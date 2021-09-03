High school football roundup: Bassett hounded by LCA's potent rushing attack, and more

No matter which Liberty Christian running back took the handoff from Davis Lane on Friday night, there was plenty of green grass ahead of him.
Three Bulldogs cracked the 100-yard mark on the ground, Caleb Davidson found the end zone three times, and LCA defeated a Henry County school for the second straight week with a dominating 45-28 victory over Bassett in Bassett.
The Bulldogs (2-0) throttled Magna Vista 60-14 in Lynchburg last week, and they picked up right where they left off on the road against the Bengals (1-1).
Jaylin Belford made the most of his five carries Friday night with a team-high 113 yards. He scored on a 34-yard run with 33 seconds left in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 28-14 lead.
Davidson rushed for 107 yards and scored on runs of 4, 1 and 41 yards.
His younger brother, Gideon, had a breakout performance. The freshman, who already has received offers from the University of Virginia and Liberty, racked up 110 yards and a 35-yard score on 12 carries.
The Bulldogs finished with 349 rushing yards and 473 yards of total offense.
Lane, the UVa commit, threw for 124 yards and one score on 7-of-12 passing. He connected with Dillon Stowers on a 31-yard scoring pass that gave LCA a 21-7 lead.
Bassett running back Simeon Walker-Muse finished with a game-high 167 rushing yards on 20 carries. He scored on a 60-yard run with 9:26 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Bengals’ deficit to 21-14.
He added a 9-yard run 39 seconds into the third quarter to trim the deficit to 31-21.
Quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston added two rushing scores.
Dinwiddie 52, Heritage 12
Dinwiddie freshman Harry Dalton rushed for three touchdowns, Brenton Hilton accounted for three more scores, and the Generals dominated the Pioneers in Dinwiddie.
Dalton scored on runs of 5, 56 and 42 yards.
Hilton gave the Generals (1-0) the lead for good on his 11-yard run with 5:29 left in the first quarter.
That was part of a 28-point run that allowed Dinwiddie to take control.
Zach Steele gave the Pioneers (1-1) a 6-0 lead on his 59-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game.
Keshaun Hubbard added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 28-12, but Dinwiddie scored three rushing touchdowns to close out the triumph.
Dinwiddie finished with 429 yards of total offense.
Steele rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Kameron Burns completed 5 of 11 passes for 6 yards and one interception. Burns was constantly under duress Friday night and finished with minus-22 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Heritage finished with 128 yards of total offense.
Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16
Jefferson Forest’s offense couldn’t get on track in the first quarter for the second straight week.
It cost them again.
Pulaski raced out to a two-touchdown lead after the opening 12 minutes and never looked back, easily winning a matchup at Sabre Stadium that was finalized Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars (2-0) and Cavaliers (0-2) had previously scheduled matchups canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Region 4D squads quickly filled the vacancies in their schedules.
Pulaski racked up 260 of its 450 yards of total offense in the second half. The Cougars rushed for 316 yards, and they added a pick-6 in the first half in building a 28-9 halftime lead.
JF quarterback Joe Bell completed 25 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. However, he threw three interceptions after tossing four in a Week 1 loss to Gretna.
His favorite target was Brody Jackson, who caught eight passes for 102 yards. Daniel Price and Brian Aveson caught touchdown passes.
The Cavaliers finished with 17 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
Altavista 37, Prince Edward 0
Jordan Pippin rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, the Altavista special teams came up with two blocked punts, and the Colonels cruised to a victory over Prince Edward in Altavista.
Pippin did his damage on only eight carries.
The Colonels (1-1) racked up 172 of their 226 yards of offense on the ground.
Marquel Dawkins had 13 rushing yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Anthony Clay caught two passes for 33 yards and a score.
Eli Schubert connected on a 37-yard field goal.
Daniel Rawlings had 46 rushing yards on nine carries for Prince Edward (0-2). The Eagles finished with only 60 rushing yards in losing to the Colonels for the second straight time.
Liberty 42, Fort Defiance 0
The Minutemen didn't need a couple of last-minute defensive stands to win this week.
Liberty reached the two-win mark for the first time since 2018 with a shutout victory over Fort Defiance in Bedford.