High school football roundup: Heritage uses big second quarter to top Rockbridge, and more

Once they had possession Salem turned the momentum in its favor, driving 92 yards in eight plays keyed by runs of 33 and 17 yards from Leftwich. Wood capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Salem on top 7-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

After Salem’s defense held Amherst without a first down on its next possession, the Spartan offense struck again moving 58 yards in nine plays with Leftwich finishing things off this time with a 1-yard TD run to double the advantage to 14-0 with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.

Amherst did finally score in the fourth on a 9-yard TD run by Xzavier Ellis with 6:21 left in the game, but the ensuing onside kickoff attempt was recovered by Salem’s Addison Wolfe pretty much sealing the win for the Spartans.

Despite seeing his team’s season come to end, Christmas was already looking ahead to what he sees as a bright future for the Lancers.

“This team helped us turn a corner,” Christmas said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Riverheads 58, Altavista 13In Greenville, the Gladiators (7-0) scored 44 points in the opening 15 minutes and never looked back in defeating the Colonels (2-5) in the Region 1B semifinals.