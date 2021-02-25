High school football roundup: Heritage, Appomattox open season with victories

From staff reports
If the Heritage football team had any rust, the Pioneers sure didn’t show it Thursday night against Liberty.
Pioneers quarterback Kameron Burns accounted for five touchdowns, and the Pioneers scored 28 of their 41 unanswered points in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter as they routed the Minutemen 62-7 in both teams’ season openers at City Stadium.
Burns completed 8 of 12 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed four times for 32 yards and two scores.
Rajan Booker-Fielder rushed for 95 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 38 yards. He also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Burns.
Keshaun Hubbard was Burns’ favorite target with three catches totaling 93 yards, and his two touchdown receptions covered 82 yards.
Heritage (1-0) raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and appeared in control until Liberty (0-1) pieced together a drive that lasted more than seven minutes and culminated in Garrett Worley’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Cort Gilmore with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter.
The Pioneers responded immediately. They scored three touchdowns in a two-minute span to seize a five-touchdown advantage, then added a fourth second-quarter score just before halftime to take a 49-7 lead into intermission.
Heritage racked up 356 yards of offense and limited the Minutemen to 121 yards.
The Pioneers scored on eight of their nine drives.
Appomattox 42, Altavista 6
In Altavista, defending Class 2 state champion Appomattox recorded only 156 yards of offense in its season opener.
The defense, on the other hand, came to play.
The Raiders scored two defensive touchdowns and cruised to a victory over the Colonels to open their seasons Thursday evening.
Jordan Scott led the charge for the Raiders (1-0) with an interception return for a touchdown and added a 43-yard touchdown reception.
Landon Wilson recovered a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a score.
The defensive performance was more than enough for an offense that got 90 rushing yards and 66 passing yards.
Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing III was limited to 14 rushing yards and completed 2 of 6 passes with an interception.
However, his two completions both went for touchdowns.
He connected with Scott and also found Tez Booker for a 23-yard score.
Altavista quarterback Jayllen Jones rushed for a game-high 143 yards on 22 carries. He scored the Colonels’ lone points on a 33-yard touchdown run.
He did not complete a pass on seven attempts, and Appomattox recorded two interceptions.
Marquel Dawkins rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries.
Altavista finished with 278 yards of offense, all coming on the ground.