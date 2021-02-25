High school football roundup: Heritage, Appomattox open season with victories

From staff reports

If the Heritage football team had any rust, the Pioneers sure didn’t show it Thursday night against Liberty.

Pioneers quarterback Kameron Burns accounted for five touchdowns, and the Pioneers scored 28 of their 41 unanswered points in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter as they routed the Minutemen 62-7 in both teams’ season openers at City Stadium.

Burns completed 8 of 12 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed four times for 32 yards and two scores.

Rajan Booker-Fielder rushed for 95 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 38 yards. He also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Burns.

Keshaun Hubbard was Burns’ favorite target with three catches totaling 93 yards, and his two touchdown receptions covered 82 yards.

Heritage (1-0) raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and appeared in control until Liberty (0-1) pieced together a drive that lasted more than seven minutes and culminated in Garrett Worley’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Cort Gilmore with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter.