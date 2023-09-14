Rustburg at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Rustburg 3-0. Brookville 1-1.

LAST WEEK: Rustburg raced past Stuarts Draft 51-13. Brookville was idle.

FACTS: Brookville is rested. Rustburg is confident. Both look to start their foray into Seminole District play on a high note. For the hosts, Friday’s contest is a chance to prove how much they’ve learned. A lopsided loss to powerful Patrick Henry (Roanoke) was the initial measuring stick by which the program could evaluate its new crop of talent. Halifax, its next opponent, wasn’t anywhere close to as good, but another 48 minutes gave a young BHS team — the youngest yet for coach Jon Meeks in his 10 years at Brookville — more experience. Now, following a two-week layoff, the Bees have the chance to kick off the gauntlet of the district with a win that would be especially important for momentum, given Rustburg’s hot start to the year. Brookville is looking for an eighth straight win in the series, while Rustburg aims to snap the skid and pick up the first victory for players or their coach, Burt Torrence, over their Campbell County foe (Jack Baker’s 2016 squad was the last to do it). RHS also aims to go 4-0 for the first time since 2012, and keep alive hopes of going 5-0 for the first time since 2003. For Brookville, the keys are matching RHS’ physicality, cutting down on mistakes (like taking care of the ball) and executing on the basics (like wrapping up ball carriers). Rustburg, meanwhile, needs to take charge early, rather than putting together a slow start, as it did against both Spotswood and Appomattox. While skill players on both sides could provide an entertaining battle, it’s the uncelebrated athletes in the trenches who could make a difference in this one.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 100.9 FM

RECORDS: Heritage 2-0. Jefferson Forest 3-0.

LAST WEEK: Heritage defeated Appomattox 20-6. Jefferson Forest zoomed past Halifax 42-0.

FACTS: Jefferson Forest put together a dominant first half last Friday, scoring all 42 of its points before halftime and showcasing a strong running game. Forest is off to its best start since 2018, when it won six straight to begin the season. Now it faces a Heritage team that came to life against Appomattox last week after a rain delay that lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes, in what will be the Seminole District opener for both squads. The Pioneers last week scored 20 unanswered points, with touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Ayden Slash (a 7-yard rush), junior Tavion Clark (a 16-yard run) and Marquis White (a 9-yard run). Through two games, White has put up a total of 240 rushing yards, with Slash adding 191 on the ground. Slash, new at QB, has shown an ability to pass (15 of 27 for 108 yards), but Heritage is also content in the run game, so expect tonight's game to feature plenty of old-school, ground-and-pound football. Forest has two straight tough weeks ahead, facing Rustburg on Sept. 22. Same for Heritage, which faces Liberty Christian on Sept. 22. Heritage has won six straight over the Cavaliers. JF's last win in the series took place in 2016, when it earned a 14-12 victory. A win tonight would equal JF's win total from last season. But the Cavaliers have to find a way to score against a tough Pioneers defense that has allowed just 13 points in two games. Heritage, meanwhile, has to find a way to shut down multiple ball carriers.

Amherst at Liberty Christian

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM, 1420 AM

RECORDS: Liberty Christian 2-0. Amherst 2-0.

LAST WEEK: Amherst defeated Mecklenburg County 28-7. LCA crushed Franklin County 49-6.

FACTS: LCA flexed its muscles to the tune of nearly 360 yards of total offense last week, a game that occurred two weeks after the Bulldogs opened the season with a thrilling victory over Salem. The Lancers have to deal with big and strong offensive and defensive lines tonight, while trying to find an answer for Gideon Davidson, the running back who scored five touchdowns and finished with 131 rushing yards last week. He obviously highlights the run game, which includes guys like Jaden Cowart, who finished with 88 rushing yards against Franklin County. Amherst started the season off right in the new era of Chris Moore, scoring 27 points on average and allowing an average of 13.5. Obviously, the offensive output needs to improve, something that will come as the Lancers get more settled and sure in Moore's offense. This Amherst team is still a work in progress. LCA, meanwhile, is loaded and already is playing strong football. The Bulldogs look like they're at their peak. It's hard to imagine this team being even more dangerous, but it could happen as the weeks roll on. Amherst will want to chew up the clock in large chunks tonight to keep LCA from getting into its offensive rhythm. LCA is capable of forcing turnovers and following up with quick scoring strikes that can put the game away in a hurry. Take care the of the football and manage the clock well and the Lancers could put on a good showing at LCA's new stadium, which opened last Friday. Amherst quarterback Tres Liggon pas passed for nearly 200 yards this season and is averaging nearly 15 yards per completion. The Bulldogs will want to focus on defending the pass and pressuring Liggon in the pocket, since that's where the bulk of Amherst's offense has come from so far.

Liberty at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

RECORDS: Liberty 0-3. E.C. Glass 2-1.

LAST WEEK: Liberty was shut out by Staunton River 57-0. E.C. Glass flew over GW-Danville 27-14.

