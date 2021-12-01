"He's got it." At Appomattox, talented Pennix providing pivotal play down the stretch

"It's a blessing to have him on this team, because when he's on defense he takes the best receiver and just locks them down the whole game. It's a blessing when you don't have to worry about that. And then on offense, if you give him an inch of space, he's gone."

Pennix started playing football around age 7, in part because an older brother, Phillip Pennix, pushed him to start the sport. Phillip played at ACHS and graduated in 2009. As a youngster, Jonathan played against a lot of his current Appomattox teammates because he suited up for youth teams based in nearby Concord.

He missed time on the gridiron as an eighth grader because of a track injury and also dealt that year with the death of a cousin, 23-year-old Terrance Revely. Pennix now plays in Revely's honor.

As a freshman, Pennix started the first game of the season at corner and quickly claimed a wide receiver spot. But Smith and his staff also began using Pennix as a running back more often during his sophomore season because of his speed. It's a role Pennix enjoys.

"I just like having the ball in my hands," he said.

He's lethal at both positions.