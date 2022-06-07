High school roundup: Appomattox and LCA baseball, JF boys soccer advance to state semis, and more

Appomattox had played in only three games decided by one run heading into Tuesday’s Class 2 baseball quarterfinals. The fourth instance had the same result — the Raiders found a way to win.

Alex Caruso pitched 2 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief and also sparked the fifth-inning rally that gave Appomattox the lead for good in a 4-3 home win over Gate City.

The triumph secured a berth into the state semifinals for the Raiders (21-1). They will play Stuarts Draft, a 5-3 winner of Poquoson on Tuesday, at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium in the Class 2 semifinals.

"It tells you they don’t give up. They fight, they really do," Appomattox coach Joe Caruso said of his team's mindset in the one-run games.

The upset-minded Blue Devils (12-15) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Trevor Herron’s single scored courtesy runner Layton Barnett and Luke Bledsoe with two outs for the slim lead.

Appomattox answered right back in the bottom half of the frame.

Caruso’s double scored Nate Dillon to tie the game at 3. Mannix Wilhoit, who entered for Caruso as a courtesy runner, scored with one out on Collin Slagle’s single for the go-ahead run.

Caruso faced the minimum over the final two innings to secure the victory. Ryan Jessee reached on a two-out single in the seventh, but he was thrown out attempting to steal second to end the game.

"We’re resilient. They take a lead and we come right back and answer," the Raiders coach said. " … We were able to shut them down the rest of the way."

Caruso and Hunter Garrett each had RBI singles in the first inning to give Appomattox a 2-0 lead.

Liberty Christian 10, Christiansburg 7

Matt Vine was used twice out of the Liberty Christian bullpen in the season’s first four games, and his role changed to serving as the designated hitter at the bottom of the lineup.

Christiansburg was burning through LCA’s arms in the Class 3 quarterfinals. Vines, who hadn’t appeared on the mound since April 2, was brought in with one out in the top of the seventh. The Blue Demons had the bases loaded and the go-ahead run stood at the plate.

Vine didn’t flinch.

The junior recorded the final two outs on five pitches as the Bulldogs kept their season alive in a high-scoring home triumph in the state tournament.

LCA (21-2) will play in the Class 3 semifinals against Meridian on Friday at Spotsylvania High School. The game will either be played at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Meridian topped New Kent 9-4 in another quarterfinal played Tuesday.

Vine was the sixth pitcher used by LCA against a Christiansburg lineup that rattled off 15 hits, drew six walks and had three batters hit by pitches.

The Blue Demons (21-4) left 15 runners on base, capped by the three left on in the top of the seventh after they loaded the bases with only one out.

Vine, in addition to recording the save, drove in the go-ahead run on his ground out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

John Simmons picked up the win for LCA. He allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out one over two innings. He also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate, and he followed Vine’s RBI groundout with a single that scored Lane Duff (3 for 4) for an 8-6 lead..

Tanner Thomas also had three hits (two of which were doubles) and drove in two runs.

Dawson Gragg surrendered the fifth-inning runs and was credited with the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Jefferson Forest’s players returned to practice Monday with the mindset of having a second chance at a state championship. The Cavaliers were not happy with losing in the Region 4D championship at home, and they wanted to atone for that setback.

Jonah Towles’ go-ahead goal in the 38th minute and Wilson Hetrick delivering a key save in the final four minutes certainly helped the Cavaliers’ cause.

Hetrick finished with eight saves in what JF coach Scott Zaring described as an “impressive performance” as the Cavaliers defeated Tuscarora in the Class 4 quarterfinals in Leesburg.

“We knew we had what it took to get back to the Final Four,” Zaring said.

JF (19-2-1) will face either Powhatan or Great Bridge at 9 a.m. Friday at Chancellor High School in the state semifinals. The other state quarterfinal matchup went into extra time and did not finish before press time.

Towles scored the go-ahead goal in the 38th minute when he tracked down a cleared corner kick and delivered a high-arching shot from 25 yards out that found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.

“It was an unbelievable shot,” Zaring said. “It could be goal of the year for us.”

JF took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 27th minute. Tuscarora (15-5-1) answered three minutes later on Oswaldo Soriano’s goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hidden Valley 3, Liberty Christian 2

Hidden Valley broke a halftime tie with a second-half goal and Liberty Christian was unable to score the equalizer as the Titans edged the Bulldogs in the Class 3 quarterfinals held at Cave Spring Middle School.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 13-7 record. They were the Region 3C runners-up.

Hidden Valley improves to 14-8.

West Point 10, Altavista 0

Altavista’s stay in the state tournament was a short one.

The host Pointers (14-2) controlled the match and cruised to a lopsided victory in the Class 1 quarterfinals played in West Point.

It marked the eighth time Altavista was shut out this season.

The Colonels (1-14-1) advanced to the state tournament as the Region 1B runner-up. They ended the season on a nine-match losing streak and were outscored 56-6 over that stretch.

Altavista’s lone victory came on March 20 in a 2-0 triumph over Bluestone.