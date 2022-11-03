 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

High school football offensive leaders

  • 0
Heritage-William Fleming football

Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman sets to pass to a open receiver against William Fleming at City Stadium on Aug. 26. 

 Lee Luther Jr., The News & Advance

The area's top 10 rushers, passers and receivers ahead of the final games of the regular season. Leaders were compiled from statistics submitted through Wednesday. 

Leading rushers

Rushing Week 11.jpg

Leading passers

Passing Week 11.jpg

Leading receivers

Receiving Week 11.jpg

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert