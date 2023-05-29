TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Region 3C Semifinals
Broadway at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Region 2C Semifinals
Nelson at Patrick County, 5 p.m.
Region 1B Semifinals
William Campbell at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
Jefferson Forest at Halifax, 6 p.m.
Region 3D Semifinals
People are also reading…
Staunton River at Cave Spring, 5 p.m.
Region 3C Semifinals
Rustburg at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Region 2C Semifinals
Appomattox vs. Chatham at Botetourt Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Region 4D Semifinals
Western Albemarle at Jefferson Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Nelson at Radford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 4D Semifinals
Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Nelson at Appomattox, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Region 3C Championship
Liberty Christian at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Amherst, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest in Region 4D singles quarterfinals and semifinals at Western Albemarle, 11 a.m. (quarters), 3 p.m. (semis)
Amherst, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest in Region 4D doubles quarterfinals at Western Albemarle, 1 p.m.