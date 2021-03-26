High school football roundup: Brookville stings Rustburg, and more

Brookville used a potent passing attack to dismantle Heritage one week ago. The Bees brought the balance Friday night in a swarming effort against Rustburg.
Silas Rucker rushed for three touchdowns; Tayshaun Butler added another two scores on the ground, and Brookville finished with 463 yards of total offense in a 49-8 shellacking of the Red Devils at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex in Rustburg.
The Bees (5-0) entered the week atop the Region 3C rankings and flexed their muscles against the Red Devils (0-4).
Rucker rushed for 89 of Brookville’s 250 yards on the ground. He scored on runs of 16, 2 and 1 yards. Butler added 44 yards on seven carries with scoring plunges of 4 and 7 yards.
Drake McDaniel, fresh off a 230-yard passing performance against the Pioneers, completed 8 of 11 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception Friday night.
The quarterback got the scoring started with a 60-yard scoring strike to Jaylyn Marshall.
Jahee Blake and Chad Pouncy each caught three passes. Blake finished with 72 receiving yards and Pouncy had 45 yards through the air.
Marquavion Rosser scored Rustburg’s touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Michael Knight scored on the two-point conversion.
Brookville’s JT Brown rushed for 20 yards on two carries, completed his only pass attempt for 16 yards, and intercepted a pass on defense.
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty 7
Jaylin Belford scored two long touchdowns, Cade Wycoff found the end zone twice, and Liberty Christian used a first-quarter scoring barrage to defeat Liberty at Williams Stadium.
The Bulldogs (3-1) scored 28 first-quarter points and built a 42-7 halftime lead.
Belford scored on a 49-yard pass from Davis Lane and then raced to the end zone on a 62-yard run to cap LCA’s four-touchdown first quarter.
Belford finished with 108 yards of offense.
Wycoff scored on a 28-yard fumble return and capped LCA’s scoring in the third quarter with a 13-yard run.
Lane completed 4 of 7 passes for 114 yards and added a 29-yard scoring strike to Delvonte McLean.
Kentrell Evans scored on a 1-yard plunge for the Minutemen (0-4).
Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0
Jonathan Pennix set the tone with a 98-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Appomattox had no problem racking up more than 400 yards of total offense in a shutout victory over visiting William Campbell at Bragg Stadium in Appomattox.
The Raiders (5-0) finished with 293 rushing yards on 21 carries for a staggering 13.9 yards per attempt.
Pennix and Keyshawn Baker helped pad those gaudy stats with long touchdown runs in the first quarter. Pennix rushed for 101 yards on two carries, and all but three of those yards came on the TD run.
Baker rushed for 106 yards on three attempts, highlighted by an 80-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter that put Appomattox ahead 13-0. He also scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter.
Quarterback Tre Lawing threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 4-of-9 passing, and he rushed for 43 yards and a 15-yard touchdown. He connected on touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jordan Scott, 40 yards to Tez Booker and 45 yards to Ervis Davin.
Booker capped the scoring with a 96-yard interception return.
Chris Boyd rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries for the Generals (2-3). William Campbell finished with 128 yards of total offense.
Altavista 35, Nelson 14
In Altavista, Jayllen Jones accounted for three touchdowns, Marquel Dawkins scored two rushing touchdowns, and Altavista easily defeated Nelson County in the teams’ second meeting of the season.
Jones scored a rushing touchdown, delivered a touchdown pass to Makel Stone and tallied a 52-yard punt return score as the Colonels (2-3) avenged a 22-21 loss to the Governors (1-4) on March 6.
Dawkins rushed for a game-high 169 yards on 15 carries. Jones added 70 rushing yards, 94 yards on 6-of-10 passing, and his two punt returns netted 67 yards.
George Brown (5-of-15 passing for 88 yards) and James Lloyd (2-of-6 passing for 102 yards) each threw a touchdown pass for Nelson. Robert Morris had 116 receiving yards and a score on five catches.
Brown rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries and Jonathan Oneida added 39 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
Kavion Davis had 58 receiving yards on three catches for Altavista.
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
In Roanoke, the Colonels (3-2) posted their second consecutive shutout in easily defeating the Golden Eagles (0-4) at Fleming Field.
It is the first time Fleming has posted back-to-back shutouts since the 2006 season against Lord Botetourt and Bassett.
Staunton River hadn't been shut out since Nov. 1, 2019, against William Byrd.