FACTS: After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter against GW, in what was the 100th game in the series, E.C. Glass responded in impressive fashion. The Hilltoppers ripped off 27 straight points to take over the game. By the time GW scored again, with 32 seconds remaining in the game, it didn't matter. The win gave Glass its fifth straight over the Eagles and helped the midtown team get back to form after its Week 2 loss to a strong Patrick Henry (Roanoke) team. Expect the 'Toppers to start off their Seminole District slate with a boom tonight. Liberty, which suffered just two shutout losses all of last season, has already been shut out in all three of its 2023 games. The hope in Minutemen Country is that the struggles pay off eventually, as players and coaches alike gain more experience. But the Seminole slate will be grueling for Liberty, especially in October when it faces Jefferson Forest, LCA, Heritage and Rustburg — opponents that are a combined 10-0 already. Liberty's 20-game losing streak is tied with two other schools for the longest active losing streak in the Virginia High School League (Denbigh and Princess Anne are the others, after Blacksburg ended its 29-game losing streak last week). Keys for E.C. Glass tonight include getting out to an early lead so some playmakers can rest in the second half and beginning Seminole play with sharp performances in all facets of the game.

Lord Botetourt at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Lord Botetourt 2-1. Appomattox 1-2.

LAST WEEK: Lord Botetourt overwhelmed Pulaski County 48-20. Appomattox lost to Heritage 20-6.

FACTS: Appomattox returns to the home confines of Bragg Stadium after being shut down offensively over the final three quarters of play at Lynchburg City Stadium last week. This is the final game before the Raiders begin Dogwood District play, bringing to an end a trying non-district schedule. Botetourt earned a 35-3 victory over Appomattox in Daleville last year. Since the Cavaliers' opening-night loss to E.C. Glass, they have punished opponents, bruising Blacksburg 83-6 and pounding Pulaski. The Raiders are trying to avoid going 1-3 to start the season for the second straight year. A six-game Dogwood slate awaits, but coaches will be looking for improvement tonight. To be competitive, the Raiders need to finish drives. Too many of them fizzled out last week, including some that had promise. The Raiders' lone score occurred in the first quarter, when De'Montay Fleshman scored on a 5-yard run five plays after the team recovered a Heritage fumble. The offensive production will start to show at some point. This is an Appomattox team that is still trying to find its identity right now. It's a team looking for the guy (or guys) that can spark the offense, who can be reliable leaders. Tonight, Appomattox will want to key in on LB quarterback Jakari Nicely, who threw for 113 yards and added 76 on the ground against Glass in Week 1, accounting for the bulk of his team's offensive production.

Nelson at Cumberland

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Nelson 3-0. Cumberland 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Nelson waxed Prince Edward 30-8. Cumberland was blasted by Altavista 42-14.

FACTS: Nelson left Farmville on Friday night trailing 8-0. When the game resumed Monday after being postponed by inclement weather, the Governors came to life. They scored 30 unanswered points to dominate and improve to 3-0, a start unlike any other in the county in the last 35 years. The question now: how long can the streak last? Can Nelson really start the season 4-0 for the first time since 1988? It has a legitimate chance. Cumberland has one of the state's longest active losing streaks at 16 games and has won just twice since the middle of the 2016 season (it defeated Rappahannock County in the 2020-altered COVID season to break a 41-game losing streak and then defeated Prince Edward the following year). The Governors beat Cumberland 20-16 in 2021 and then earned a 42-0 blowout win last season. The 1988 team won its first six games of the season. Whether Jack Baker's squad gets to that point remains to be seen, but these Govs are much improved after back-to-back 1-9 seasons. Nelson enters Dogwood District play after tonight, with Chatham and William Campbell as the first two contests.

William Campbell at Randolph-Henry

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: William Campbell 1-2. Randolph-Henry 0-3.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell was pierced by Buckingham County 33-6. Smith Mountain Lake Academy washed over Randolph-Henry 35-21.

FACTS: William Campbell has the chance to shake off back-to-back losses as it concludes its non-district schedule. Randolph-Henry already had losses to Nelson and James River (Buchanan) on its resume before getting outplayed in non-VHSL action against Smith Mountain Lake Academy (4-0). After dominating Cumberland in Week 1, the Generals have allowed a combined 74 points in the last two weeks. This group needs to start showing it can make stops consistently, and tonight is a perfect chance to get that experience. Campbell has the playmakers in running back Xavier Daye, quarterback Montevius Thompson and receiver Elijah Jackson. The Generals can take the next step toward improvement by providing cover for those athletes and gaining defensive prowess. Look for WC to roll tonight, then get ready for life in the Dogwood. The Generals travel to Altavista in Week 5 before returning home to host Nelson to close out the month of September.

Staunton River at Tunstall

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Staunton River 1-2. Tunstall 0-3.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River rolled over Liberty 57-0. Tunstall got smashed by Gretna 49-0.

FACTS: Gretna, which takes its bye this week, had no troubles at home last week, dispatching Tunstall and handing the Trojans their 14th straight loss. Things don't get any easier tonight against Staunton River, which earned its own blowout victory in Week 3 by easily thwarting Liberty in a Bedford County matchup. Tunstall, which has a new coach this season in Kirkland Brown, might not see the scoreboard again this week. Staunton River is capable of large offensive outputs. Still, the Golden Eagles struggled to find the end zone in their first two contests. But that shouldn't be a problem against a Tunstall squad that has allowed 122 points in three games (an average of 40.7 points per game). Shaun Leonard's squad still has two more weeks before beginning play in the Blue Ridge District. SRHS heads back home in Week 5 to host GW-Danville, a game that might be one to watch. But in Dry Fork tonight, expect the Golden Eagles to puncture the Trojans.

Byes: Altavista, Gretna