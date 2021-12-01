"He's got it." At Appomattox, talented Pennix providing pivotal play down the stretch

APPOMATTOX — Jonathan Pennix was in elementary school when the varsity football team here won its first state title in 2015. He remembers watching with wide eyes when players showed up at his school to talk to the youngsters.
During practice Wednesday, the junior pointed to a section of stands at Bragg Stadium. "I used to sit there and watch them," he said. "I looked up to a lot of those guys, and they made me want to be out here and be part of this program."
The former players paved the way, but Pennix also carved his own path to success as a Raider. He began turning heads on defense three years ago as a freshman. Now he's closing in on 1,000 rushing yards for the season and showing off his blazing speed. Against Glenvar last week, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back and cornerback scored three times — on runs of 9 and 64 yards, and returned an interception 61 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that ended up making the difference in a 27-21 victory that gave Appomattox the Region 2C championship.
Pennix's play will be pivotal Saturday, when the Raiders (11-1) travel to Region 2D champ Graham (12-0) for a Class 2 state semifinal matchup. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
He has clocked a 4.69 40-yard dash.
A 4.3 in the 5-10-5 shuttle.
And here are additional impressive numbers: This season, Pennix is averaging 13 yards per carry (76 totes for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns) and 28.5 yards per reception (six catches for 171 yards and two TDs).
His Division I offers include West Virginia, Boston College and Pittsburgh.
Appomattox coach Doug Smith remembers seeing Pennix play as an eighth grader. "I was like, that guy right there, he's got it," Smith said.
Once Pennix got to high school in 2019, Smith would tell visiting college coaches about his freshman. "Hey, you better be looking at this guy in the next couple years, because he's gonna be the dude," Smith told them.
And he's definitely been the dude. When Appomattox defeated Stuarts Draft for the 2019 state title, the Cougars challenged the freshman playing cornerback with their best receivers. "And he came up big," Smith recalled. "That was a big test, and it definitely showed me he's got it."
When the teams met in a rematch for the state title during the pandemic-altered spring season, Pennix began the day's scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run. That jumpstarted a back-and-forth slobberknocker for the ages that the Raiders won 48-41. Pennix also had a key 40-yard fumble return in the third quarter.
As these playoffs heat up, he's making impressive plays all over the field once again. Pennix combines with JaQuan Walker (641 rushing yards) at running back. Walker provides the punch, Pennix the speed. The combination has worked well for Appomattox.
"A lot of people don't see how much energy he has," Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing said of Pennix. "He always has energy and he always keeps a smile on my face. ... And then on the field, just raw talent. You don't see athletes like him. It's rare to see somebody who has the skill talent he has.
"It's a blessing to have him on this team, because when he's on defense he takes the best receiver and just locks them down the whole game. It's a blessing when you don't have to worry about that. And then on offense, if you give him an inch of space, he's gone."
Pennix started playing football around age 7, in part because an older brother, Phillip Pennix, pushed him to start the sport. Phillip played at ACHS and graduated in 2009. As a youngster, Jonathan played against a lot of his current Appomattox teammates because he suited up for youth teams based in nearby Concord.
He missed time on the gridiron as an eighth grader because of a track injury and also dealt that year with the death of a cousin, 23-year-old Terrance Revely. Pennix now plays in Revely's honor.
As a freshman, Pennix started the first game of the season at corner and quickly claimed a wide receiver spot. But Smith and his staff also began using Pennix as a running back more often during his sophomore season because of his speed. It's a role Pennix enjoys.
"I just like having the ball in my hands," he said.
He's lethal at both positions.
"When he's in the backfield you have to watch out for him. When he's out wide, you have to watch out for him," Lawing said. "So he's a guy that you have to be focused on whenever he's on the field, because he can break a big play or make a big play at any time."
Smith believes Pennix is capable of more. More toughness and more of a "burning desire to be the best in whatever's he's doing." So Smith plans to push Pennix in the offseason.
"I've already told him he's gonna have a personal trainer in the offseason and it's gonna be me," Smith said. "And he's gonna bust his tail. He's got all these [schools] offering, but when he shows up at one of these invites, he's gonna have to show out. I really want them to see a special guy."
But for the moment, the focus is on Graham. Win Saturday and Appomattox advances to the state championship, where it will have a chance to three-peat for the second time in seven years. It would be Pennix's third state title in three years of high school.
"We can go all the way," Pennix said, "as long as we stay together."