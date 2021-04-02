High school football roundup: Butler's big night helps Brookville finish regular season unbeaten, and more

Tayshaun Butler entered the regular season’s final night with 107 rushing yards in five games. The Brookville junior wasn’t asked to pound the rock between the tackles much, with his play in the secondary one of the many highlights for the Bees’ undefeated record.
Butler broke out in a big way Friday night against Jefferson Forest, and there was nothing the Cavaliers could do to stop him once he got in the open field.
Butler rushed for 268 yards and a whopping five touchdowns as Brookville had no problems routing Jefferson Forest 61-17 at Stinger Stadium.
The Bees (6-0) will host a Region 3C semifinal game next weekend. The final VHSL weekly ratings are scheduled to be released Sunday, and either Brookville or Rockbridge County will be the No. 1 seed.
Butler entered Friday night with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
He obliterated his season’s numbers by racking up 235 of his 268 yards on touchdown runs of 10, 55, 65, 25 and 80 yards against the Cavaliers (1-3).
Jaylyn Marshall scored two rushing touchdowns on his two attempts. He ran in from 65 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter.
His second score gave the Bees 61 points, a tribute to former Brookville student Skyler McConville. McConville, who wore No. 61, died May 6, 2018, and the Bees have twice scored 61 points in his memory.
The first instance came in the Bees’ second game following his death on Sept. 7 against Waynesboro.
Drake McDaniel threw for 176 yards and a 19-yard score to Caleb Christian. Silas Rucker rushed for 91 yards and scored on a 5-yard run.
JF got on the board in the first quarter on Zach Hinton’s 15-yard field goal, and cut the deficit to 28-10 entering halftime on Jacolby Johnson’s 33-yard touchdown reception from Jacob VanRemortel.
Liberty 34, Rustburg 22
In Bedford, Liberty scored 27 consecutive first-half points to take a commanding lead and the Minutemen claimed their first victory of the season by defeating Rustburg.
The Red Devils (0-5) scored first and led 8-0 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Kentrell Evans scored two minutes later on a 48-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to two points. Tanner Stanley and Garrett Worley both found the end zone to put the Minutemen (1-5) ahead 20-8, and the lead swelled to 27-8 entering halftime.
Rustburg cut the deficit to 27-14 with 11:36 left in the fourth quarter, but the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.
Both Liberty and Rustburg will not advance to the Region 3C playoffs.
William Campbell 48, Altavista 13
In Altavista, the Generals marched down the field with methodical runs from Chris Boyd. They also took flight through the air behind the arm of Russell Thompson. The two-headed monster was too much for the Colonels.
Boyd rumbled for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, Thompson threw for 173 yards and four scores on 6-of-8 passing, and William Campbell avenged an earlier loss to Altavista in the regular-season finale.
The Generals (3-3) have likely sewn up the No. 3 seed in Region 1B and would play at Central Lunenburg in the regional semifinals. Altavista (2-4) is slated to be the No. 4 seed and would travel to top-seeded Riverheads.
Elijah Jackson caught two of Thompson’s touchdown passes. Perry Elam hauled in a 41-yard score, and JaCoriyous Graves added a 17-yard touchdown reception.
Altavista’s Jayllen Jones threw for 109 yards on 7-of-17 passing and he scored a rushing touchdown. Marquel Dawkins rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
The Colonels defeated the Generals 29-22 in Naruna on March 12.
William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14
In Moneta, the Terriers (3-3) held the Golden Eagles (0-5) scoreless in the second half to pull away for a victory in both teams’ regular-season finales.
William Byrd has announced it is playing at Wilson Memorial in its +1 game next weekend. The VHSL set up a Championship +1 plan to allow teams not advancing to the postseason to participate in one additional game.
Staunton River trailed 20-14 at halftime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the second half.
The Terriers led 27-14 at the end of the third quarter and then tacked on six more points in the final frame.