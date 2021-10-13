Heritage's Terrell Washington is out to prove his worth as versatile contributor

It was the only pass to Washington all night and just his second catch of the season, but Heritage coaches were convinced he was the guy for that moment.

"I ain't really caught the ball since little league," Washington said, "so that was a big one. It was just the coaches believing in me to make that play and tie the game and go into overtime. That was really special."

Washington fills in at numerous spots for Heritage, which is seeking its fifth straight victory Friday. On offense, he normally serves as a blocking back but lines up at tight end and sometimes at slot. On defense, he's either at D-tackle or D-end. Washington is quick for his size, Heritage coach Brad Bradley pointed out, and uses his hands to his advantage on the block or to haul in receptions.

Washington grew up watching football on TV and has been playing since he was 5 years old. Even when he was a kid, there was just something about the game that he loved.

"Just seeing that you can hit somebody and you can't get in trouble for it," Washington said with a laugh.