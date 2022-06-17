High School Notebook: JF, Glass athletes take home all-state honors, track & field athletes compete at national events

Jefferson Forest junior Breckin Nace headlined the list of all-state baseball honorees from the area, earning first-team recognition as a first baseman and joining three other Seminole District players who garnered honors in Class 4.

Nace’s teammates, seniors Peyton Smith and Evan Mace, along with E.C. Glass junior Mike Harpster, were named to the Class 4 second team.

Smith and Harpster earned two of the three spots at pitcher on the second team, while Mace earned the nod as a catcher.

The trio from Forest helped the Cavaliers to a 21-5 record and win streaks of six, seven and eight games during the season. The last of those three included a win over Salem in the Region 4D championship and against Millbrook in the state quarterfinals. The Cavs fell to eventual state champ Hanover in the state semis.

Nace, Smith and Mace all were first-team selections in Region 4D and in the Seminole District.

Nace enjoyed a breakout year, hitting .441 with five extra-base hits and 20 RBIs. He had nine multi-hit games. On the mound, the southpaw gave up just one earned run in 32 innings, posting a 0.21 ERA and finishing with a 5-1 record and one save. He struck out 51 batters on the season.

Smith, the Region 4D player of the year, threw 48 2/3 innings for JF. The lefty went 4-1, struck out 85 and finished with a 1.31 ERA. He also hit .352 with eight extra-base hits and 11 runs batted in.

Mace hit .400, with three homers and 28 RBIs. He hit safely in all but five games this season and had eight multi-hit games.

Harpster, the flame-throwing junior ace, helped the Hilltoppers to an 11-9 record that included a 4-1 triumph over Liberty Christian, the Class 3 state champ, in the regular season and an upset of Western Albemarle in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Glass, the 8 seed, beat top-seeded WA 2-1, to move on to the semifinals, where it fell to Salem and came up one win shy of a trip to the state tournament.

Harpster appeared in 10 games and struck out 94 batters in 42 1/3 innings. He went 5-2 with a 1.28 ERA. He was also named the Seminole District pitcher of the year and a was a first-team Region 4D selection.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glass trio earn all-state honors

Following one of the best seasons in school history, three E.C. Glass players garnered postseason accolades Friday, earning spots on the Class 4 second team.

Nora Hamilton, a sophomore, and Tess Ahrens, a junior, were two of six midfielders on the second team, and sophomore Biz Mann was one of four defenders on the team.

The trio helped Glass to its first-ever trip to the state tournament, where it fell in the quarterfinals to eventual state runner-up Western Albemarle. The Hilltoppers put together a 12-6 record, including four straight wins near the end of the season to notch the state berth.

TRACK & FIELD

Area athletes compete in national events

At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia, Heritage graduate Alaysia Oakes posted a 39-foot, 4½-inch mark in the championship division of the triple jump to finish eighth overall Friday, the second day of competition. She'll also make another championship division appearance Sunday in the long jump.

Many standouts from the area are competing this weekend at either the New Balance meet, the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, or the Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Also in Philadelphia, Amherst's Isaiah Idore was 11th in the 400 hurdles rising stars division with a 56.59. In the rising stars division of the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, Brookville quartet Jaylyn Marshall, Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski and Chasen Hunt finished 11th with a 3:38.06.

In the girls 2-mile championship, the final event of the night, Forest-based home school student Kayla Werner finished fourth with a 10:14.24. Forest-based Allie Zealand was eighth with a 10:24.45, and Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna was 15th at 10:54.97.

At the Nike event Thursday, Liberty Christian freshman Gideon Davidson posted a pair of third-place finishes. Davidson was third in both the 100 dash and long jump in the freshman boys division. His time of 11.24 in the sprint was .03 seconds better than the fourth-place finisher, but .23 seconds off the winning time. In the long jump, he leaped to 6.26 meters, while the winner posted a 6.72-meter jump.

Also Thursday, LCA senior Jordyn Robbins was 10th in the emerging elite division of the girls javelin with a toss of 31.51 meters.

At the Adidas event Friday, another LCA freshman, Brooklyn Jenkins, was ninth in the freshman division of the 400 dash.

E.C. Glass’ Ja’mar Smith, also a freshman, posted a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.43 meters.

BASEBALL

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Seth Keller, Hanover.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Kane, Hanover.

First Team: Pitcher — Seth Keller (Hanover), Levi Huesman (Hanover), Nick Bell (James Wood); Catcher — Cannon Peebles (Hanover); First Base — Breckin Nace (Jefferson Forest); Second Base — Owen Deshazo (Hanover); Third Base — Nate Brookshire (Millbrook); Shortstop — Seth Keller (Hanover); Outfielder — Landon Scott (Atlee), Jalen Greenidge (Monacan), Cayden Suchy (Dominion); Designated Hitter — Evan Stanley (Loudoun County); At-Large — Charlie Rohr (Hanover), James Meenan (Western Albemarle).

Second Team: Pitcher — Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Jerrod Jenkins (Millbrook), Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest); Catcher — Evan Mace (Jefferson Forest); First Base — Aaron Maxie (Mechanicsville); Second Base —Hunter King (Salem); Third Base — Gunner Stromberg (Atlee); Shortstop — Bodie Pullen (James Wood); Outfielder — Brody Bower (James Wood), Cayedon Jones (Hampton), Mason Hatcher (Halifax); Designated Hitter — Frankie Engel (Grafton); At-Large — Tyler Black (Churchland), Zach Turk (Dominion).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Ashlyn Hickey, Dominion.

Coach of the Year: Diane Traynor, Dominion.

First Team: Attack — Molly Battalglia (Dominion), Jamie Lee (Dominion), Annie Moore (Meridian), Jordan Krauss (Powhatan), Susanne Mayock-Bradley (Rockbridge); Midfield — Ashlyn Hickey (Dominion), Bella Paradiso (Meridian), Kendall Nye (Rockbridge), Mallory Greene (Western Albemarle), Lindsey Wright (Dominion), Alison Swartout (Monticello); Defense — Maddie Tomoaszewski (Atlee), Chastity Koerner (Dominion), Liv Keane (Loudoun Valley), Maddy Sensabaugh (Rockbridge); Goalie — Caelan Jones (Dominion).

Second Team: Attack — Cate Kreisel (Dominion), Ava Field (Dominion), Caroline Carmody (Meridian), Maggie Craytor (Western Albemarle), Sophie Lanahan (Western Albemarle); Midfield — Olivia Ritter (Atlee), Nora Hamilton (E.C. Glass), Tess Ahrens (E.C. Glass), Carlea Dawson (Loudoun Valley), Tilly Gale (Meridian), McKenzie Hines (Rockbridge); Defense — Biz Mann (E.C. Glass), Cassie Dubois (Meridian), Libba Erskins (Rockbridge), Brooke Frishman (Dominion); Goalie — Kennedy Buntrock (Western Albemarle).