High School Football Roundup: Whitelaw, McDaniel and Viar give Brookville first-round home game for playoffs, and more

In Rustburg, Jor’Dyn Whitelaw and Drake McDaniel each scored once and tallied more than 100 rushing yards to power Brookville past the Red Devils, 35-14, at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.

The Bees (7-3, 4-3 Seminole District) led 14-0 before seeing Rustburg (5-5, 2-5 Seminole) tie the game at 14-all in the third quarter. But Michael Viar responded by putting Brookville up for good on his third score of the night.

Viar, who finished with 53 yards on nine carries, had both of BHS’ first-half scores.

Rustburg pulled within 14-7 by scoring just before the intermission and then found the end zone again midway through the third frame.

McDaniel led the Bees with 130 yards, 70 of which came on his TD run. Whitelaw tallied 108 yards on 16 carries.

Brookville wrapped the No. 3 seed for the Region 3C tournament and has home-field advantage for the first round. Rustburg is into that field as the No. 8 seed and will play at No. 1 Liberty Christian (9-1) in the quarterfinals next week.

Heritage 45, Amherst 20

In Amherst, Heritage and Amherst traded scores in the first quarter and early in the second. Then Hov Bateman and Rajan Booker took over for the Pioneers.

The two combined for 42 of Heritage’s 45 points as part of a 38-0 run in the second and third frames to put the game away at Lancer Stadium.

Booker scored the first of his two touchdowns just over a minute into the second quarter on a 39-yard run (he finished with a game-high 155 rushing yards), and Marcus Gafford’s extra point tied the game at 14. Bateman recorded his second TD of the night on a 54-yard pass to Marquis White, putting Heritage (8-2, 6-1 Seminole) ahead for good.

Bateman also found Terrell Washington with an 11-yard touchdown pass and had a 1-yard TD run, and Booker rumbled 10 yards to the end zone as part of the extended Heritage scoring run.

Bateman accounted for four total scores, and Gafford tallied nine points by going 6 for 6 on PATs and hitting a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Pioneers racked up 514 yards of total offense (263 rushing and 252 passing, 249 of which came from Bateman on 19-of-27 passing).

Amherst’s Omar McPherson ended a scoring drought of nearly 34 minutes when he recorded a touchdown with 2:23 left in the game on a 90-yard catch-and-run off a pass from Tyreek Belcher.

That final score of the night went down as the second touchdown for both Belcher and McPherson.

Belcher, who backed up quarterback Tres Liggon for most of the season, opened the scoring on a 26-yard run. McPherson helped Amherst (6-4, 3-4 Seminole) briefly retake the lead with an 84-yard kickoff return at the end of the first quarter.

Amherst ended a tough final stretch of the regular season (games against Brookville and Liberty Christian came in the last two weeks) on a three-game skid, but it still is into the Region 4D playoffs for the fourth straight season in four campaigns under coach Bob Christmas.

The Lancers are the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Orange (8-2) for the quarterfinals next week.

Heritage already had wrapped up the No. 2 seed in Region 3C and has home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds.

Jefferson Forest 49, Liberty 12

In Forest, Jefferson Forest senior Alex Marsteller passed the 1,000-yard mark for rushing, and the Cavaliers raced out to a 28-6 halftime lead on their way to a lopsided win over Bedford County foe Liberty at Sabre Stadium.

The Cavs (4-6, 1-6 Seminole) snapped a four-game skid and earned some momentum heading into their first playoff appearance since 2019. JF will be the No. 7 seed in Region 4D and play at No. 2 seed and undefeated Louisa next week.

Liberty wraps up its campaign with an 0-10 mark, but looks to build on a newly poured foundation under first-year head coach Daryl Robertson.

Lord Botetourt 41, Staunton River 14

In Moneta, Staunton River trailed by just one score at the half, but Lord Botetourt pitched a shutout over the final 24 minutes to win a fifth straight in the series.

Friday’s game marked the closest in the last five meetings between the teams, with Botetourt winning each of the previous four by an average of 48 points. The largest margin of victory for LB in that stretch came last year, when it won 70-7.

Staunton River (5-5, 2-3 Blue Ridge District) bounced back from that performance by cutting a 21-7 Botetourt lead to 21-14 in the second quarter. The SRHS touchdown came as time expired in the first half and capped a drive that took less than a minute and a half.

Botetourt (9-1, 5-0 Blue Ridge), which has won nine straight after suffering a season-opening loss to E.C. Glass, already had the No. 1 seed for the Region 3D playoffs sewn up entering the game. Staunton River will be the No. 7 seed and will play a first-round road game next week.

Gretna 33, Nelson 14

In Lovingston, Gretna recorded its 17th consecutive victory over Nelson and won its third straight game of the season to punch its postseason ticket.

The Hawks will be the No.8 seed for the Region 2C tournament and will travel to top-seeded Radford for the quarterfinals next week.

Nelson (1-9, 0-6 Dogwood District) got 78 yards rushing from Adonijah Hubbard and 72 yards from Colton Baker, who also recorded a 25-yard passing touchdown to Stage Parker on his lone completion of the night. But it wasn’t enough to keep NCHS from dropping its sixth straight game to end its season.

The Governors (1-9, 0-6 Dogwood District) have failed to record a Dogwood win in two straight seasons.

Gretna, meanwhile, got back to .500 with a final regular-season record of 5-5 and a 4-2 mark in district play.

Dan River 66, William Campbell 38

In Naruna, William Campbell dropped its third straight game to end the regular season, but its campaign will continue into the playoffs, thanks to one other result Friday.

The Generals (3-7, 2-4 Dogwood) entered the night in tight race with Surry for sixth and final spot in the Region 1B tournament. A win by the Cougars over Sussex Central would’ve booted Campbell from contention. But Sussex avoided the upset and handed the Generals just enough of an edge to eke into the playoffs for the 12th straight year and seventh straight season under coach Danny Broggin.

Dan River (6-4, 5-1 Dogwood) won its fifth straight game and also is into the playoffs in Region 2C.

Chatham 35, Altavista 28

In Chatham, Altavista played one of its closest games of the season, but for the second straight year, the Colonels dropped a one-score game to the Cavaliers.

The contest marked a fourth straight game in the series decided by eight points or fewer. Chatham (5-5, 3-3 Dogwood) won last year’s contest 23-15, and the teams traded one-point wins in each of the preceding matchups.

The Cavaliers snapped a two-game skid to end their season on a high note. Altavista wraps up its campaign with just one win (1-9, 1-5 Dogwood), marking the first time since 2000 the Colonels have finished with fewer than two victories since 2000, when they posted the second of back-to-back winless seasons.

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 26, Liberty Christian 14

LCA;0;0;14;0;—;14

E.C. Glass;7;7;0;12;—;26

ECG — Mike Thomas 2 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — Vari Gilbert 3 run (Pacot kick)

LCA — Easton Ware 18 fumble return (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Eli Castaneda 45 run (Pettit kick)

ECG — Taeon Mosby 51 run (kick blocked)

ECG — Thomas 12 run (kick failed)

;LCA;ECG

First downs;14;20

Rushes-yards;36-208;39-215

Passing yards;83;115

Passing;7-16-2;8-12-0

Total Offense;291;330

Penalties-yards;6-38;5-45

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — LCA: Castaneda 18-141, Jeb Moon 5-29, Joe Borchers 4-8, Caleb Davidson 5-18, Gideon Davidson 4-12. E.C. Glass: Thomas 20-84, Gilbert 5-23, George White 2-9, Mosby 1-51, Taveon Carter 9-32, Jerry Cashwell 1-3, Jamar Smith 1-13.

Passing — LCA: Borchers 7-16-2 (83). E.C. Glass: White: 8-12-0 (115).

Receiving — LCA: C. Davidson 1-4, Austin Rose 1-10, Sam O'Regan 1-38, Jaden Skates 1-(minus 4), Esom Nnajiofor 1-10, Camden Clinton 1-19, Elias Miraglia 1-6. E.C. Glass: Sam Treacy 2-44, Gilbert 4-57, Mosby 2-14.

Records: LCA 9-1. E.C. Glass 9-1.

Heritage 45, Amherst 20

Heritage;7;21;17;0;—;45

Amherst;14;0;0;6;—;20

A — Tyreek Belcher 26 run (run failed)

H — Hov Bateman 25 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

A — Omar McPherson 84 kickoff return (Tyrique Thomas run)

H — Rajan Booker 39 run (Gafford kick)

H — Marquis White 54 pass from Bateman (Gafford kick)

H — Terrell Washington 11 pass from Bateman (Gafford kick)

H — Bateman 1 run (Gafford kick)

H — Booker 10 run (Gafford kick)

H — Gafford 33 field goal

A — McPherson 90 pass from Belcher (run failed)

;H;A

First downs;

Rushes-yards;34-263;27-97

Passing yards;252;131

Passing;20-29-0;5-16-1

Total Offense;514;228

Penalties-yards;8-60;6-50

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Heritage: Booker 17-155, Tavion Clark 1-10, Bateman 10-77, Jeffrey Mosley 1-(minus 3), Jaylen Armistead 3-17, Jacari Alexander 1-6, Ayden Slash 1-1. Amherst: Eric West 5-31, Damonte Mosby 3-36, Nic'Khale Fleshman 3-1, Thomas 5-1, Belcher 2-20, JJ Morris 1-8, Jy'Shawn Manning 2-3, Devonte Wade 1-8, John Goins 1-1, Dakota Haynes 1-(minus 11), Antonio Parris 3-3.

Passing — Heritage: Bateman 19-27-0 (249), Armistead 1-2-0 (3). Amherst: Belcher 4-10-0 (119), Wade 0-3-1 (0), Tres Liggon 1-3-0 (12).

Receiving — Heritage: Marq. White 6-89, Emeere Kelso 2-17, Washington 1-11, Clark 7-81, Bryson Lewis 1-3, Booker 2-42, Markus White 1-9. Amherst: Thomas 1-9, Morris 2-20, Fleshman 1-12, McPherson 1-90.

Records: Heritage 8-2. Amherst 6-4.