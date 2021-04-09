High school football roundup: Heritage uses big second quarter to top Rockbridge, and more

Kameron Burns’ first look on fourth down was to his favorite target, Keshaun Hubbard. The Heritage wide receiver, lined up in the slot, beat the Rockbridge County defender and gained inside leverage as he ran toward the goal line.
Burns wasn’t afraid to air it out and trusted Hubbard was going to come down with the pass.
The connection worked. And the score proved to be the turning point of Friday’s Region 3C semifinal game in Lexington.
Burns’ second touchdown pass to Hubbard in the second quarter led to a quick 14-point swing as Heritage delivered a 48-10 beatdown of the region’s No. 1 seed.
Heritage (6-1), the No. 4 seed, advances to the Region 3C championship game and will play at No. 3 seed Liberty Christian (5-1). The Bulldogs blasted Brookville 42-14.
Burns threw a trio of touchdown passes in the second quarter as Heritage scored 35 straight points to take control against the Wildcats (6-1).
Burns connected with Hubbard on an 82-yard score to put Heritage ahead for good at 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The Pioneers’ defense stifled Rockbridge during the final 36 minutes and was instrumental late in the second quarter in building a 28-7 halftime lead.
After Burns’ fourth-down touchdown pass to BreAndre Horsley, Heritage forced Bret McClung to fumble and the Pioneers recovered at the 20-yard line.
Rockbridge left Jaleal Hamlett uncovered down the right sideline, and Burns found him for an easy touchdown pass that extended the lead to 21 points.
Burns completed 6 of 12 passes for 183 yards.
Zach Steele rushed for a game-high 183 yards on 13 carries. His 48-yard touchdown run came 10 seconds after Rockbridge took a 7-0 lead, and he capped the scoring with a 54-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Rajan Booker rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Pioneers finished with 315 rushing yards.
Hubbard caught three passes for 151 yards and two scores.
Rockbridge signal-caller Miller Jay found comfort in the pocket in the first quarter and took advantage of the protection to connect with Keswick Owens behind the Heritage secondary for a 63-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 1:36 remaining in the opening period.
The quarterback completed his first 10 passes for 171 yards.
However, not all of those passes came in a clean pocket. The Heritage defensive front consistently forced Jay to scramble during the final 36 minutes. He was sacked eight times and was credited with minus-6 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
The quarterback completed two of his final six passes and finished with 198 yards through the air.
Heritage outgained Rockbridge 498 to 262, and added a special teams touchdown for good measure.
Deuce Crawford returned the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a score to extend the Pioneers’ advantage to 35-7.
Salem 24, Amherst 7
In Salem, Cam Leftwich rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while backfield mate Zavione Wood provided an additional 108 yards on the ground and a score as Salem topped Amherst in a Region 4D semifinal at Salem Stadium.
With the win, Salem (7-0) advanced to the regional final next week where it will host George Washington.
Despite the win, Friday night’s game didn’t get off to promising start for the Spartans, who saw Amherst (3-4) rush for 26, 19 and 15 yards on the first three plays of its opening possession to move the ball inside the Salem 20.
Eventually the Lancers would advance to the Salem 9 where they faced a fourth-and-2. Amherst quarterback C.J. Rose attempted a sneak up the middle on the fourth-down play, but was stuffed for only a one-yard gain by the Salem defense ending the early threat.
“That was critical to not convert on that first drive. We score there it might be a different game, but hats off to Salem on that one,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said.
Once they had possession Salem turned the momentum in its favor, driving 92 yards in eight plays keyed by runs of 33 and 17 yards from Leftwich. Wood capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Salem on top 7-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
After Salem’s defense held Amherst without a first down on its next possession, the Spartan offense struck again moving 58 yards in nine plays with Leftwich finishing things off this time with a 1-yard TD run to double the advantage to 14-0 with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.
Amherst did finally score in the fourth on a 9-yard TD run by Xzavier Ellis with 6:21 left in the game, but the ensuing onside kickoff attempt was recovered by Salem’s Addison Wolfe pretty much sealing the win for the Spartans.
Despite seeing his team’s season come to end, Christmas was already looking ahead to what he sees as a bright future for the Lancers.
“This team helped us turn a corner,” Christmas said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Riverheads 58, Altavista 13In Greenville, the Gladiators (7-0) scored 44 points in the opening 15 minutes and never looked back in defeating the Colonels (2-5) in the Region 1B semifinals.
Riverheads returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and recorded a safety on Altavista’s first offensive play to take a 9-0 lead. The Gladiators scored on four straight one-play drives to seize a 37-0 advantage.
Riverheads its 33rd straight game and extended its postseason winning streak to 18. The Gladiators’ last loss in the playoffs came in the 2015 state championship game.
Altavista fell to 1-5 in postseason play against Riverheads. The Colonels won in 2009 on the way to their first state championship, and their season previously ended against the Gladiators in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Central Lunenburg 62, William Campbell 32
In Victoria, the Chargers (4-2) waited out a lightning delay and didn’t have any problems defeating the Generals (3-4) in the Region 1B semifinals at Charger Stadium.
William Campbell fell to 2-3 all time in postseason competition against Lunenburg.
The Roanoke Times contributed.
