 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

High school football offensive leaders

  • 0
100722-lna-sports-viar-p2

A Turner Ashby defender grabs hold of Brookville running back Michael Viar’s facemask while trying to bring him down during a Sept. 2 game at Stinger Stadium. Through Wednesday, Oct. 13, Viar ranks sixth in the area in rushing yards with 603.

 Ben Cates, The News & Advance

The area's top 10 rushers, passers and receivers ahead of the Week 8 slate of games. Leaders were compiled from statistics submitted through Wednesday. 

Leading rushers

Rushing Week 8.jpg

Leading passers

Passing Week 8.jpg

Leading receivers

Receiving Week 8.jpg

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glass' defense shines in victory over Amherst

Glass' defense shines in victory over Amherst

“We just beat a quality football team that was undefeated,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said. “Give respect to Amherst. They brought their ‘A’ game. Our ‘A’ game was better than their ‘A’ game.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert