High school football roundup: Butler's big night helps Brookville finish regular season unbeaten, and more

Tayshaun Butler entered the regular season’s final night with 107 rushing yards in five games. The Brookville junior wasn’t asked to pound the rock between the tackles much, with his play in the secondary one of the many highlights for the Bees’ undefeated record.

Butler broke out in a big way Friday night against Jefferson Forest, and there was nothing the Cavaliers could do to stop him once he got in the open field.

Butler rushed for 268 yards and a whopping five touchdowns as Brookville had no problems routing Jefferson Forest 61-17 at Stinger Stadium.

The Bees (6-0) will host a Region 3C semifinal game next weekend. The final VHSL weekly ratings are scheduled to be released Sunday, and either Brookville or Rockbridge County will be the No. 1 seed.

Butler entered Friday night with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

He obliterated his season’s numbers by racking up 235 of his 268 yards on touchdown runs of 10, 55, 65, 25 and 80 yards against the Cavaliers (1-3).

Jaylyn Marshall scored two rushing touchdowns on his two attempts. He ran in from 65 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter.