Vault: 1. Walt Bannerman (Woodberry Forest) 13-00, 2. Dominic McCombs (Patriot) 12-06, 3. Chip Hunt (Woodberry Forest) 12-00; Shot Put: 1. Diego Turner (Pulaski) 51-09.50, 2. Ross Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 51-04.50, 3. Matteo DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 43-08.50.

Other local top 10 finishers: 55 Dash: 10. Jordan Steele (Liberty) 6.74; 300 Dash: 4. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 35.45, 5. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 36.06, 7. Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 36.70, 9. Landon Epperson (Jefferson Forest) 37.44; 500 Dash: 4. Landon Epperson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.95, 6. Joseph Whaley (Jefferson Forest) 1:09.98; 1,000 Run: 5. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 2:36.75; 1,600 Run: 5. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:19.87, 10. Colin Walsh (Virginia Episcopal) 4:30.65; 3,200 Run: 4. Colin Walsh (Virginia Episcopal) 9:44.20; 4x200 Relay: 4. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Kai Moore, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford) 1:34.61; 4x400 Relay: 4. LCA (Schmincke, Samuel O'Regan, Landon Hoy, Moon) 3:44.46; 9. LCA (Stephen Mountcasel, JD Murray, Rafael Thurston, Blake Rogers) 4:03.05; 10. LCA (Luke Davis, Austin Rose, Azi Charrier, Dan Mleziva) 4:20.65; 4x800 Relay: 5. LCA (Charrier, Thurston, Rogers, Davis); 55 Hurdles: 4. Kai Moore (LCA) 8.45, 5. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 8.75; High Jump: 8. Jaren Lee (Jefferson Forest) 5-06, 9. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 5-06; Long Jump: 7. Jaylin Belford (LCA) 20-09.50, 8. Zach Steele (Heritage) 19-10.25; Triple Jump: 7. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 39-08, 8. Markus White (Heritage) 39-05.50, 9. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 38-03.75; Pole Vault: 5. Kai Moore (LCA) 12-00, 7. Austin Ellis (Jefferson Forest) 11-06, 9. Dan Mleziva (LCA) 10-00; Shot Put: 6. Brody Rice (Jefferson Forest) 41-03.50, 7. Gavin Womack (LCA) 37-10, 9. Samuel O'Regan (LCA) 36-04.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Bulldog Invitational

At Liberty University Indoor Track

Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 7.27, 2. Lauryn Clarke (Damascus-Md) 7.29, 3. Maya Mosley (Battlefield) 7.47; 300 Dash: 1. Maya Mosley (Battlefield) 40.54, 2. Jordyn Evans (C.D. Hylton) 41.21, 3. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 41.38; Jordyn Evans (Hylton) 1:19.13, 2. Kristen Mancinelli (Battlefield) 1:22.81, 3. Charlotte Hassebrock (Tuscarora) 1:23.12; 1,000 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:59.49, 2. Lila Waters (Langley) 3:02.80, 3. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 3:03.08; 1,600 Run: 1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 5:02.48, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 5:09.46, 3. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 5:09.80; 3,200 Run: 1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 11:12.38, 2. Michaela Workman (Tuscarora) 11:15.82, 3. Briley Bickerstaff (Riverside) 11:16.99; 4x200 Relay: 1. Damascus-Md. 1:46.64, 2. Heritage (Taylor Porter, Alaysia Oakes, Ayonna Hayden, Akera Mollette) 1:49.79, 3. Rock Ridge 1:52.46; 4x400 Relay: 1. Battlefield 4:14.34, 2. Abingdon 4:23.80, 3. Midlothian 4:25.49; 4x800 Relay: 1. Battlefield 9:55.56, 2. Northside 11:22.71; 55 Hurdles: 1. Devyn Parham (Thomas Dale) 8.37, 2. Jasmine Coe (Patriot) 8.58, 3. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 9.07; High Jump: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-02, 2. Sydey Loder (Glenvar) 4-10, 3. Akera Molette (Heritage) 4-08; Long Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 18-08, 2. Kymia Bridgett (Woodrow Wilson) 17-07, 3. Devyn Parham (Thomas Dale) 17-03.75; Triple Jump: Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-01.50, 2. Kymia Bridgett (Woodrow Wilson) 36-10.25, 3. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 34-11; Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 12-00, 2. Colleen Schaner (Kettle Run) 11-06, 3. Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft) 11-00; Shot Put: 1. Naomi Woolfolk (Hylton) 35-04.75, 2. Abby McGlothin (Narrows) 33-04, 3. Sydney Blewett (William Byrd) 32-07.

Other local top 10 finishers: 3,200 Run: 4. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest) 11:23.27, 5. Abby Johnson (E.C. Glass) 11:46.99, 6. Lauren Vossen (Jefferson Forest) 11:54.91, 8. Alexis Plaster (Jefferson Forest) 12:02.42; 4x200 Relay: 8. Liberty Christian (Kona Moore, Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Mia Detwiler) 1:56.23; 10. Brookville (Jada Fyffe, Sevrah Shelton, McKayla Ruhland, Charlotte Bowles) 2:00.04; 4x400 Relay: 4. Liberty Christian (Moore, Krycinski, Richmond, Detwiler) 4:30.61; 55 Hurdles: 5. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 9.16, 6. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 9.23, 8. Kona Moore (LCA) 9.65, 9. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9.76; High Jump: 4. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 4-08, 6. Shalese Sylve (Heritage) 4-06; Long Jump: 5. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 16-02, 6. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 15-09; Triple Jump: 4. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 32-08.25, 5. Akera Mollette (Heritage) 32-07.25, 10. Ayonna Hayden (Heritage) 29-05.75; Pole Vault: 4. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-06, 5. Taryn Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-6; Shot Put: 4. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 32-04.50.