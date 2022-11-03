The area's top 10 rushers, passers and receivers ahead of the final games of the regular season. Leaders were compiled from statistics submitted through Wednesday.
High school football offensive leaders
- Compiled by Emily Brown
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 5-foot-9, 140-pound ninth grader with a powerful right leg and nerves of steel, he was responsible for the win.
E.C. Glass quarterback George White becomes school's all-time passing leader, stays focused on "business as usual"
George White first appeared in an E.C. Glass varsity jersey as a sophomore, on a cold, rainy night in Forest. It was the opening game of the n…
“We had to stand up as men and stop them,” said Junior Ramirez, an RHS defensive back. He and his teammates did just that coming up with consecutive stops to give the Red Devils a 33-27 overtime victory over Jefferson Forest.
In final football season in Nelson, Adonijah Hubbard, born with just one hand, known for 'I can' mindset
“The inspiration that I’m giving you [to reach your potential], that was in you all along. I just help you see it.”
Powered by veteran players, Appomattox volleyball aims to reverse recent trend, advance to state tournament
Conspicuously absent from Appomattox's list of highlights over the past four years is a trip to the state tournament.
E.C. Glass senior Devan Funke took home the district's top prize, as she was awarded Seminole District player of the year honors this week. In…
Dominating performances from Bulldogs' defense and Gideon Davidson more than enough to stymie Amherst. Plus, Heritage records yet another shutout victory.
Two football teams at the top of their regions square off Friday, in what could turn into an epic Seminole District showdown.
Results from the day's high school events.
Staring down his senior year, Penn Willman knew he had just one more chance to play a sport he loved.