High school roundup: Appomattox baseball wins thriller in Region 2C semifinals, and more

Appomattox and Chatham exchanged a trio of haymaker innings to close their Region 2C semifinal matchup Monday evening at Radford University. It was the Raiders, serving as the home team, who landed the final blow to secure a berth into the state tournament.

Alex Caruso’s sacrifice fly to right field scored Wyatt Sisk from third base for the winning run as Appomattox outlasted Chatham, 8-7, in a thrilling contest at Memorial Stadium.

The victory lifts the Raiders (19-1) into Thursday’s Region 2C championship game that will be played at 6 p.m. against Alleghany at Radford University. Alleghany (16-7) defeated Patrick County, 5-1, in another semifinal.

Appomattox also secured an automatic bid into the Class 2 state tournament.

The teams combined to score 12 runs over the final three innings, and each team scored three times in the seventh.

Kennen Lewis’ two-run single and Dawson Newell’s RBI single against Caruso gave Chatham (16-6) a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh.

Chatham’s Carrington Aaron, who entered in relief in the first inning, allowed the first three batters to reach in the bottom of the seventh. Sisk’s RBI double trimmed Appomattox’s deficit to one run and chased Aaron.

Lewis entered for Aaron and got a fly ball for the first out. An intentional walk loaded the bases, and Nate Dillon (3 for 4, three RBIs) was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run.

Caruso sent a 2-2 offering to right field that allowed Sisk (2 for 4) to score from third for the walk-off win.

Rustburg 11, Broadway 1

Quinton Smith’s bases-clearing double highlighted a seven-run fourth inning as fifth-seeded Rustburg seized control and blasted fourth-seeded Broadway in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Broadway.

The Red Devils (14-7) scored the game’s final 11 runs, highlighted by the seven-run fourth. Logan Litchford went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

He sparked the scoring spree by tying the game with an RBI single in the third and scoring the go-ahead run on an error in the same frame.

Litchford’s two-run single in the fourth was followed by Smith’s bases-clearing double.

The run support was more than enough for Kyle Fields, who scattered four hits and allowed an unearned run over six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Fields also went 1 for 2 with a fourth-inning RBI single.

Broadway’s season ends with a 14-7 record.

Liberty Christian 14, Monticello 3

Andrew Burns drove in five runs, highlighted by a two-run homer in Liberty Christian’s nine-run first inning, and the Bulldogs cruised to a five-inning victory over Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals.

The victory propels the top-seeded Bulldogs (18-2) in the region semifinals, where they will host fifth-seeded Rustburg on Wednesday.

Logan Duff went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and John Simmons smacked a solo homer in the third inning for his only hit.

The run production was plenty for Ben Blair, who did not allow a hit in four of his five innings and finished with nine strikeouts.

Monticello (8-12) scored three runs on three hits in the third inning, highlighted by Ethan Roach’s two-run single.

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 6, Jefferson Forest 0

Sarah Watts hit the go-ahead home run in the second inning and added an RBI double in the fifth inning, two Halifax County pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Blue Comets defeated Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D semifinals in South Boston.

The Cavaliers’ season ends with a 12-9 record. They upset reigning Class 4 champion Amherst in the quarterfinal round before running into the Blue Comets (18-2).

Watts’ homer was all the run support Emma Payne and Madison Barnes needed.

Payne allowed one hit and struck out two in the first 2⅓ innings, and Barnes finished the game by striking out six and allowing only one hit over the final 4⅔ innings.

JF second baseman Katherine Kidd had the Cavaliers’ two hits. She led off the game with a single and reached on a one-out single in the sixth.

Northside 1, Staunton River 0

Staunton River swept the regular-season series against Northside and then pummeled the Vikings in the Blue Ridge District tournament.

Northside got revenge and ended the Golden Eagles’ season in the Region 3D quarterfinals.

Baylee Compton threw a two-hit shutout and scored the go-ahead run on Abigail Hodges’ fourth-inning single, and Staunton River was unable to come up with a big hit down the stretch in a loss to the Vikings in Moneta.

Emily Wood limited Northside (12-10) to four hits, but two hits in the fourth inning were enough to scratch across the game’s lone run.

The Vikings loaded the bases in the seventh, but Wood escaped the jam to keep Staunton River’s hopes alive. However, the Golden Eagles (19-4) went down in order in their final at-bat.

Abby McGuire and Payton Evans each had a hit for Staunton River.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Christian 4, Staunton 1

Drew Thomas scored two goals, Matt Campbell added four assists, and third-seeded Liberty Christian defeated sixth-seeded Staunton in the Region 3C quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs (13-4) host 10th-seeded Monticello at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Christian 4, Spotswood 3

The third-seeded Bulldogs (12-5) edged the sixth-seeded Blazers in the Region 3C quarterfinals. LCA plays at second-seeded Wilson Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the region semifinals.

William Byrd 2, Staunton River 0

Maddy Simmons scored two goals as the Terriers (12-5-1) defeated the Golden Eagles (10-7) in the Region 3D quarterfinals in Vinton.

BOYS TENNIS

Liberty Christian 5, Charlottesville 2

Hudson Brooks and Landon Bivens combined to defeat Jay Conklin and Alden Dent by scores of 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to secure Liberty Christian's win over Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals at LCA.

The victory secures a Class 3 state tournament berth for the Bulldogs (13-3). They play at Wilson Memorial at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Region 3C team championship.