High school football roundup: Appomattox shines in all phases in rout of Nelson, and more

Appomattox’s offense took flight Friday night against Nelson.
The other three facets weren’t far behind.
The Raiders scored three special teams touchdowns, added a score on defense, and utilized a high-octane offense to throttle the Governors 83-6 at Bragg Stadium.
Bronson Williams scored two touchdowns off blocked punts for the Raiders (3-0). Tez Booker blocked a punt early in the first quarter that Williams pounced on in the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and then Keyshawn Baker’s blocked punt early in the second resulted in Williams’ scoop and 40-yard return for a 42-0 advantage.
Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing III rushed three times for 102 yards, highlighted by a 48-yard run to open the scoring, and he completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
The Governors (1-2) mustered only 54 yards of total offense. Their touchdown came on Kavin Carter’s 34-yard fumble return early in the third quarter.
Appomattox responded on the ensuing kickoff when Ervis Davin ran it back 87 yards for a score.
The Raiders finished with 383 yards of offense. Jonathan Pennix’s two carries resulted in touchdowns of 69 and 9 yards, Baker and Gray Peterson each scored on 5-yard runs, and Jordan Scott and Davin each caught touchdown passes from Lawing.
JaQuan Alexander scored on a 10-yard run, and Savion Vaughan returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
Broadway 28, Liberty 14
In Bedford, Bryce Suters rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, Cameron Showalter added 109 rushing yards and another score, and the Gobblers (2-0) scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the Minutemen (0-3) in a game that was scheduled Tuesday.
Liberty took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter thanks to a pair of Tanner Stanley touchdowns. The quarterback ran it in from 5 yards out to tie the score at 7, then connected with Marquis Ingram for a 10-yard score for a one-touchdown advantage.
Suters scored on runs of 11 and 45 yards in the second half, while Showalter added a 4-yard score.
Broadway rushed for 301 yards and quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller completed three passes for 103 yards.
Stanley rushed for 83 yards and completed 11 of 26 passes for 82 yards.
The game started 90 minutes after the scheduled kickoff because of late-arriving officials.
In other area action, Altavista (1-2) edged William Campbell (1-2) 29-22, and Franklin County (3-0) routed Staunton River (0-2) 45-21.