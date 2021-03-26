High school football roundup: Brookville stings Rustburg, and more

The Raiders (5-0) finished with 293 rushing yards on 21 carries for a staggering 13.9 yards per attempt.

Pennix and Keyshawn Baker helped pad those gaudy stats with long touchdown runs in the first quarter. Pennix rushed for 101 yards on two carries, and all but three of those yards came on the TD run.

Baker rushed for 106 yards on three attempts, highlighted by an 80-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter that put Appomattox ahead 13-0. He also scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tre Lawing threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 4-of-9 passing, and he rushed for 43 yards and a 15-yard touchdown. He connected on touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jordan Scott, 40 yards to Tez Booker and 45 yards to Ervis Davin.

Booker capped the scoring with a 96-yard interception return.

Chris Boyd rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries for the Generals (2-3). William Campbell finished with 128 yards of total offense.

Altavista 35, Nelson 14

In Altavista, Jayllen Jones accounted for three touchdowns, Marquel Dawkins scored two rushing touchdowns, and Altavista easily defeated Nelson County in the teams’ second meeting of the season.