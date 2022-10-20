 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

High school football offensive leaders

  • 0
rustburg vs amherst ftb 13

Rustburg running back Qua Rosser runs through a tackle attempt by Amherst's James Travers Jr. during Friday night's game at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.

 Paige Dingler, The News & Advance

The area's top 10 rushers, passers and receivers ahead of the Week 9 slate of games. Leaders were compiled from statistics submitted through Wednesday. 

Leading rushers

Rushing Week 9.jpg

Leading passers

Passing Week 9.jpg

Leading receivers

Receiving Week 9.jpg

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert