High School Roundup: Altavista volleyball falls in Region 1B championship, five area private school teams playing in state tourneys

Altavista volleyball looked sharp early against Rappahannock County on Monday. The Colonels strung together good passing when playing defense and in serve receive to set up an effective attack.

It all led to a first-set win and lead in the Region 1B championship game. With momentum as a result, the Colonels went up quickly on the Panthers in the second set, leading by nearly double digits before RCHS mounted a comeback on its home court in Washington.

The hosts came from behind to win the set, then cruised in the next two for a 3-1 victory and the region crown. Set scores were 12-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16.

Altavista's Joleigh Bowling tallied 14 digs, Chamille Pennix had 14 kills, and Katelyn Grace recorded 32 assists.

Rappahannock County (15-8), with the triumph, earned home-court advantage for the Class 1 state tournament, and forced Altavista (14-8) into a road matchup against Rappahannock (28-1) in the first round of states.

Rappahannock won the Region 1A championship with a 3-0 sweep of Middlesex (21-3) on Monday night.

In addition to Altavista, E.C. Glass and Rustburg already had punched tickets to the Class 4 and Class 3 state tournaments, respectively, while Gretna and Appomattox will play in the Region 2C semifinals Tuesday night to determine whether their seasons continue in the Class 2 state tourney.

Gretna plays at Glenvar at 8 p.m., and Appomattox plays Patrick County in another game at Glenvar at 6 p.m. Winners of those contests will advance to states.

E.C. Glass and Rustburg — and Gretna and Appomattox, should they win Tuesday — will learn who and where they will play by Wednesday evening, when region championships wrap up.

Glass has the chance to host a first-round game by beating Western Albemarle in the Region 4D title game, set for 6 p.m. Monday.

Rustburg fell in the Region 3C championship last weekend and will play at either Hidden Valley or Tunstall — whichever wins their Region 3D championship match Tuesday — in the first round.

The Region 2C championship is set to be contested Wednesday night.

Five area private school teams playing in state tourneys

Five teams from area private schools are in search of state championships. Four of them will compete this week in three Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournaments, while Virginia Episcopal will play for a championship in the eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League.

VES football improved to 8-1 with a second straight win over Rappahannock County this past weekend and will take on undefeated Covenant for the title at noon Saturday at Dinwiddie Sports Complex. The Eagles (10-0) beat the Bishops 44-18 in their regular-season meeting Oct. 7.

The season for VES girls tennis also still is alive. The Bishops (9-7) earned the No. 4 seed for the VISAA Division II tournament and will host No. 5 seed Hampton Roads in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Two area teams, Timberlake Christian and New Covenant, made the VISAA Div. III tournament as the Nos. 2 and 5 seeds, respectively.

New Covenant (17-5) travels to No. 4 Westover Christian (22-8) for the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Timberlake (26-2) hosts No. 7 Brunswick Academy (12-12) in the same round at the same time Tuesday.

New Covenant’s boys soccer team (9-6-3) is seeded sixth and takes on second-seeded Wakefield (13-3) in the VISAA Div. III semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Stadium in Richmond.

VOLLEYBALL

Region 1B Championship

Rappahannock County 3, Altavista 1

At Rappahannock County

Set scores: 12-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Highlights: Altavista — Joleigh Bowling 4 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Chamille Pennix 14 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Zoie Watlington 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Katelyn Grace 32 assists, 4 digs; Gaby Green 9 digs, 1 ace; Carter Stinnette 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Emma Greer 12 kills; Emma Andrews 4 aces, 4 digs.

Records: Altavista 14-7. Rappahannock County 15-8.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE OF HIGH SCHOOL EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

New Covenant at Westover Christian in VISAA Division III quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Brunswick Academy at Timberlake Christian in VISAA Div. III quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Appomattox vs. Patrick County, in Region 2C semifinals at Glenvar, 6 p.m.

Gretna at Glenvar in Region 2C semifinals, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hampton Roads at Virginia Episcopal in VISAA Div. II quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

New Covenant vs. Wakefield in VISAA Div. III semifinals at Richmond’s City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.